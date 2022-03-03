Pistons vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (15-47) play against the Toronto Raptors (27-27) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Detroit Pistons 60, Toronto Raptors 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Going into the break with the lead 👌
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 16 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 6-8 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST / 5-8 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 4-8 FG pic.twitter.com/Bdngpn0MYK – 8:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 60, Raptors 57. Trent Jr. hit a 3 right before the buzzer.
Grant: 16 points
Cunningham: 12 points
Bey: 11 points
Detroit’s three leading scorers are a combined 15-for-24 from the floor. They’ve been really good together these last couple of weeks – 8:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Great find by Barnes to get Trent a 3, and Pistons lead 60-57 at the half.
Fast forward to a one-point game, Pistons ball, 37 seconds left, Cade with the ball. – 8:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet and Anunoby out, 9 of the Raptors’ 11 3-pointers over the last 6 quarters have come from Trent and Flynn.. and at 9-for-26, it’s not like they’re shooting the lights out. Everybody else is 2-for-12. – 8:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 60, #Raptors 57
Grant: 16 pts
Cunningham: 12 pts, 4 rebs
Bey: 11 pts
DET shot 54% FG and 39% 3FG – 8:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pistons up 3 at half; game deserves a good finish because the start’s been butt ugly – 8:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 60, Raptors 57.
Jerami Grant: 16 points
Cade Cunningham: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
Hamidou Diallo: 8 points – 8:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rock ’em to sleep 😴
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/2ZPtlAou45 – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart and Scottie Barnes both got a technical because Barnes got in Stew’s face after a bucket – 8:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Double techs on Isaiah Stewart and Scottie Barnes, for … whatever. – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart is having a block party in The 6. Jerami Grant is making everything. Cade and Saddiq, too. The starters are doing it all right now. – 8:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Cade Cunnningham looks like he’s got a good 15 years ahead of him. Long and calm is a good formula. – 8:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant has yet to miss a shot. He’s 5 for 5. Grant, Cunningham and Bey are a combined 12 for 17 from the floor. – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 43, Raptors 40 with 4:52 left in the first half. Weird game now, weird flow. – 8:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Raptors Nick Nurse is challenging the foul call on Pascal Siakam, at 4:52 2Q.
It would be Siakam’s 3rd foul. – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors going to challenge SIakam’s 3rd PF with 4:52 left in the half
He might have a point – 8:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet very vocal during the timeout talking to Trent Jr., Siakam, Birch, Boucher and Banton. – 8:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr drives and banks in an ugly off-balance shot to break an 0-7 (0-5 3pt FGA) start to his game – 8:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors have given up two buckets in transition after MAKES, which ain’t gonna cut it. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Precious’ foul on Olynyk is changed to a Flagrant-1. Olynyk was bleeding. – 8:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk has a cut above his left eye after an elbow from Precious Achiuwa.
After review, it’s a Flagrant-1. – 8:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
At least the game feels like it’s taking forever
(As they go Hostile Act review on Achiuwa whacking Olynyk on the head for a Flagrant 1) – 8:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers is in the lineup again…good for him getting some quality time. – 8:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raps press and trap out of the quarter break, Rodney McGruder gets and makes the most wide-open 3 of the night – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons lead a team by double digits. Not sure the last time I tweeted that. Probably last time Detroit played Toronto. – 8:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our guys are hoopin’ after 1.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 4-6 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 3-5 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 7 PTS / 2 AST / 3-3 FG pic.twitter.com/EvgkfNCAmM – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 31, Raptors 22
Cunningham: 10 points
Grant: 7 points
Bey: 7 points
Pistons shot 13-22 overall and 5-11 from 3 – 8:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors trail the Pistons by 9 after the first quarter, because of course they do. – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Detroit 31, Toronto 22.
Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant have a combined 24 points. Yeah, they’ve figured it out. – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 31, #Raptors 22
Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Grant: 7 pts, 2 assts
DET shot 5-o-f-11 from 3 and 59% FG. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Pistons lead 31-22 after a quarter, because of course they do. Gary Trent is 0-for-7. – 8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Trent having a field goal-free quarter would be an issue for the Raptors, who are playing terribly – 8:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hand Down. Man Down.
🔥🔥 Saddiq B3y 🔥🔥
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/LtMeaN3zSw – 8:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
When was the last time the #Pistons led somebody by double digits?
It’s been a minute. They were just up by 10 on TOR. – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Make it a 15-5 Pistons run after the 3 by Cade, who has 10 points on 4-5 overall shooting. Pistons up 10 – 8:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets a charge call — and remains with 0 fouls at 2:18 1Q. – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are on a 9-3 run and lead the Raptors 22-16 with 3:47 to play in the 1st. Pistons are shooting 10-14 overall from the floor, Raptors are 6-17 – 7:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Between Siakam and Barnes hitting the wood in some scary falls here in the opening quarter, a win for the Raptors might be keeping everyone out of hospital. – 7:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons use a 9-2 run to move ahead, 22-16, 3:47 1Q.
Bey/Cunningham: 7 pts each – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 22-16. Ball movement has been really good. Good transition offense, too. – 7:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
And now Pascal Siakam crashes to the floor due to a collision with Kelly Olynyk battling for the rebound. He’s back up and defending. – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Now, #Raptors Pascal Siakam is down after a hard fall. He gets up and he’ll stay in the game. – 7:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes was quickly checked on by medical staff as he sat on the bench during the timeout. There seem to be no concerns. OG Anunoby briefly touched his right shoulder and walked away, that should provide any healing he might need. – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 13, #Raptors 13, 6:19 1Q
Bey: 7 pts
Joseph: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Cunningham: 2 pts – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Game tied at 13 with 6:19 left in the 1Q. Saddiq Bey has seven points, Isaiah Stewart has two fouls. – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey’s craft inside the arc has grown leaps and bounds this season. May not reflect in his overall efficiency numbers this season, but it’ll pay off for him. – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes getting those renowned friendly rookie of the month calls – 7:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has figured out who he is, what he can do and where his spots are. His last few weeks have been something to watch. – 7:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scary moment early in Raptors-Pistons, as Scottie Barnes was fouled and landed hard on his back. Looked like his head bounced off the court. He was slow to get up but he shot his free throws and is staying in the game. – 7:44 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes was down on the floor for a bit after hitting the back of his head after an awkward fall. Weird that he wasn’t checked on and that he’s not coming out for a look either. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Scottie Barnes with a hard fall after a foul on Isaiah Stewart. He tried to dunk it on him. From my seat, I thought Isaiah got all ball. – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Raptors Scottie Barnes landed awkwardly and looked to maybe hit his head on the floor. He stays in the game and he’ll shoot 2 FT. – 7:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes takes 10 seconds to gather himself after trying to crown Beef Stew. – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
CoJo and Dwane Casey, of course, are only two Pistons to get loud ovations here in Toronto. – 7:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps rotation: FLYNN, TRENT, BARNES, SIAKAM, BIRCH, Boucher, Achiuwa, Banton
Detroit: CADE, COJO, BEY, GRANT, STEWART, Hayes, Olynyk, Jackson
Like are we sure there’s a meaningful talent disparity between these teams tonight? – 7:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Usual #Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
#Raptors starters: Flynn, Trent, Barnes, Siakam and Birch. – 7:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Was great to catchup with Cory Joseph earlier. He’s enjoying mentoring the young guys in Detroit but made sure to point out that, at 30, he’s *only* the Pistons’ 3rd-oldest player. He’s thankful for the few months that separate the (slightly) older Rodney McGruder/Kelly Olynyk 😂 – 7:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 🖐 tonight in Toronto ⬇️
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/CztZOP3az9 – 7:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Short news item on OG Anunoby being out for two weeks or so: theathletic.com/news/raptors-o… – 7:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Lookin’ fresh in The North! 😤
@Cade Cunningham
@Killian Hayes
@Frank Jackson
@SaddiqBey
@Hamidou Diallo
@Isaiah Stewart
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Yo #Pistons fans!
