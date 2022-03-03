Lakers vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-34) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-31) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
poor Dwight Powell celebrating Easter early with that egg on his forehead, OUCH – 10:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Another LA showdown.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/vCCiLGlKm5 – 9:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs-Lakers notebook: Looking at some NBA records that we think are unbreakable, plus Luka’s player of the month award breakdown.
mavs.com/maverick-laker… – 9:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, are you ready for tonight?
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/MJ76hqYlod – 9:41 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Your starting 5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/sdOwlCnMkJ – 9:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue before game about Clippers approach to Lakers compared to last week coming off All-Star break, when practices focused on themselves more than the Lakers.
Lue made it clear that it was no disrespect, and that he expects Lakers’ (and LeBron’s) best tonight. pic.twitter.com/dfzsq0zHlu – 9:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight
LAC (33-31)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL (27-34)
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Dwight Howard
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are having all kinds of problems with Dwight Powell. – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the Lakers: “Even though they’ve struggled, they’ll be able to figure it out. I have no doubt about that. I’ve seen ‘Bron in tough situations before. I’ve always seen him come out on top.” – 9:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron draining a few logo shots as we get set for Lakers-Clippers. pic.twitter.com/ydgZghGUlT – 9:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Midweek drip. 💧
📸 | @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/8uQDt3SyS3 – 9:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official: DeAndre Jordan signs with Philadelphia 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/its… – 9:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers officially announce the DeAndre Jordan signing. He will wear No. 9. – 8:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
✅ Fresh Fit.
✅ Ready for Battle.
📸 | @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/IV3R06YZmf – 8:56 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed DeAndre Jordan, All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.
Jordan will wear No. 9. – 8:45 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed DeAndre Jordan, All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
My apologizes. I got it wrong. It’s not Kendrick Nunn that Frank Vogel expects back this season it’s Anthony Davis. My bad. – 8:43 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Coach Pop could tie the record for most regular season coaching wins tonight. Here’s a look at some of his best coaching moments from convincing Tim to stay with the Spurs to ending the Lakers run of titles in 2003. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo #PorVida
ksat.com/sports/2022/03… – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers are still expecting Anthony Davis to return this season, but can’t forecast anything ahead of his re-evaluation that is set to be about four weeks after the injury occurred (Feb. 16 vs. Utah). – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frank Vogel says that the common trend in the parts of Lakers-Clippers games where the Lakers eat into significant deficits is the “care factor” – 8:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grant Williams has hit his first three from deep, he’s passed Luke Kennard for 2nd in the NBA.
NBA – 3-Point Shooting – Real Time
1. P.J. Tucker, Mia .452
2. G. WILLIAMS, BOS .447
3. Luke Kennard , LAC .444 – 8:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says the Lakers will start LeBron, Dwight, Russ, Monk and Reaves against the Clippers tonight. – 8:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on how close Kendrick Nunn is to the next step: “I’m not really sure, to be honest.” – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Dwight Howard will start for Stanley Johnson tonight, so:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Dwight will start.
He added: “We’re definitely going to use D.J. Augustin” off the bench. – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frank Vogel says that he will definitely use DJ Augustin, will have former Clipper Wenyen Gabriel available. Will start Dwight Howard next to LeBron James. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Dwight Howard will start at center tonight vs the Clippers – 8:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says that D.J. Augustin will definitely play tonight against the Clippers, and Wenyen Gabriel is a possibility. Also, Dwight Howard will start in place of Stanley Johnson. AK – 8:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says the Lakers will start Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook against the Clippers. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight Howard will replace Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup tonight. – 8:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue has no update on Paul George, beside … “he’s feeling better.”
Same for Norm, Kawhi and Jason, Ty adds, with a chuckle.
And that was your Clippers’ injury update. – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In tonight’s official Clippers injury non-update, Tyronnur says that Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Jason Preston are all “feeling better” – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there’s no update on Paul George. Lue said that Paul George is “feeling better,” but has he done any work? Lue: “I don’t know. Sorry.” – 8:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tyronn Lue: “I’ve seen ‘Bron in tough situations before, he’s always come out on top.” – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on his hope for the team either to get the sixth seed or to have home-court advantage in the play-in tournament pic.twitter.com/JmRdNgAD71 – 8:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue: “I’ve seen Bron in tough situations before and he’s always come out on top. – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before the Lakers matchup. Clippers are 3-0 vs. their arena co-tenant this season.
Asked about Ivica Zubac, Lue said Zubac will have to be better than last week’s matchup against LAL. Zubac coming off two strong games. – 8:18 PM
Ty Lue is here before the Lakers matchup. Clippers are 3-0 vs. their arena co-tenant this season.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Skippin’ into tonight’s game like: pic.twitter.com/ui2Afgz2gG – 6:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Keep your foot on the gas.
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Los Angeles Lakers pic.twitter.com/we8apKPizR – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers has been adamant since the Harden trade that the Sixers would survey the buyout market for a backup center. After Paul Reed…and Paul Millsap…and (technically) Willie Cauley-Stein, can DeAndre Jordan fill that role?
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
“Just got to go out there and play hard, fight because it will be a big fight tonight and try to win this game.”
Nico Batum on tonight’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/ojPlWZi6uj – 5:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
DeAndre Jordan’s on-court and on-off numbers the past five years.
His teams have been bad when he’s played. His teams have also been worse when he’s been on the court. pic.twitter.com/Ch35XuBG0o – 5:36 PM
Michael Cooper @ShowtimeCooper
🚨 SHOWTIME PODCAST 🚨
Talking with @arisports about the #Lakers and searching for optimism, plus the short term and long term outlook for Lakers.
⚡️@betonline_ag
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE showtime.libsyn.com/episode-1-8?td… – 5:28 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are planning to sign DeAndre Jordan after he cleared waivers today, per source – 5:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 76ers will terminate Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract and he will be free to sign elsewhere. – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/MIL; IND/ORL (Seriously); NYK/PHI w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/JlOEcNw7BM – 5:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Counting down to tip-off in LA.
📸 Shootaround pic.twitter.com/ZuRMh85OO1 – 4:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
DeAndre Jordan is expected to join the Sixers soon. Weighing the pros and cons of where he’s at now, compared to where he once was: phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-six… – 4:03 PM
