Kings vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings (23-41) play against the San Antonio Spurs (24-38) at AT&T Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $5,672,080 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,314,871 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: NBC Sports Californi
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DeuceMason
The lights flickering can mean only one thing….
New podcast on the Kings loss in New Orleans:
🔊: https://t.co/kJVDrC3xHb
📺: https://t.co/aWPQsRsVuy pic.twitter.com/7s6euK1NC2 – 3:11 AM