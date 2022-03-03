Luka Doncic, DeMar DeRozan officially named Players of the Month

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Doncic is the Western Conference Player of the Month for February. He had the best calendar month scoring avg of his career and Mavs team history at 34.7 ppg in February…also avg 10.3 rpg & 8.8 assts. This is the 2nd PotM honor in his career along with Nov. 2019. – 4:00 PM
Luka Doncic is the Western Conference Player of the Month for February. He had the best calendar month scoring avg of his career and Mavs team history at 34.7 ppg in February…also avg 10.3 rpg & 8.8 assts. This is the 2nd PotM honor in his career along with Nov. 2019. – 4:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka is the West Player of the Month for Feb. His 2nd PoM (Also Nov 2019) #thisisgoodthisisright – 3:27 PM
Luka is the West Player of the Month for Feb. His 2nd PoM (Also Nov 2019) #thisisgoodthisisright – 3:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Month dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:21 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Month dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic in February:
34.7 PPG
10.3 RPG
8.8. APG
41.2 3P% on 9.7 attempts
He is the first player to average 30/10/8 on 40 3P% in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/7yWAn5IvhI – 3:14 PM
Luka Doncic in February:
34.7 PPG
10.3 RPG
8.8. APG
41.2 3P% on 9.7 attempts
He is the first player to average 30/10/8 on 40 3P% in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/7yWAn5IvhI – 3:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan averaged 34.2 points on 55.3% shooting in February.
That’s the most PPG on 55 FG% in a month since Michael Jordan in March 1992. pic.twitter.com/t2C3sR92OB – 3:11 PM
DeMar DeRozan averaged 34.2 points on 55.3% shooting in February.
That’s the most PPG on 55 FG% in a month since Michael Jordan in March 1992. pic.twitter.com/t2C3sR92OB – 3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo a finalist for NBA East Player of Month for February that went to DeMar DeRozan. – 3:07 PM
Bam Adebayo a finalist for NBA East Player of Month for February that went to DeMar DeRozan. – 3:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month. Luka Doncic won it – 3:05 PM
Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month. Luka Doncic won it – 3:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In 10 February games Doncic posted otherworldly averages of 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He shot .457 from the field and .412 on 3-pointers.
The only other Mav with multiple Player of the Month awards is @Dirk Nowitzki, with six of them, most recently for April 2009. – 3:04 PM
In 10 February games Doncic posted otherworldly averages of 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He shot .457 from the field and .412 on 3-pointers.
The only other Mav with multiple Player of the Month awards is @Dirk Nowitzki, with six of them, most recently for April 2009. – 3:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/G3T4EVLxrU – 3:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/G3T4EVLxrU – 3:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference Player of the Month
He averaged 34.2 points (1st in East), 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists with 55.3/40/87.7 percent shooting splits (63% TS) in 13 February games. Bulls went 8-5
Monster month. Made some history. Got some hardware – 3:01 PM
DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference Player of the Month
He averaged 34.2 points (1st in East), 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists with 55.3/40/87.7 percent shooting splits (63% TS) in 13 February games. Bulls went 8-5
Monster month. Made some history. Got some hardware – 3:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month: pic.twitter.com/u6lY5TTI6q – 3:00 PM
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month: pic.twitter.com/u6lY5TTI6q – 3:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/E5WZpU22Uy – 3:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/E5WZpU22Uy – 3:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Month for February: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:00 PM
NBA Players of the Month for February: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM
Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Okay, @JakeScottZone asked me to name my top 5 non-Jazz players to watch in the NBA.
Here’s my list.
1. LaMelo
2. Ja
3. Jokic
4. Luka
5A. Ant Edwards
5B. Russ
Who are yours? – 12:49 PM
Okay, @JakeScottZone asked me to name my top 5 non-Jazz players to watch in the NBA.
Here’s my list.
1. LaMelo
2. Ja
3. Jokic
4. Luka
5A. Ant Edwards
5B. Russ
Who are yours? – 12:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Today appears to be “how DeMar DeRozan is having his best season at age 32” day and it’s brought us two great but very different pieces from @Kevin Arnovitz: es.pn/3vCa099 (ESPN+)
And @John Hollinger: bit.ly/36TpL13 – 12:39 PM
Today appears to be “how DeMar DeRozan is having his best season at age 32” day and it’s brought us two great but very different pieces from @Kevin Arnovitz: es.pn/3vCa099 (ESPN+)
And @John Hollinger: bit.ly/36TpL13 – 12:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – DeMar DeRozan? More like Dirk DeRozan. How Chicago’s star has turned the mid-range math on its head this year:
theathletic.com/3143728/2022/0… – 9:51 AM
New for @The Athletic – DeMar DeRozan? More like Dirk DeRozan. How Chicago’s star has turned the mid-range math on its head this year:
theathletic.com/3143728/2022/0… – 9:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best player in each draft class this year, per HoopsHype’s Global Rating
2021: Evan Mobley
2020: LaMelo Ball
2019: Ja Morant
2018: Luka Doncic very narrowly beats Trae Young for now
2017: Jayson Tatum
2016: Dejounte Murray – 5:02 PM
Best player in each draft class this year, per HoopsHype’s Global Rating
2021: Evan Mobley
2020: LaMelo Ball
2019: Ja Morant
2018: Luka Doncic very narrowly beats Trae Young for now
2017: Jayson Tatum
2016: Dejounte Murray – 5:02 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is expected to be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 3, 2022
After watching the shot fall through the net, Tatum turned toward Horford and issued a Hulk-like flex-and-roar, which only motivated Horford even more. Tatum hasn’t always been viewed as an overly vocal leader, but Horford insists that the soon-to-be 24-year-old has turned into one of the greatest motivators on the team. -via NBA.com / March 2, 2022
He has been the talk of the NBA for two straight days. But the Grizzlies guard had no idea that during the team’s practice, the NBA had announced his catch-and-release shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half against the Spurs had become the most-viewed Instagram video the league had ever posted. Once he heard the news, all he could do was shrug. “Sheesh,” Morant said. “I’m must-see TV. Me and my teammates. That’s why I got 30 million.” -via Daily Memphian / March 2, 2022