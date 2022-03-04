Anonymous Warriors staffer: Draymond Green is the control center of everything we do

The Warriors are 14-11 without Green in the lineup and 28-6 when Green is active. The Warriors led the league in net rating at 8.7 prior to Jan. 9, but have a net rating of just 3.1 (ninth in the NBA) since then. As one Warriors staff member told ESPN: “He’s the control center of everything we do.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Nets be the favorites in the East? Was Draymond right about the booing Lakers fans? Should Beal look to leave the Wizards? & more! Guests: @weddlesbeard @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Should the Nets be the favorites in the East? Was Draymond right about the booing Lakers fans? Should Beal look to leave the Wizards? & more! Guests: @weddlesbeard @adaniels33
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is indicating a belief that he’s a “couple weeks” away from his Warriors return now that his on court work is cranking up.
Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond.” theathletic.com/3162627/2022/0… – 9:53 AM
Draymond Green is indicating a belief that he’s a “couple weeks” away from his Warriors return now that his on court work is cranking up.
Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond.” theathletic.com/3162627/2022/0… – 9:53 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 32nd birthday to Draymond Green!
📊 673 GP, 8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG
🎯 44.0 FG%, 31.5 3P%, 71.0 FT%
⭐️ 4x (2016-2018, 2022)
🏆 2017 DPOY
💍 3x (2015, 2017, 2018)
Green holds the @Golden State Warriors records for most triple-doubles in a season (13, 2015-16) and a career (31). pic.twitter.com/PiVU2xgKSM – 8:01 AM
🎂 Happy 32nd birthday to Draymond Green!
📊 673 GP, 8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG
🎯 44.0 FG%, 31.5 3P%, 71.0 FT%
⭐️ 4x (2016-2018, 2022)
🏆 2017 DPOY
💍 3x (2015, 2017, 2018)
Green holds the @Golden State Warriors records for most triple-doubles in a season (13, 2015-16) and a career (31). pic.twitter.com/PiVU2xgKSM – 8:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 7:00 AM
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 7:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is back on the Warriors’ bench tonight in Dallas. He has some sort of contraption on his lower back — looks like a foam roll. Kerr said yesterday that he wasn’t sure if sitting on the bench for two, three hours was something Green’s body would feel OK with. – 8:46 PM
Draymond Green is back on the Warriors’ bench tonight in Dallas. He has some sort of contraption on his lower back — looks like a foam roll. Kerr said yesterday that he wasn’t sure if sitting on the bench for two, three hours was something Green’s body would feel OK with. – 8:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is on the Warriors’ bench tonight in Dallas. – 8:39 PM
Draymond Green is on the Warriors’ bench tonight in Dallas. – 8:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 8:00 PM
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 10:00 AM
After back-to-back losses, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joined the Warriors on their road trip in Dallas on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/02/kla… – 10:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After the Warriors’ practice today in Dallas, Steve Kerr said that Draymond Green (back) and Klay Thompson (illness) practiced, but that Green will miss his 24th straight game while Thompson is questionable to face the Mavericks tomorrow. – 7:38 PM
After the Warriors’ practice today in Dallas, Steve Kerr said that Draymond Green (back) and Klay Thompson (illness) practiced, but that Green will miss his 24th straight game while Thompson is questionable to face the Mavericks tomorrow. – 7:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE – 4:33 PM
Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE – 4:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay and Draymond are both here in Dallas with the team and participated in practice.
Klay is questionable against Dallas. Draymond is out, but is “making strides” in his progress. Did some three on three scrimmaging with James Wiseman and Klay today. – 4:19 PM
Klay and Draymond are both here in Dallas with the team and participated in practice.
Klay is questionable against Dallas. Draymond is out, but is “making strides” in his progress. Did some three on three scrimmaging with James Wiseman and Klay today. – 4:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is really “making strides”, per Kerr. Went through some 3-on-3 post practice with Wiseman. Big step. Klay Thompson is questionable for Mavericks game. – 4:17 PM
Draymond Green is really “making strides”, per Kerr. Went through some 3-on-3 post practice with Wiseman. Big step. Klay Thompson is questionable for Mavericks game. – 4:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green practice today in Dallas. Thompson is questionable for tomorrow, while Green continues to make strides. – 4:17 PM
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green practice today in Dallas. Thompson is questionable for tomorrow, while Green continues to make strides. – 4:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made it to Dallas. Both are currently taking part in a long Warriors practice. Green continues to edge a bit closer, do a bit more on court. – 4:07 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made it to Dallas. Both are currently taking part in a long Warriors practice. Green continues to edge a bit closer, do a bit more on court. – 4:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They built a system around him.”
Hear former @Golden State Warriors center @Festus Ezeli tell @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why Draymond Green is the most important player in Golden State.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Gq4fHzbgVb – 3:56 PM
“They built a system around him.”
Hear former @Golden State Warriors center @Festus Ezeli tell @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why Draymond Green is the most important player in Golden State.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Gq4fHzbgVb – 3:56 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Here’s other thing I wonder … OK, let’s say Warriors don’t win it all this year. Could they win it next year, with Klay stronger, Draymond hanging in there, Curry solid and Wiseman, Kuminga Poole, Wiggins getting better and contributing appropriately? – 11:58 PM
Here’s other thing I wonder … OK, let’s say Warriors don’t win it all this year. Could they win it next year, with Klay stronger, Draymond hanging in there, Curry solid and Wiseman, Kuminga Poole, Wiggins getting better and contributing appropriately? – 11:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?
“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?
“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead. – 10:28 PM
Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead. – 10:28 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Erik Spoelstra compares Bam Adebayo to Draymond Green. Also: Kyle Lowry again away from team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
From earlier — Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Erik Spoelstra compares Bam Adebayo to Draymond Green. Also: Kyle Lowry again away from team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
More on this storyline
In those 25 games without Green, the Warriors’ league-best start has given way to glaring weaknesses on both ends of the court as they struggle to find consistency, desperately searching for the chemistry they were sure was going to be there once Thompson stepped back out on the court. The Warriors started the season looking like legitimate title contenders for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Now, with 19 games left of the regular season, those title hopes seem contingent upon Green’s return. -via ESPN / March 4, 2022
When asked if Green is the key to the Warriors’ success, coach Steve Kerr’s answer was simple. “Yes,” Kerr told ESPN. “There is only one Draymond.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022
Green is one of only five current Warriors Thompson had played with ahead of his return this season, and he especially missed Green’s playmaking as he reintegrated into the lineup. Green and Thompson have connected on 669 shots, second only to the Curry-Thompson connection. “We’re all built in terms of trust and chemistry, and to have a guy like [Green] who is very vocal, high IQ, has a certain approach to leadership, all that stuff matters,” Curry said. -via ESPN / March 4, 2022