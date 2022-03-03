Nuggets scrap plan to send Michael Porter, Jamal Murray to G League for now

The Nuggets have scrapped plans to send Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to Grand Rapids for the time-being, two league sources told The Denver Post on Thursday. Both Porter and Murray were set to fly to Grand Rapids and practice with the Gold on Friday, but logistical concerns, in addition to the fact that they’d only be there for one practice, altered the plan, sources said. Neither player has had any kind of setback, and there was also a sense that some of the work they would’ve done in Grand Rapids could get done in Denver.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Doesn’t look like we’re getting an MPJ or Murray pregame warmup today. pic.twitter.com/vnlElmhXPD – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
On the latest #Nuggets Ink pod, we talk MPJ’s March timeframe, how optimistic I am about Jamal Murray returning and how I found myself in a room with Bill Walton… and the rest of the NBA’s 75 greatest players over All-Star weekend.
denverpost.com/2022/03/02/nug… – 4:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nik Stauskas tonight for Grand Rapids: 57 points (20-29 FG’s, 11-15 3FG’s). Hit his first 11 shots and first seven 3s of the game. 34 points in 13 minutes. Must have heard that MPJ was arriving soon.
pic.twitter.com/vwZW8lrgt7 – 9:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. will practice and scrimmage with the Grand Rapids Gold later this week. He could then play in a G League game, although that’s still TBD. If everything goes according to plan, a March return feels very possible.
Here’s more:
thednvr.com/heres-what-the… – 6:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Doesn’t sound like MPJ will be playing games in the G League, just in case anyone was confused on that point.
He’s going down there to practice and live scrimmage. He will probably return to the team around the second week of March. – 3:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Plan is for Michael Porter Jr. to head to the G League in the near future to practice/scrimmage w/ the Gold. The #Nuggets rarely practice. He’ll have a better opportunity to get his legs under him w/ the Gold than w/ the Nuggets. Went through his first 1-on-1 contact work today. – 3:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets are planning to send Michael Porter Jr. to Grand Rapids to scrimmage with their G League affiliate later this week, I’m told. – 2:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter and Davon Reed were playing a bit of light 1-on-1 while media sessions were going and MPJ blocked a layup off the opposite side of the backboard.
He looks good. – 2:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are hanging out after practice getting some 1 on 1 in. Intensity varies. pic.twitter.com/E9qU4QnNGF – 2:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ progressing to 1-on-1 work vs. Davon Reed. pic.twitter.com/VDaQdzeOX6 – 2:02 PM
However, there’s a possibility both could practice or scrimmage with the Gold in the future as both continue their respective rehabs. For now, they’ll both continue progressing and working out in Denver. The Denver Post previously reported Porter intended to practice with the Nuggets’ G League squad, but Murray’s inclusion wasn’t publicly known. There remains no timetable for Murray’s return, though the intention of rehabbing in Grand Rapids is a positive sign. -via Denver Post / March 3, 2022
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he reiterates often and told Jamal Murray the other day: “Zero pressure from me.” -via Twitter @msinger / March 2, 2022