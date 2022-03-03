Sixers to pick up DeAndre Jordan, waive Willie Cauley-Stein

Shams Charania: DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 76ers will terminate Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract and he will be free to sign elsewhere.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers has been adamant since the Harden trade that the Sixers would survey the buyout market for a backup center. After Paul Reed…and Paul Millsap…and (technically) Willie Cauley-Stein, can DeAndre Jordan fill that role?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
DeAndre Jordan’s on-court and on-off numbers the past five years.
His teams have been bad when he’s played. His teams have also been worse when he’s been on the court. pic.twitter.com/Ch35XuBG0o – 5:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are planning to sign DeAndre Jordan after he cleared waivers today, per source – 5:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 76ers will terminate Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract and he will be free to sign elsewhere. – 5:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
DeAndre Jordan is expected to join the Sixers soon. Weighing the pros and cons of where he’s at now, compared to where he once was: phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-six… – 4:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Rudy Gobert last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 12-14 FG
It’s the 53rd time Gobert has recorded a double-double while shooting at least 85% from the field.
The only player in NBA history with more such games is DeAndre Jordan (73). pic.twitter.com/Rb9Jgs6WQv – 9:21 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Paul Millsap is actually opening me up to the idea of DeAndre Jordan with this stretch. – 9:40 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Started off my day by watching DeAndre Jordan defensive clips.
A glutton, I am. – 9:20 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
According to Frank Vogel, in addition to the skillsets needed from D.J. Augustin, DeAndre Jordan actually thought he could get more playing time on a different team, so he wanted to be released. AK – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan felt he would have a larger role in Philadelphia and the Lakers granted him the opportunity. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya to bring in DJ Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel (two-way contract). pic.twitter.com/SITy7cyDML – 5:34 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
DeAndre Jordan still being chased by good teams tells us all that even good teams may not pay attention to how players on other teams perform. – 2:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says the team plans to use Willie Cauley-Stein a bit more out there to get a better look at him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/01/six… via @SixersWire – 1:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
NBA players are very good, Vol. 1,345,765: Willie Cauley-Stein is just 6 for 32 from deep for his NBA career. But he can stroke 3s in practice. pic.twitter.com/1H6DZ9QKIn – 1:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Willie Cauley-Stein is putting up free throws after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xNmNAd64Jf – 1:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Last two guys on the Sixers’ practice floor: James Harden and Willie Cauley-Stein pic.twitter.com/FCn1hHzfsu – 1:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that much of today’s focus in practice was on working on the Harden/Harris/bench stagger unit. He also said that they anticipate giving Willie Cauley-Stein a look in the coming days. – 12:41 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Here’s some content! First off, don’t be fooled by the idea that DeAndre Jordan will come in and be a defensive plus – if that was the case, the Lakers would have kept him.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 10:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting James Harden’s impact, #Sixers‘ being the frontrunner to sign DeAndre Jordan and Tobias Harris’ struggles ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #LockedOnSixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN3734445529 – 7:15 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI: #Sixers emerge as front-runners to sign DeAndre Jordan as much-needed backup center inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:13 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Report: Sixers emerge as front-runners to sign DeAndre Jordan as much-needed backup center inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:52 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI Report: #Sixers emerge as front-runners to sign DeAndre Jordan as much-needed backup center inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 12:47 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Are the players still trying?
-Do the Lakers make the ‘Play In’ Tournament?
-Options this offseason…Retool or Start Over?
-DeAndre Jordan reportedly out, DJ Augustin in
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Philadelphia 76ers emerging as a frontrunner to land center DeAndre Jordan: es.pn/3IykD0a – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakers cost themselves roughly $5M in tax payments and a small trade exception by not just sending cash to another team to take DeAndre Jordan at the trade deadline. Hey, it’s the Buss’s money, but that’s some FO malpractice right there. – 8:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeAndre Jordan is so bad that a thin Lakers team mired in a tailspin waives him and yet we’re having conversations about how Jordan is a valuable target for legit championship contenders.
What are we doing here? Why is this a thing? Can we make it stop? – 8:02 PM
DeAndre Jordan is so bad that a thin Lakers team mired in a tailspin waives him and yet we’re having conversations about how Jordan is a valuable target for legit championship contenders.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
DeAndre Jordan is washed and shouldn’t be in a playoff rotation. I’d play Willie Cauley-Stein or Paul Reed over him at this point. – 7:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The 76ers have been in the market for a backup center and will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan — either placing a waiver claim or working to sign him as a free agent should he clear waivers, sources tell ESPN. – 7:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Does D.J. Augustin address more pressing needs than DeAndre Jordan? Absolutely. But is he as good at throwing passes into the third row? Only time will tell. AK – 7:46 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
DeAndre Jordan is a Doc Rivers guy. Wouldn’t be a big upgrade, but an upgrade. – 7:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers are planning to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign DJ Augustin, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/OrCTrra8E1 – 7:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. – 7:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Barring an unlikely waiver claim before the 5 PM ET deadline today, center DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Lakers waived Jordan on Tuesday and Sixers have an open roster spot and desire to add another backup center. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 3, 2022
Mike Trudell: The Lakers announced the signing of DJ Augustin, a veteran point guard who was drafted in 2008 (No. 9 overall). They also signed 24-year-old Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. In related moves, they waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya (two-way). -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 1, 2022
Keith Smith: Last day for NBA teams to waive players and have them retain playoff eligibility. We’ve already seen/had reported a handful of players waived/to be waived (some took buyouts): Goran Dragic DeAndre Jordan Tomas Satoransky Tristan Thompson Let’s see if anyone else joins them. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / March 1, 2022
