Warriors vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (43-19) play against the Dallas Mavericks (25-25) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Golden State Warriors 78, Dallas Mavericks 88 (Q3 03:57)
Golden State Warriors @warriors
keep attacking
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/EpWdl7FBSk – 10:11 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Trading buckets won’t get the Warriors a win tonight. They have to figure out how to get some stops. – 10:10 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
poor Dwight Powell celebrating Easter early with that egg on his forehead, OUCH – 10:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA Courtside: Luka Doncic accounts for 78.6% of the team’s points in the 3rd quarter (6 points, 2 assists, 5 points created from assists). – 10:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors defense is much better at anticipating where Dallas is moving the ball – 10:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
With no Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans operating as backup center. Mavericks’ lead is 77-68 nearing midpoint of the third. – 10:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were up 71-54 after Reggie Bullock’s 3 to open the third quarter. Since then, they are 0-for-5 from distance and the lead is down to 73-66. – 10:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Grizzlies just lost to the Celtics, giving the Warriors a tiny cushion in the standings. Even if Golden State loses tonight, they’ll still hold a half-game advantage over Memphis for second place. – 10:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
KT called bank
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ooJQJRcCM4 – 10:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs-Lakers notebook: Looking at some NBA records that we think are unbreakable, plus Luka’s player of the month award breakdown.
mavs.com/maverick-laker… – 9:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors winning paint-points battle 26-24. Being killed mostly by 3s off DAL ball movement. Mavs with 18 assists on 23 buckets, 11 of them 3s. Might see more zone in the second – 9:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jamal and Q Rich’s reaction is all you need to translate the half Luka just had. pic.twitter.com/jpIJAoB9ts – 9:49 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 68-54 the Warriors at the half. Luka has 24-6-4, and Dorian has 13 pts. – 9:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Caught up on the first half. Warriors getting beat off the dribble all over the floor. Mavs offense lives for drive-and-kick – 9:48 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Kerr keeps hinting Wiseman isn’t ready for a major role in the middle down the stretch or the playoffs. If that’s the case, GSW blew it by not finding a big man/rim protector before the deadline. Looney isn’t enough. – 9:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half in DAL: Warriors trail 68-54
-Poole (16p) and Wiggins (11p/4r) playing with conviction
-Curry 13p (3/4 3p)
-Luka 24p
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Mavericks 68-54 at halftime. Yeah Golden State is struggling at both ends, but man, just feels like Dallas wants it more. – 9:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The 12th 20 pt half for Luka (5th in the last 8 games) propels a 57.5% shooting half as the Mavs lead GS 68-54. Doncic 24 including 19 in 1st qtr. DFS w/13 (11in 2nd) Mavs also 11-18 from 3. 16 straight games w/10+ 3ptr. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re havin’ a good time!
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/JaHq1t88ne – 9:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have lost five of their first six quarter on this road trip. Some life from Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins in that first half. Both were aggressive/productive. Poole had 16 in 16 bench minutes. But Doncic had 24, Mavericks scored 68. Rough half for Klay in return. – 9:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 68-54 at halftime. Luka has 24 and they are hitting 61 percent from 3-point range, 57.5 percent overall. If the shots keep dropping like this, they are going to be on another level. – 9:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
When’s the last time Klay Thompson hit the side of the backboard on a 3-pointer? – 9:40 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors proving the hard way you can’t win a title without size. So many average – even below average – big men ravaging them inside. It’ll get worse in the playoffs, especially if they keep babying Wiseman. – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn rolling with Brown, Curry, Dragic, Thomas and Aldridge. Nets trail two. Small lineup, but plenty of spacing. – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs coaches yelling “travel” when Curry drove. Do they honestly think traveling will ever be called on Curry? – 9:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are having all kinds of problems with Dwight Powell. – 9:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP with the wheeeels 💨
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/xDVy1f1F6w – 9:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic, Mr. 19 first quarter points, is back in. Mavs extended the lead by 3 points during his absence. – 9:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dallas is shooting over 60 percent from the field. Golden State is shooting under 40 percent. – 9:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mavericks moving the ball the way the Warriors used to. That last possession… sheesh. – 9:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Found JK in the corner
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8ikQ2wpkiH – 9:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry back in to start the second quarter. Knocks down a 3-pointer from the right wing. He has 6 points, 2-2 from deep. – 9:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Dallas: Warriors trail 38-27
-FG: GSW-39.1, DAL 60.0
-Luka (19 pts) torching everyone
-Klay/Wiggs 4/14 FG
-5 assists
-Slow Mavs with 7-2 adv in FG points – 9:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are shooting 62% against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. How long can this continue? Long enough to give Dallas a 14-point cushion, at least. – 9:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
POTM doing POTM things.
