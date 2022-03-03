Kings vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings (23-41) play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-38) at AT&T Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $5,672,080 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,314,871 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: NBC Sports Californi

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?