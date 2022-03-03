Kings vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (23-41) play against the San Antonio Spurs (38-38) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Sacramento Kings 88, San Antonio Spurs 74 (Q3 02:47)
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lonnie Walker is cooking right now, but Davion Mitchell still got him to pass the ball early in the shot clock and never get it back. – 10:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the steal. THE FINISH‼️
the steal. THE FINISH‼️
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice response from Sacramento. 88-74 after a Harrison Barnes triple. – 10:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
27 points for Lonnie Walker IV and it’s still the 3Q pic.twitter.com/EIMkY3oi2i – 10:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I don’t want to overreact to a small sample size, but I think Lonnie Walker is earning a max contract tonight – 10:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker with a season-high 27 points. His career high is 31 (at MILW, March 20, 2021). – 10:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
First 2 minutes of the 3rd quarter were great. Last few have been full Kangz.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have cut the Kings’ 19 point lead down to 14.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
One of the rare games this season in which the Spurs are just being flat non-competitive. – 9:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not the greatest of Keldon Johnson games thus far. Pop pulling him early 3Q after an errant miss and then an offensive foul. – 9:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half.
Concerning sign for the Spurs the Kings are making 65% of their paint attempts.
Shooting stats at the half.
Concerning sign for the Spurs the Kings are making 65% of their paint attempts.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Lost in Lonnie craze: Defense has been getting twirled around, and only three people can score. Walker, DJ and Jak have 41 of the team’s 51 points. Had Lonnie not erupted this somehow could’ve been even worse. And a 13-pt halftime deficit against a tired Kings team is already bad – 9:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Spurs, 64-51.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 15 PTS, 8 AST
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 13 PTS, 5 REB
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Spurs, 64-51.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 15 PTS, 8 AST
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 13 PTS, 5 REB
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Kings by 13
SAC takes the 2Q 34-24
Half: Kings by 13
SAC takes the 2Q 34-24
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings lead the Spurs 64-51 at the half. Showing pretty good energy despite getting stuck in New Orleans overnight due to mechanical issues with their plane. De’Aaron Fox is leading the way with 15 points and eight assists. – 9:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent first half for the Kings. The offense has been fluid but I love the only 51 points allowed.
Excellent first half for the Kings. The offense has been fluid but I love the only 51 points allowed.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Kings 64-51 at half. Lonnie Walker on fire with 22 points, but some pretty prominent no-shows otherwise so far. – 9:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 64-51 at the half in San Antonio. 15 points, 8 assists for Fox. 13 points for Harrison Barnes. – 9:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with a nice lead out to Justin Holiday for the dunk. 15 points, 8 assists for Fox in the first half. – 9:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox might want to start paying refs to get a whistle. He’s been clobbered attacking the basket a few times already with no foul called. – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry is using his challenge. Third foul called on Sabonis. Pretty big call. – 9:31 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Lonnie Walker with 22 points in 12 minutes. One of the most promising things about this recent six-game stretch is he’s put up numbers without having one of those nights where he can’t miss. He’s on one of those tonight. – 9:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With 22 points, Lonnie Walker 3 shy of matching his season high. His career high is 31. – 9:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
…AND THE CROWD GOES WILD!!!!
…AND THE CROWD GOES WILD!!!!
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker has scored 20-plus in 5 of his last 6 games, including the last 4 in a row. – 9:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
22 first half points for Lonnie Walker IV
12 points from three
6 points in the paint
22 first half points for Lonnie Walker IV
12 points from three
6 points in the paint
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker has 22 of the Spurs’ 50 points. He’s the only guy keeping them in it, down seven. – 9:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 3-34 when trailing by 10 points.
The Spurs enter 3-34 when trailing by 10 points.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Is that De’Aaron Fox or Chris Paul wearing number 5 tonight? His distribution and vision has been awesome. – 9:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
14 first half points now for Lonnie Walker IV
12 points from three
2 points in the paint
14 first half points now for Lonnie Walker IV
12 points from three
2 points in the paint
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
All last night’s travel issues considered, the Kings are playing like the rested team so far tonight.