@Luka Doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/hTyOCgBC2a – 9:12 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Poole’s half-court shot at the buzzer is called no good. But, you’ve got to like the confidence and energy he’s playing with tonight. Being assertive and is in a rhythm. – 9:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole’s 3/4 court heave at the buzzer is waived off.
Warriors trail the Mavericks 38-27 after one quarter in Dallas.
Poole: 8 points
Thompson: 6 points
Wiggins: 5 points – 9:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic pours in 19 first-quarter points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Mavericks 38, Warriors 27 after one quarter. Mavs limited Thompson and Curry to a combined 9 points. They’ll take 3 more quarters like that if they can get it. Not likely. – 9:11 PM
Doncic pours in 19 first-quarter points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Warriors sure are average without a top 5 defender all-time – 9:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter in Dallas: Andrew Wiggins was aggressive. Seven shot attempts. Jordan Poole scored eight quick off the bench. But Warriors were toasted by Luka Doncic. Nineteen first quarter points. They’re in trouble when he’s hitting the stepback. Mavericks 38-27. – 9:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Steph Curry just threw one in off the glass from about 60 feet, but it came just a fraction after the first quarter buzzer. Mavericks own a 38-27 lead going into the second as they continue to shred Golden State’s defense. Luka has 19 points after 12 minutes. – 9:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
West player of the month Luka Doncic goes for 19-5-2 in the first quarter and is mad at himself for missing the free throw on the and-1 with seconds remaining. He did get dropped on a Jordan Poole stepback, but Poole missed so maybe that won’t go viral. – 9:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP’s got 300 career threes & counting 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zpvrms2VGp – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets PA announcer accidentally called Seth Curry “Stephen.” – 9:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Seth Curry having a really tough time right now. Just had two shots blocked and then travelled. Heat have cut it to two in the third quarter. – 9:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Miami has ratcheted up their defense here in the 3rd quarter, and Max Struss just hit a corner 3 to make this a 74-72 game. Here come the Lets’ Go Heat chants, and Seth Curry just walked. This one’s starting to get spooky. – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Seeing little communication from the Warriors’ second unit at both ends. – 9:04 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Spencer Dinwiddie has appeared in 50 games and will now earn a $1.5M bonus. His cap hit next season will be adjusted to $19.5M. If Dinwiddie appears in 50 games during the 2022-23 season, his $18.9M salary in 2023-24 will now become guaranteed. – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bertans replaces Powell at center. He’s the tallest Maverick on the court. – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No, the Warriors aren’t scoreless. JumboTron scoreboard (visitors side) is busted. pic.twitter.com/55TvKRqYx2 – 8:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Spencer Dinwidde checks into the game for the first time tonight in place of Jalen Brunson.
Immediately hits a 3-pointer from the left corner.
PTSD. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ offense is so stagnant right now. Guys aren’t getting easy looks. Dallas’ defensive pressure is crazy. – 8:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is back on the Warriors’ bench tonight in Dallas. He has some sort of contraption on his lower back — looks like a foam roll. Kerr said yesterday that he wasn’t sure if sitting on the bench for two, three hours was something Green’s body would feel OK with. – 8:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry drills his first shot of the night, a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Warriors down 3 with 8:30 left in the first quarter. – 8:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s our Player of the Month right there ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ol94lY2BiL – 8:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is on the Warriors’ bench tonight in Dallas. – 8:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/NO8wrsOgG4 – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Time to lock in
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/losprzFXw8 – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight’s starters vs. Dallas ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KOe1hozTLg – 8:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Payton, Looney, Thompson, Curry
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Heat 26-13 with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant has nine points in eight minutes. Patty Mills, Curry and Dragic have all hit a 3, too. Nets shooting 65 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. – 7:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay’s got the hot hand pregame 👀 pic.twitter.com/SBJhuqkX50 – 7:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Reporter on Zoom earlier tonight began a question to Jason Kidd with, “I’m not sure if you heard, but Luka Doncic was named player of the month today” . . .
