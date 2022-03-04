Brook Lopez cleared to practice five-on-five

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks C Brook Lopez starting contact work after back surgery theathletic.com/news/bucks-c-b… – 7:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks center Brook Lopez, out since October, has cleared to practice https://t.co/DsDUKb9rEj via @journalsentinel
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez out on the floor here at the United Center doing some pregame work. pic.twitter.com/WalZ6KjHip – 6:59 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Brook Lopez (back) has been cleared for contact and 5-on-5 practices, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer – 6:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says center Brook Lopez has been cleared to practice five-on-five and get some contact. – 6:07 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Brook Lopez has been cleared for contact and 5-on-5 according to coach Budenholzer – 6:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for Friday’s game vs. the Bulls looks the same as Wednesday’s game vs. the Heat.
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery)
Sandro Mamukelashvili is currently listed as OUT on a G-League assignment. – 8:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. the Heat looks the same as Monday’s vs. the Hornets.
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery)
Sandro Mamukelashvili is currently listed as OUT on a G-League assignment. – 11:19 AM
Eric Nehm: Budenholzer: “Brook is going to start contact and 5-on-5 scrimmaging, which really doesn’t happen much this time of year and so he hadn’t had any of that yet. So he will now start having some scrimmage and contact and we’ll organize that. It’s another good positive step for him.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 4, 2022
Jim Owczarski: Brook Lopez gets in some post practice work. #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer maintained the center is a ways away from a full return, but the center is making progress. pic.twitter.com/Hd3by3lpTC -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 25, 2022
From the moment Lopez elected to undergo surgery, the team held out hope the 7-foot defensive linchpin could return to action this season. It’s a belief the 33-year-old holds in his massive hands as well. “It’s been great,” he said of his return to the road before the Bucks’ 131-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night at the Footprint Center. “The process and situation I guess are unfortunate, but our team of guys, Andrew (Small), ‘Wiz’ (Michael Davie), Scotty (Faust), Troy (Flanagan), everyone, they’ve done a good job of giving me a program and we’ve stuck to it, worked with it, and it’s been successful. So we’re in a good place right now.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / February 11, 2022