All last night’s travel issues considered, the Kings are playing like the rested team so far tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I had no idea Derrick White’s floater was this effective. And I feel like I saw him play a lot with the Spurs. – 9:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones is looking really comfortable in this game. Active. Attacking the rim. – 9:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
5 points & 3 assists for Fox, 6 points & 8 rebounds for Sabonis after 1Q.
5 points & 3 assists for Fox, 6 points & 8 rebounds for Sabonis after 1Q.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Kings by 3
Murray 10 pts | Lyles 6 pts
Lonnie 8 pts | Sabonis 6 pts
Mitchell 6 pts
Spurs +6 in paint
1Q: Kings by 3
Murray 10 pts | Lyles 6 pts
Lonnie 8 pts | Sabonis 6 pts
Mitchell 6 pts
Spurs +6 in paint
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not the greatest of first quarters for the Spurs, but they gave up 10 FTA and trail Sacramento only 30-27. Cleaning that up would be a good start. – 9:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 30-27 after 1Q. Sabonis has 6 points, 8 rebounds. 6 points for Lyles. 5 points, 3 assists for Fox. – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 point 1Q now for Dejounte Murray
8 paint points
2 points from the FT line
10 point 1Q now for Dejounte Murray
8 paint points
2 points from the FT line
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
8 point 1Q for Lonnie Walker IV
6 points from three, including a pull-up three
2 paint points
8 point 1Q for Lonnie Walker IV
6 points from three, including a pull-up three
2 paint points
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 26-18 late in 1Q after a sluggish start. I think they’re probably just tight, wanting to really show out for @SpursRadio‘s 2000th consecutive game. – 9:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
DiVincenzo with a 3-ball. Kings need scoring from the shooting guard position. 26-18 Kings. – 9:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With Poeltl on the bench with two fouls, these pick and rolls are suddenly there for Sabonis. – 8:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles takes it to the rim and earns a pair of free throws in the Kings’ first possession. 2-0 Sacramento. – 8:42 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Coach Pop could tie the record for most regular season coaching wins tonight. Here’s a look at some of his best coaching moments from convincing Tim to stay with the Spurs to ending the Lakers run of titles in 2003. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo #PorVida
Coach Pop could tie the record for most regular season coaching wins tonight. Here’s a look at some of his best coaching moments from convincing Tim to stay with the Spurs to ending the Lakers run of titles in 2003. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo #PorVida
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jitty returns to action after sitting out the spurs game with an ankle injury
Jitty returns to action after sitting out the spurs game with an ankle injury
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I have a bad feeling about tonight. Kings are going to lose.
I have a bad feeling about tonight. Kings are going to lose.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs – 3/3:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs – 3/3:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at San Antonio Spurs – 3/3:
Updated Injury Report at San Antonio Spurs – 3/3:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report at San Antonio Spurs – 3/3:
Updated Injury Report at San Antonio Spurs – 3/3:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Richaun Holmes is a game time decision per Coach Gentry. After his warm-up, the team will have a better idea if Holmes will play tonight. – 7:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes is a game time decision. He’ll go out and warm up and see if he can play. – 7:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes will go through pre-game warmups, he’s a game time decision. – 7:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes (back) will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the San Antonio Spurs. – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s really improved his shooting and obviously he’s a premier defensive player.” – Coach Gentry on Dejounte Murray – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Gentry says the Kings will have shortened rotations after travel issues last night and flying to San Antonio today. – 7:02 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Black Restaurant Week helps small businesses and the San Antonio Food Bank – with an assist from Tim Duncan. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/bla… – 6:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 39 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings fall apart in New Orleans. Via @James Ham and @BrendenNunesNBA
Ep. 39 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings fall apart in New Orleans. Via @James Ham and @BrendenNunesNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Jaime Coffee
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Home sweet home 🏠
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
🎟 https://t.co/9Uo1SZL2s3
📺 @BallySportsSA
Home sweet home 🏠
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
🎟 https://t.co/9Uo1SZL2s3
📺 @BallySportsSA
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 5 games:
HOU, took Utah to OT last night
NOP, 8-4 since Feb 1
GSW on b2b
@ SAC, always weird
Nuggets next 5 games:
HOU, took Utah to OT last night
NOP, 8-4 since Feb 1
GSW on b2b
@ SAC, always weird
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