Don’t forget to cop a ticket for tomorrow’s game because we’re giving away @FearTheFro bobbleheads presented by @BallySportsDET to the first 5,000 fans!
🎟: https://t.co/cixuMcZVIn pic.twitter.com/DnwUABrd4P – 6:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sort of a Raptors roster move:
@Paul Jones is out In The Protocols and inimitable @meghanmcpeak will handle play-by-play this evening vs. the Pistons – 6:27 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Changing up the walk-ins tonight to highlight the incredible women in the Raptors organization for our International Women’s Day game. pic.twitter.com/XQcCBGT8ZG – 6:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#SuperTreyDay! #SuperTreyDay! #SuperTreyDay!
Tap in with our latest @FDSportsbook poll on #Pistons history ⬇️ – 6:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby tonight vs. #Pistons. – 6:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey, still a Toronto favorite. pic.twitter.com/xLHTWohKag – 6:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on his 8-3 record vs the Raptors with Detroit: “Somebody said something about how I get hyped up. We get a win (against anybody) and I’m hyped up. There’s nothing to that.” – 6:13 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Well folks after 2 years of dipping & diving in a game of dodgeball with Covid-19, I got hit today testing positive. I will isolate & watch the @Toronto Raptors try to stretch the win streak. @meghanmcpeak & my dude @LeoRautins will get you up and down the court tonight. #WeTheNorth #rtz – 6:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on his winning record against the Raptors: “Somebody said something about getting hyped up. I get a win, I’m hyped. Doesn’t matter who it is.” – 6:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on 8-3 record vs. Toronto jokes: “People talk about getting hyped up, but (now) if we get (any) win, I get hyped.” – 6:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “People say I get hyped up when we beat Toronto. I got hyped when we get A win.” Lol – 6:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said the turnovers have been down recently because of improved chemistry and familiarity. – 6:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on the Pistons’ improved recent play: “I see the growth, but sometimes young guys don’t see it. They don’t feel it. We keep reassuring them how much they’ve improved.” – 6:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on rookie class: “It’s a big-time class. If you look from No. 1 on down, a lot of guys have played well. I’m biased, because I think Cade has played excellent basketball, and injuries slowed him down, but he’s at the top of the list.” – 6:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on the 2021 draft class: “It’s a big time class. You look at one through on down, a lot of guys have played really well.” Said he’s biased, but he thinks Cade Cunningham has still been the best. – 6:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey on Scottie Barnes
“He’s playing like a veteran right now” – 6:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson is a game-time decision. Back feels good one day and bad the other. – 6:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson is a gametime decision. Sounds like his back is sore – 6:01 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Frank Jackson (back spasms) is a game-time decision. – 6:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/YV5HRcLsm1 – 6:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet is a no-go again for the Raptors tonight, they’ll stick with the now-usual (for the time being) starters – 5:58 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he knows there was some “B.S.” floating around about Malachi Flynn’s minutes. Says he and Malachi have a great relationship. – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet (knee) is out; Thad Young (non-COVID Illness) is also out. – 5:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Anunoby will likely be out for two weeks to let his finger heal fully. – 5:49 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s Episode of Locked on Lions: Willis’ climb continues. Will London somehow be there at 32? A discussion with #Lions reporter and Top Chef @Justin Rogers from The Detroit News today on the show. #FirstListen. MAR 3. https://t.co/unlGBcROlz pic.twitter.com/kbeschYkh9 – 5:31 PM
On Today’s Episode of Locked on Lions: Willis’ climb continues. Will London somehow be there at 32? A discussion with #Lions reporter and Top Chef @Justin Rogers from The Detroit News today on the show. #FirstListen. MAR 3. https://t.co/unlGBcROlz pic.twitter.com/kbeschYkh9 – 5:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No Friends In The Industry
⏰ 7:30 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/2lavqw1IFg – 5:30 PM
No Friends In The Industry
⏰ 7:30 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/2lavqw1IFg – 5:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley both have more win shares than any rookie had last year. In the bubble year, only Brandon Clarke had more (that was the Morant/Zion class). – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow at Raptors:
– Bol Bol (out); right foot surgery
– Jonathan Isaac (out); left knee injury recovery
– Moe Wagner (out); left rib contusion.
