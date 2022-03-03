New Jersey residency does not exempt Kyrie Irving from vaccine mandate

Kyrie Irving’s out-of-town residency status does not exempt him from any New York City vaccine mandates, the Daily News has learned. An Adams administration official told The News that Irving, the Nets’ unvaccinated superstar guard, will still be covered by the city’s private employer vaccine mandate even when the Key2NYC requirement for indoor spaces is set to be lifted on March 7. He will not be able to play in games at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden — unless he manages to get a religious or health exemption from the private employer mandate.
Source: Chris Sommerfeldt, Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
Source: Chris Sommerfeldt, Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. – 12:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. – 12:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It appears the Nets will have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for Sunday’s showdown with the #Celtics at TD Garden masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
It appears the Nets will have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for Sunday’s showdown with the #Celtics at TD Garden masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played a total of 82 minutes together this season.
Durant returns on Thursday at home.
Irving, of course, will not play. – 4:13 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played a total of 82 minutes together this season.
Durant returns on Thursday at home.
Irving, of course, will not play. – 4:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets miss KD and Kyrie every night — but the pair’s absence was particularly apparent in the fourth quarter tonight. Curry hit a couple big shots, but Brooklyn didn’t have a closer to go to down the stretch to get things back on track. – 9:57 PM
The Nets miss KD and Kyrie every night — but the pair’s absence was particularly apparent in the fourth quarter tonight. Curry hit a couple big shots, but Brooklyn didn’t have a closer to go to down the stretch to get things back on track. – 9:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they’ll win. – 7:54 PM
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they’ll win. – 7:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets’ blame game should start and end with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:44 PM
The Nets’ blame game should start and end with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: Will Kyrie Irving soon get to suit up in Brooklyn for Nets home games? https://t.co/Hz5MxzGxQC pic.twitter.com/nr4XcqYPxy – 1:15 PM
NBA Mailbag: Will Kyrie Irving soon get to suit up in Brooklyn for Nets home games? https://t.co/Hz5MxzGxQC pic.twitter.com/nr4XcqYPxy – 1:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Drummond is questionable for the Nets. KD, Harris, Simmons, and Kyrie are all out. Cam Thomas is questionable – 1:03 PM
Drummond is questionable for the Nets. KD, Harris, Simmons, and Kyrie are all out. Cam Thomas is questionable – 1:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tonight in Toronto: Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:03 PM
Nets status report for tonight in Toronto: Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NYC may change their mandates soon, which means Kyrie Irving playing in Brooklyn might be right around the corner. Another interesting decision looms soon for him & BKN: Irving’s next contract.
For @spotrac I looked at Irving’s options for his next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/w… – 8:25 AM
NYC may change their mandates soon, which means Kyrie Irving playing in Brooklyn might be right around the corner. Another interesting decision looms soon for him & BKN: Irving’s next contract.
For @spotrac I looked at Irving’s options for his next deal:
spotrac.com/research/nba/w… – 8:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: The #Sixers‘ trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have better numbers through two games than the #BrooklynNets‘ Big Three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last season. – 7:12 AM
#DidYouKnowFlow: The #Sixers‘ trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have better numbers through two games than the #BrooklynNets‘ Big Three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last season. – 7:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
New York mayor says making an exception for Kyrie Irving would send wrong message sportando.basketball/en/new-york-ma… – 5:22 AM
New York mayor says making an exception for Kyrie Irving would send wrong message sportando.basketball/en/new-york-ma… – 5:22 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Updated: Eric Adams ‘would do anything’ for a #Nets title — except give Kyrie Irving special treatment. #NBA @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/28/eri… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM
Updated: Eric Adams ‘would do anything’ for a #Nets title — except give Kyrie Irving special treatment. #NBA @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/28/eri… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Between VanVleet, Anunoby, Harris, Durant, Irving and Simmons, six of the top seven highest-paid players in this game are out. – 6:58 PM
Between VanVleet, Anunoby, Harris, Durant, Irving and Simmons, six of the top seven highest-paid players in this game are out. – 6:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: has coach Steve Nash or anyone else in the organization talked to Kyrie Irving about getting the shot anymore?
“No.”
-coach Nash offers his POV on the latest from NYC Mayor Eric Adams and possible vaccine mandate changes pic.twitter.com/2eSPr7JqV3 – 6:57 PM
Reporter: has coach Steve Nash or anyone else in the organization talked to Kyrie Irving about getting the shot anymore?
“No.”
-coach Nash offers his POV on the latest from NYC Mayor Eric Adams and possible vaccine mandate changes pic.twitter.com/2eSPr7JqV3 – 6:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yes, Irving lives in NJ. But the mandate applies to athletes who play for visiting teams, not NYC “home teams.” Kyrie is employed by the #Nets, a New York City team, and thus he is covered by Key2NYC, regardless of his residence. #NBA – 6:47 PM
Yes, Irving lives in NJ. But the mandate applies to athletes who play for visiting teams, not NYC “home teams.” Kyrie is employed by the #Nets, a New York City team, and thus he is covered by Key2NYC, regardless of his residence. #NBA – 6:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Since many have asked for clarification on why Kyrie Irving still can’t play at home: The private sector employee mandate applies to nearly all NYC private businesses — big or small. It has the same non-resident athlete exception as Key2NYC, which doesnt apply to Irving. #Nets – 6:46 PM
Since many have asked for clarification on why Kyrie Irving still can’t play at home: The private sector employee mandate applies to nearly all NYC private businesses — big or small. It has the same non-resident athlete exception as Key2NYC, which doesnt apply to Irving. #Nets – 6:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Reporting with @C_Sommerfeldt: Kyrie Irving’s New Jersey residency status does not exempt him from New York City’s vaccine mandate — even if there’s verbiage in the mandate that suggests otherwise.
More from an Adams administration official @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:23 PM
Reporting with @C_Sommerfeldt: Kyrie Irving’s New Jersey residency status does not exempt him from New York City’s vaccine mandate — even if there’s verbiage in the mandate that suggests otherwise.
More from an Adams administration official @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s re-engaged talks with Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, Steve Nash says “No.” – 5:56 PM
Asked if he’s re-engaged talks with Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, Steve Nash says “No.” – 5:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving about him getting vaccinated. – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving about him getting vaccinated. – 5:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Eric Adams ‘would do anything’ for a #Nets #NBA title — except give Kyrie Irving special treatment @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/28/eri… via @nypostsports – 1:36 PM
Eric Adams ‘would do anything’ for a #Nets #NBA title — except give Kyrie Irving special treatment @NYCMayor nypost.com/2022/02/28/eri… via @nypostsports – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New York’s mayor’s plan to lift vaccine mandate will not let Kyrie Irving play home games, yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/new… – 1:01 PM
New York’s mayor’s plan to lift vaccine mandate will not let Kyrie Irving play home games, yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/new… – 1:01 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Nash says nobody in the organization has had any communication with Kyrie about getting the vaccination. He’s made his stance clear and the Nets aren’t pushing him on it. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 28, 2022
New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that he wants to see Kyrie Irving playing home games at Barclays Center but making an exception for the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated star guard “would send the wrong message” to the rest of the city. Adams made his comments to CNBC and added that he has spoken with Nets owner Joseph Tsai about the issue. -via ESPN / February 28, 2022
“Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it. But there’s so much at stake here. And I spoke with the owner of the team. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue,” Adams said in the interview with CNBC. “I can’t have my city closed down again. It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.'” -via ESPN / February 28, 2022