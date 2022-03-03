Sean Marks: Ben Simmons should start team work next week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons is still dealing with a back issue, putting a return to the court against the 76ers in doubt.
➡️ https://t.co/xlpxTc412q pic.twitter.com/NUJOqwxnjm – 3:42 PM
Ben Simmons is still dealing with a back issue, putting a return to the court against the 76ers in doubt.
➡️ https://t.co/xlpxTc412q pic.twitter.com/NUJOqwxnjm – 3:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So if Ben Simmons starts team workouts at the end of next week – they play at the #Sixers a week from today, and practice on March 12 – could he get three high intensity workouts in over that ensuing week? #Nets – 2:21 PM
So if Ben Simmons starts team workouts at the end of next week – they play at the #Sixers a week from today, and practice on March 12 – could he get three high intensity workouts in over that ensuing week? #Nets – 2:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Ben Simmons should start team work next week. – 2:15 PM
#Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Ben Simmons should start team work next week. – 2:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Listening to this crowd, there is no way Ben Simmons is stepping in this arena. – 7:44 PM
Listening to this crowd, there is no way Ben Simmons is stepping in this arena. – 7:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Rich Paul told @Brian Windhorst that Ben Simmons is now considered “week-to-week.”
“He’s frankly not close,” Windhorst added. “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be back in March.”
Simmons has dealt with back soreness as he attempts to get back in game shape. basketballnews.com/stories/ben-si… – 11:26 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s Brian Windhorst’s full comments on Ben Simmons: Says here the Sixers (but maybe meant the Nets) had a full plan in place 6 days ago in case Kevin Durant and Simmons were both available on 3/10 BKN vs. PHI, but that plan has gone out the window. pic.twitter.com/42Vg2jDmpQ – 10:53 AM
Here’s Brian Windhorst’s full comments on Ben Simmons: Says here the Sixers (but maybe meant the Nets) had a full plan in place 6 days ago in case Kevin Durant and Simmons were both available on 3/10 BKN vs. PHI, but that plan has gone out the window. pic.twitter.com/42Vg2jDmpQ – 10:53 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn playfully pleads the fifth, deferring questions about how Ben Simmons’ unorthodox game will fit on #Nets to Steve Nash (COVID protocols) who should be back soon. pic.twitter.com/KLqzEeVmRY – 6:12 PM
Jacque Vaughn playfully pleads the fifth, deferring questions about how Ben Simmons’ unorthodox game will fit on #Nets to Steve Nash (COVID protocols) who should be back soon. pic.twitter.com/KLqzEeVmRY – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn (with a huge grin) defers all talk of how Ben Simmons will be deployed to Steve Nash, reminding us he should be be back soon. – 6:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn (with a huge grin) defers all talk of how Ben Simmons will be deployed to Steve Nash, reminding us he should be be back soon. – 6:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn told me to save my questions about Ben Simmons fitting in offensively for when Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols. 💀 – 6:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn told me to save my questions about Ben Simmons fitting in offensively for when Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols. 💀 – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
From Nets PR:
No change to Ben Simmons’ status
Drummond (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Thomas (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 1:50 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET this afternoon, surely to discuss the Lakers, Ben Simmons timetable, the buyout market and more. Download to ask your question: thehalftime.app – 1:32 PM
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET this afternoon, surely to discuss the Lakers, Ben Simmons timetable, the buyout market and more. Download to ask your question: thehalftime.app – 1:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are questionable to play tonight. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris remain OUT. – 1:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Danny Green predicts Ben Simmons won’t play in Nets-76ers next week: ‘We all know he does not like to play in Philly’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/dan… – 12:03 PM
Danny Green predicts Ben Simmons won’t play in Nets-76ers next week: ‘We all know he does not like to play in Philly’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/dan… – 12:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
Big losers of this season: Nets season ticket holders. The stars rarely play (Kyrie Irving never, Ben Simmons who knows) and the team just fell to 13-17 at home. – 9:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on cusp of #Nets return with Ben Simmons not close nypost.com/2022/02/28/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM
Kevin Durant on cusp of #Nets return with Ben Simmons not close nypost.com/2022/02/28/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s just doing some light shooting, … physical therapy, just making sure he gets that back 100 percent, just that little flare up….shooting and his kind of reconditioning stuff that he’s able to do while that thing settles down.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons back flare up pic.twitter.com/tpaKLNReow – 6:12 PM