Stop the presses! pic.twitter.com/f8mjv3FSXr – 7:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Backup center Bertans drops in a few 3s, then makes a half-courter on his third try. pic.twitter.com/2qN8QUmw2H – 7:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Joe Harris will have season-ending ankle surgery, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks said in an interview with YES Network. “He is what defines a Brooklyn Net,” Marks said. The Nets acquired Seth Curry in the James Harden trade partly as insurance if Harris couldn’t return this season. – 7:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Mavericks:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala is doubtful to play on this road trip, but scrimmaged for the first time in a while yesterday at practice. – 7:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Warriors tonight, Maxi Kleber is out (right ankle soreness). Coverage at 7p with Mavs Live and game broadcast at 730 on BSSW – 7:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala remains doubtful to return on this road trip, per Kerr, but he’s scrimmaging and doing a bit more on the court. Doesn’t sound too far away from return. – 7:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are tonight’s starters for the Warriors. – 7:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors starting lineup tonight at DAL:
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, GP2, Looney – 7:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Dallas
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 7:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Might see Doncic play some small-ball center, too, Kidd says, if not tonight then soon. – 7:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond start tonight for the #Nets. It’s Brooklyn’s #NBA-leading 36th different starting lineup of the season. Dragic is the team-record-tying 19th player to start for Brooklyn this season. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dragic starting against the Heat tonight.
Nets starting Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Miami: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-leading 36th starting lineup of the season.
Dragic is the franchise-record-tying 19th player to start a game for Brooklyn this season (record set last season). – 7:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic as a point center in small-ball lineups is a look Jason Kidd wants to evaluate, maybe as soon as tonight.
On Luka as a rim protector, Kidd cracked: “Have you not seen him jump lately? He’s touching the top of the square.” – 7:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bertans will play backup center tonight, Kidd says. Improvising with Kleber out. – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Maxi Kleber is out tonight (sore ankle). Mavs-GS 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs PF/C Maxi Kleber (ankle) won’t play vs. the Warriors tonight. – 6:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 6:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guards Klay Thompson, Moses Moody and Damion Lee are all available tonight against the Mavericks. – 6:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka, Steph AND cups AND T-shirts?@AACenter fans’ cups runneth over tonight. pic.twitter.com/pNCVbychbw – 6:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors guards Klay Thompson (illness) and Moses Moody (eye) are listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest in Dallas. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/03/inj… – 6:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Face masks no longer required for fans attending Dallas Mavericks games at American Airlines Center dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Moses Moody and Damion Lee are all available tonight for the Warriors in Dallas. All three had injury designations. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out Friday against Atlanta.
It’ll be his eighth game missed since Washington’s trade to acquire Porzingis from Dallas but KP has begun to play some practice 5-on-5.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Doncic is the Western Conference Player of the Month for February. He had the best calendar month scoring avg of his career and Mavs team history at 34.7 ppg in February…also avg 10.3 rpg & 8.8 assts. This is the 2nd PotM honor in his career along with Nov. 2019. – 4:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors got a rematch with the Mavericks tonight. How are fans feeling? – 3:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry score 30+ points on the Mavericks? Make your predictions for the game here! warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 3:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka is the West Player of the Month for Feb. His 2nd PoM (Also Nov 2019) #thisisgoodthisisright – 3:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Month dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s a bad, bad man 😈
@Luka Doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Hvk8AVw6md – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic in February:
34.7 PPG
10.3 RPG
8.8. APG
41.2 3P% on 9.7 attempts
He is the first player to average 30/10/8 on 40 3P% in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/7yWAn5IvhI – 3:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Over the past month, only Davis Bertans has taken more 3-point shots per 100 possessions than Malik Beasley.
Beasley has made 48.3% of his 3-point attempts in that month. – 3:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month. Luka Doncic won it – 3:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In 10 February games Doncic posted otherworldly averages of 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He shot .457 from the field and .412 on 3-pointers.
The only other Mav with multiple Player of the Month awards is @Dirk Nowitzki, with six of them, most recently for April 2009. – 3:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/G3T4EVLxrU – 3:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets next 5 games:
HOU, took Utah to OT last night
NOP, 8-4 since Feb 1
GSW on b2b
@ SAC, always weird
GSW on b2b again – 3:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has been named the Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month, marking the second time in his career he has received the honor (November 2019).
Dončić joins Dirk Nowitzki (6) as the only players in franchise history to win multiple Player of the Month awards. pic.twitter.com/xcMemR3lkE – 3:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
34.7 PPG | 10.3 RPG | 8.8 APG
Never a question 🪄 @Luka Doncic is your Western Conference Player of the Month!
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/BReQivmjlZ – 3:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month: pic.twitter.com/u6lY5TTI6q – 3:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/E5WZpU22Uy – 3:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Month for February: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
14.8 PPG | 57.6 FG% | 4.7 RPG
@Jonathan Kuminga‘s rise continued in the month of February 📽️ pic.twitter.com/kjxpSKXVrp – 2:33 PM
