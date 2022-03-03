Terrence Jones to join Nuggets' G League team

JD Shaw: Six-year NBA veteran Terrence Jones is joining the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. Story: hoopsrumors.com/2022/03/terren…
Six-year NBA veteran Terrence Jones is joining the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, agent Jerry Dianis tells @HoopsRumors. Story: hoopsrumors.com/2022/03/terren… – 1:50 PM
