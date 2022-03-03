No timetable for Ben Simmons, to be re-evaluated next week

Marks told YES Network that there is “no real timetable” for the 25-year-old to play before noting he remains day-by-day. Ben Simmons is expected to be re-evaluated in the next week.
Source: Jelani Scott @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Jelani Scott @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets hoping for two-week timeline for Ben Simmons’ ramp-up, debut nypost.com/2022/03/03/net… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 9:55 PM
#Nets hoping for two-week timeline for Ben Simmons’ ramp-up, debut nypost.com/2022/03/03/net… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 9:55 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Sean Marks on YES hints that Ben Simmons won’t be available for at least another 10 days which would rule him out of the March 10 game at Philadelphia. – 7:06 PM
Sean Marks on YES hints that Ben Simmons won’t be available for at least another 10 days which would rule him out of the March 10 game at Philadelphia. – 7:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons is still dealing with a back issue, putting a return to the court against the 76ers in doubt.
➡️ https://t.co/xlpxTc412q pic.twitter.com/NUJOqwxnjm – 3:42 PM
Ben Simmons is still dealing with a back issue, putting a return to the court against the 76ers in doubt.
➡️ https://t.co/xlpxTc412q pic.twitter.com/NUJOqwxnjm – 3:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So if Ben Simmons starts team workouts at the end of next week – they play at the #Sixers a week from today, and practice on March 12 – could he get three high intensity workouts in over that ensuing week? #Nets – 2:21 PM
So if Ben Simmons starts team workouts at the end of next week – they play at the #Sixers a week from today, and practice on March 12 – could he get three high intensity workouts in over that ensuing week? #Nets – 2:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Listening to this crowd, there is no way Ben Simmons is stepping in this arena. – 7:44 PM
Listening to this crowd, there is no way Ben Simmons is stepping in this arena. – 7:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s Brian Windhorst’s full comments on Ben Simmons: Says here the Sixers (but maybe meant the Nets) had a full plan in place 6 days ago in case Kevin Durant and Simmons were both available on 3/10 BKN vs. PHI, but that plan has gone out the window. pic.twitter.com/42Vg2jDmpQ – 10:53 AM
Here’s Brian Windhorst’s full comments on Ben Simmons: Says here the Sixers (but maybe meant the Nets) had a full plan in place 6 days ago in case Kevin Durant and Simmons were both available on 3/10 BKN vs. PHI, but that plan has gone out the window. pic.twitter.com/42Vg2jDmpQ – 10:53 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn playfully pleads the fifth, deferring questions about how Ben Simmons’ unorthodox game will fit on #Nets to Steve Nash (COVID protocols) who should be back soon. pic.twitter.com/KLqzEeVmRY – 6:12 PM
Jacque Vaughn playfully pleads the fifth, deferring questions about how Ben Simmons’ unorthodox game will fit on #Nets to Steve Nash (COVID protocols) who should be back soon. pic.twitter.com/KLqzEeVmRY – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn (with a huge grin) defers all talk of how Ben Simmons will be deployed to Steve Nash, reminding us he should be be back soon. – 6:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn (with a huge grin) defers all talk of how Ben Simmons will be deployed to Steve Nash, reminding us he should be be back soon. – 6:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn told me to save my questions about Ben Simmons fitting in offensively for when Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols. 💀 – 6:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn told me to save my questions about Ben Simmons fitting in offensively for when Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols. 💀 – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET this afternoon, surely to discuss the Lakers, Ben Simmons timetable, the buyout market and more. Download to ask your question: thehalftime.app – 1:32 PM
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET this afternoon, surely to discuss the Lakers, Ben Simmons timetable, the buyout market and more. Download to ask your question: thehalftime.app – 1:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Danny Green predicts Ben Simmons won’t play in Nets-76ers next week: ‘We all know he does not like to play in Philly’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/dan… – 12:03 PM
Danny Green predicts Ben Simmons won’t play in Nets-76ers next week: ‘We all know he does not like to play in Philly’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/dan… – 12:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
More on this storyline
“Unfortunately, his back stiffness has delayed his ability to get on the court with his teammates so he’s been rehabbing this last, sort of, week to 10 days and then now, he’ll progress throughout this week with some individual workouts,” Marks said. “Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’s getting more into the team environment and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into game shape and so forth.” -via Sports Illustrated / March 3, 2022
Brian Lewis: #Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Ben Simmons should start team work next week. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 3, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Ramona Shelburne says Ben Simmons “had a little setback with the back injury.” Woj on Simmons playing in Philly on March 10: “It’s not happening.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 2, 2022