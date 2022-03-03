Nets hopeful of news in next two days regarding Kyrie Irving status for home games

Ian Begley: Nets GM Sean Marks says in interview w/YES Network that club is waiting to see how NYC’s COVID mandates ‘change’ & ‘tweak’ re: Kyrie Irving’s status. Marks says in next 24-48 hours ‘hopefully’ there’s ‘some news for us as to what that may look like & Kyrie can get back out here.’
Source: Twitter @IanBegley
Source: Twitter @IanBegley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final” Heat beat the Nets 113-107. Brooklyn blew a 16-point lead. Kevin Durant with 31 in his return, Bruce Brown with a season-high 21. Nets now head to Boston and get Kyrie Irving back for a three-game road trip. – 10:03 PM
Final” Heat beat the Nets 113-107. Brooklyn blew a 16-point lead. Kevin Durant with 31 in his return, Bruce Brown with a season-high 21. Nets now head to Boston and get Kyrie Irving back for a three-game road trip. – 10:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I know Kyrie Irving’s somewhere with his fist balled like Arthur right now. – 9:42 PM
I know Kyrie Irving’s somewhere with his fist balled like Arthur right now. – 9:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says in interview w/YES Network that club is waiting to see how NYC’s COVID mandates ‘change’ & ‘tweak’ re: Kyrie Irving’s status. Marks says in next 24-48 hours ‘hopefully’ there’s ‘some news for us as to what that may look like & Kyrie can get back out here.’ – 7:40 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks says in interview w/YES Network that club is waiting to see how NYC’s COVID mandates ‘change’ & ‘tweak’ re: Kyrie Irving’s status. Marks says in next 24-48 hours ‘hopefully’ there’s ‘some news for us as to what that may look like & Kyrie can get back out here.’ – 7:40 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving hires stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving as new agent
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:24 PM
Kyrie Irving hires stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving as new agent
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:24 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Not mentioning that Kyrie hired his step-mother as his agent is a truly bizarre approach to breaking news. – 2:11 PM
Not mentioning that Kyrie hired his step-mother as his agent is a truly bizarre approach to breaking news. – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. – 12:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. – 12:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It appears the Nets will have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for Sunday’s showdown with the #Celtics at TD Garden masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
It appears the Nets will have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for Sunday’s showdown with the #Celtics at TD Garden masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played a total of 82 minutes together this season.
Durant returns on Thursday at home.
Irving, of course, will not play. – 4:13 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played a total of 82 minutes together this season.
Durant returns on Thursday at home.
Irving, of course, will not play. – 4:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets miss KD and Kyrie every night — but the pair’s absence was particularly apparent in the fourth quarter tonight. Curry hit a couple big shots, but Brooklyn didn’t have a closer to go to down the stretch to get things back on track. – 9:57 PM
The Nets miss KD and Kyrie every night — but the pair’s absence was particularly apparent in the fourth quarter tonight. Curry hit a couple big shots, but Brooklyn didn’t have a closer to go to down the stretch to get things back on track. – 9:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they’ll win. – 7:54 PM
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they’ll win. – 7:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets’ blame game should start and end with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:44 PM
The Nets’ blame game should start and end with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: Will Kyrie Irving soon get to suit up in Brooklyn for Nets home games? https://t.co/Hz5MxzGxQC pic.twitter.com/nr4XcqYPxy – 1:15 PM
NBA Mailbag: Will Kyrie Irving soon get to suit up in Brooklyn for Nets home games? https://t.co/Hz5MxzGxQC pic.twitter.com/nr4XcqYPxy – 1:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Drummond is questionable for the Nets. KD, Harris, Simmons, and Kyrie are all out. Cam Thomas is questionable – 1:03 PM
Drummond is questionable for the Nets. KD, Harris, Simmons, and Kyrie are all out. Cam Thomas is questionable – 1:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tonight in Toronto: Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:03 PM
Nets status report for tonight in Toronto: Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NYC may change their mandates soon, which means Kyrie Irving playing in Brooklyn might be right around the corner. Another interesting decision looms soon for him & BKN: Irving’s next contract.
For @spotrac I looked at Irving’s options for his next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/w… – 8:25 AM
NYC may change their mandates soon, which means Kyrie Irving playing in Brooklyn might be right around the corner. Another interesting decision looms soon for him & BKN: Irving’s next contract.
For @spotrac I looked at Irving’s options for his next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/w… – 8:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: The #Sixers‘ trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have better numbers through two games than the #BrooklynNets‘ Big Three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last season. – 7:12 AM
#DidYouKnowFlow: The #Sixers‘ trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have better numbers through two games than the #BrooklynNets‘ Big Three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last season. – 7:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
New York mayor says making an exception for Kyrie Irving would send wrong message sportando.basketball/en/new-york-ma… – 5:22 AM
New York mayor says making an exception for Kyrie Irving would send wrong message sportando.basketball/en/new-york-ma… – 5:22 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn says Steve Nash is doing good. Doesn’t elaborate on his symptoms or if he even has any. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 1, 2022
Brain Lewis: #Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 28, 2022