“He’s just doing some light shooting, … physical therapy, just making sure he gets that back 100 percent, just that little flare up….shooting and his kind of reconditioning stuff that he’s able to do while that thing settles down.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons back flare up pic.twitter.com/tpaKLNReow – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash gives an update on Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Sounds like KD is looking at Thursday or Sunday, nothing imminent on the other two.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uUhrmSouBt – 6:06 PM
Steve Nash gives an update on Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Sounds like KD is looking at Thursday or Sunday, nothing imminent on the other two.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uUhrmSouBt – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Ben is still working through a number of things and reconditioning and so he’s not gonna play this week but we’ll keep working on his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons return to play – 6:04 PM
“Ben is still working through a number of things and reconditioning and so he’s not gonna play this week but we’ll keep working on his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons return to play – 6:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash saying he doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week. So seems to answer the question of whether he could play in Philadelphia on the 10th. – 5:58 PM
Steve Nash saying he doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week. So seems to answer the question of whether he could play in Philadelphia on the 10th. – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash says Ben Simmons won’t practice this week. Asked if Simmons would be on schedule to debut by the middle of next month (#Nets have a three-game trip ending 3/10 at the #Sixers) Nash answers “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #NBA – 5:56 PM
Nash says Ben Simmons won’t practice this week. Asked if Simmons would be on schedule to debut by the middle of next month (#Nets have a three-game trip ending 3/10 at the #Sixers) Nash answers “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #NBA – 5:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons has not been cleared for any high intensity practice workouts yet. – 5:54 PM
Ben Simmons has not been cleared for any high intensity practice workouts yet. – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons isn’t going to practice this week. When asked if Simmons will play by the middle of next month (Nets @ Philly on 3/10), Nash says “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #Nets – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons isn’t going to practice this week. When asked if Simmons will play by the middle of next month (Nets @ Philly on 3/10), Nash says “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #Nets – 5:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play this week. Adds that he’s just doing some light shooting and physical therapy to make sure he gets that back soreness 100% from the little flare up. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play this week. Adds that he’s just doing some light shooting and physical therapy to make sure he gets that back soreness 100% from the little flare up. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said Ben Simmons is some light shooting and some physical therapy on his back for now. Nash doesn’t expect him to practice this week. – 5:52 PM
Nash said Ben Simmons is some light shooting and some physical therapy on his back for now. Nash doesn’t expect him to practice this week. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Joe Harris “is working away at it” and seeing if he can progress. Rules out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game in Toronto but is “hopeful” he can play Thursday or Sunday. Said Ben Simmons is still reconditioning. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Joe Harris “is working away at it” and seeing if he can progress. Rules out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game in Toronto but is “hopeful” he can play Thursday or Sunday. Said Ben Simmons is still reconditioning. – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Ramona Shelburne says Ben Simmons “had a little setback with the back injury.” Woj on Simmons playing in Philly on March 10: “It’s not happening.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 2, 2022
Rich Paul, the agent for new Nets addition Ben Simmons, told Brian Windhorst of ESPN (video link) that Simmons should be thought of “week-to-week” with back soreness as he works his way into game shape ahead of his 2021/22 season debut. Windhorst noted that he was skeptical of whether Simmons would even be ready at any point in March for Brooklyn. -via Hoops Rumors / March 2, 2022
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons suffered a setback in his attempted return to the court, but there is reportedly “hope and optimism” he will return before the end of the regular season, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show (around the 2:30 mark): “He had a flare-up with his back, I’m told, during his ramp-up process and so now he’s going to need to strengthen that back area before he can make his return to the floor,” Charania explained (around the 1:50 mark). -via Bleacher Report / March 1, 2022