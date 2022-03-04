Brook Lopez cleared to practice five-on-five





Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks C Brook Lopez starting contact work after back surgery theathletic.com/news/bucks-c-b…7:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks center Brook Lopez, out since October, has cleared to practice https://t.co/DsDUKb9rEj via @journalsentinel
👀 pic.twitter.com/7ZDfpssgzu7:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez out on the floor here at the United Center doing some pregame work. pic.twitter.com/WalZ6KjHip6:59 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Brook Lopez (back) has been cleared for contact and 5-on-5 practices, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer – 6:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says center Brook Lopez has been cleared to practice five-on-five and get some contact. – 6:07 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Brook Lopez has been cleared for contact and 5-on-5 according to coach Budenholzer – 6:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for Friday’s game vs. the Bulls looks the same as Wednesday’s game vs. the Heat.
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery)
Sandro Mamukelashvili is currently listed as OUT on a G-League assignment. – 8:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. the Heat looks the same as Monday’s vs. the Hornets.
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery)
Sandro Mamukelashvili is currently listed as OUT on a G-League assignment. – 11:19 AM

Jim Owczarski: Brook Lopez gets in some post practice work. #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer maintained the center is a ways away from a full return, but the center is making progress. pic.twitter.com/Hd3by3lpTC -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 25, 2022
From the moment Lopez elected to undergo surgery, the team held out hope the 7-foot defensive linchpin could return to action this season. It’s a belief the 33-year-old holds in his massive hands as well. “It’s been great,” he said of his return to the road before the Bucks’ 131-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at the Footprint Center. “The process and situation I guess are unfortunate, but our team of guys, Andrew (Small), ‘Wiz’ (Michael Davie), Scotty (Faust), Troy (Flanagan), everyone, they’ve done a good job of giving me a program and we’ve stuck to it, worked with it, and it’s been successful. So we’re in a good place right now.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 11, 2022