Officially down to three players. – 5:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Welcome back to @FDSportsbook #SuperTreyDay!
Put your #Pistons knowledge to the test ⬇️ – 4:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh, and I see Scottie Barnes is the Eastern Conference rookie of the month for February
Huzzahs all around – 4:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby resting his fractured finger for two weeks: es.pn/3IJ9rxX – 4:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors forward Anunoby out at least two weeks to fractured finger
sportando.basketball/en/raptors-for… – 4:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“It was the Emmett Till of our time”
Jerami Grant, Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Pistons coach Dwane Casey talk to @YahooSports on the 10 year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death, and the way NBA players began to speak out on social justice
sports.yahoo.com/10-years-after… – 4:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1978, the Bullets’ Elvin Hayes had 22 points, 27 rebounds, and 11 blocks in a win over the Pistons.
Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Hayes is one of three players to record at least 20p/25r/10b in a game (Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal). pic.twitter.com/3rTJq21pPK – 4:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is expected to be sidelined for two weeks to rest a fractured finger – and then be re-evaluated on his timetable to return, sources tell ESPN. Anunoby is averaging career-highs in points (17.5), rebounds (5.5) and assists (2.6). – 4:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Level up your game-watching experience and WIN.
Check out Game Time for a chance at great prizes from our friends at @SportChek 👀
Play Now: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/XwbmqBomh0 – 3:37 PM
Level up your game-watching experience and WIN.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s @fdsportsbook #SuperTreyDay!
Show us how well you know #Pistons history 👀 – 3:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Rookies of the Month, February | Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes
sportando.basketball/en/nba-rookies… – 3:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Introducing our new all-access monthly docuseries, 𝒰𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑜𝒹. 🚗
In the first episode, we go behind the scenes with @Cade Cunningham, @SaddiqBey, @Isaiah Stewart, and @Isiah Thomas at @NBAAllStar Weekend. pic.twitter.com/G2TZsgYUOy – 3:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We go 𝓤𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓗𝓸𝓸𝓭 at 3:13PM.
YouTube watch party: https://t.co/YhailYEuvP pic.twitter.com/dlMqAqcjvl – 3:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
East Rookie of the Month Scottie Barnes taking on Cade Cunningham tonight, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner tomorrow, and Evan Mobley Sunday is quite excellent timing. – 2:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Raptors Scottie Barnes is the East Rookie of the Month.
#Pistons Cade Cunningham was a finalist as well. – 2:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February. – 2:01 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors F Scottie Barnes has been named rookie of the month for the East by the NBA. Josh Giddey in the West. – 2:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1985, Kevin McHale scored a career-high and @celtics-record 56 points in a win over the Pistons.
McHale added 16 rebounds, shooting 22-28 from the field and 12-13 from the FT line.
His record was short-lived, as Larry Bird broke it just nine days later (60). pic.twitter.com/PdJvrJMBzR – 2:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Raptors forward Scottie Barnes have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month: pic.twitter.com/gKbktWKu4M – 2:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/nCSzk97fPN – 2:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Josh Giddey and Scottie Barnes were just named West and East Rookie of the Month.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Rookies of the Month for February: Thunder’s Josh Giddey and Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes. – 2:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Staying Ready
📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops
➡️ https://t.co/zG4CVuqs0F pic.twitter.com/ICZq0AWBYW – 1:51 PM
