Bucks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) play against the Chicago Bulls (24-24) at United Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 66, Chicago Bulls 62 (Q3 08:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If the Bulls were going to take hard foul on Grayson Allen, Ayo Dosunmu just had an opportunity and conceded a dunk. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen scored his first points on a fast break dunk. #Bucks lead 66-60. – 9:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And now Grayson Allen gets his first points of the day off a dunk in transition. He bookends the basket with fouls. – 9:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
That was the play – Bulls blew their chance. Grayson just dunked on them. Should have been you rook! – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo is about that action @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/DUOX7Ezwrx – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Thompson and Vooch bring a double team over on Giannis in the low post. He dunks on both of them anyways. 20 points already for the Bucks star. – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Last night: Trae Young FTAs 10, Bulls 7
Tonight (so far): Giannis FTAs 9, Bulls 1 – 9:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Everytime they play Poison at Cap One, I think about the Bell Biv DeVoe post-game concert in 2017 (gosh that was 5 years ago)
@Chris Miller dance moves were on display and then Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg was enjoying himself watching from the media platform 😂 – 8:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen running down the floor the first half … didn’t want anything to do with driving the lane or even stepping in the paint. pic.twitter.com/Q9YEHB10Qw – 8:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan debuts the “Bruise Brothers” in the starting lineup against the Bucks – but will Tristan Thompson and Nikola Vucevic have staying power together?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 8:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
Zach LaVine: 13 pts, 3 ast
Nikola Vucevic: 11 pts (5-7 FG) pic.twitter.com/HTtkdSJjge – 8:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trailed by 14, but get to halftime down 57-53. LaVine 13 pts, DeRozan 12, Vuc 11. Giannis has 15, while Thompson and Green both have 3 fouls trying to guard him. – 8:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime Milwaukee 57-53. DeRozan with a rare 4 pt play- only free throw taken by the Bulls. LaVine-13. DeRozan-12. Vucevic-11. Giannis-15. – 8:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks lead Bulls 57-53 at half
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
All three of the Bulls stars are in double digits (DeRozan with 12, Vooch with 11, LaVine with 13) to end the first half.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 57, Bulls 53 at half
LaVine 13 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists
DeRozan 12 pts
Vucevic 11 pts
Bulls 1 FTA
Giannis 15 pts, 6 rebs
Portis 12 pts, 5 rebs
Middleton 12 pts, 4 assists – 8:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
First half FT attempts are 12-1 after Middleton shoots two. #Bulls – 8:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte Green with back-to-back JAMS.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan sinks a 3-pointer and gets the foul on Holiday for a four-point play. Big play to cut the lead to two. – 8:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Javonte Green gave Grayson Allen a quick check on his way up for a breakaway dunk and the #Bulls have cut the #Bucks lead to 51-47 with under two minutes left in the first half. – 8:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Turnovers have been an absolute killer here for the Bucks in the first half. They’re now up to 10 and the Bulls are turning them into points now.
Portis got stripped and Javonte Green took it to the house for two. Bucks still up, 51-47, with 1:47 left in the first half though. – 8:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure if you can detect the booing level, but here’s vid of Bucks intros. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/QArChlOtj2 – 8:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls chipping away at this one. Javonte Green snags a loose ball to stuff a dunk, then picks off another ball on defense for a coast-to-coast slam to cut the lead to 51-47. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis playfully let Zach LaVine know about it on the brief stoppage. – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bobby Portis just eviscerated Zach LaVine with a block at the rim. Nearly burst the ball with that one-hander. – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls still looking for their first free throw on the night. Bucks 49-38 with 5:22 left 2nd. – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have led by as many as 14 and are up 49-38 on the #Bulls with 5:22 to go in the first half.
They haven’t made their free throws (5-for-10) and turned it over (7 for 9 Chicago points) but have played solid defense to this point. – 8:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach going to work.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/bfZusiMFL9 – 8:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks are up 13 and are just 5-10 from the FT line or it could be worse.
Bulls haven’t yet attempted a FT – 8:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen back in the game … still very upright and bruise-free. – 8:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
BTW, during the nine minutes Vucevic and Thompson played together in Atlanta, the #Bulls posted a minus-31.6 net rating, according to nba.com.
Thompson exits with 3 fouls at 8:30 mark of 2ndQ, then gets a tech from the bench. – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Thompson picks up his third foul as he continues to work as the primary defender on Giannis.
Antetokounmpo with 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting so far. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls haven’t shot a free throw yet.
DeMar DeRozan had 18 on his own in the last meeting with the #Bucks – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead 38-29, as Wesley Matthews has helped force DeMar DeRozan into 3 of 10 shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 11 points. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed former #Pacers center Herb Williams for No. 94 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 8:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Jeff Green for sixth on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams and Paul George are the five ahead of SGA. – 8:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wes Matthews is defending DeMar DeRozan about as well as one can so far – 8:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
25-25..Bulls without a free throw ..they’ve talken just 7 last five quarters. 10 for LaVine. Portis 10 for Bucks. We go to the 2nd quarter @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #Bulls tied at 25 after one.
DeMar DeRozan has 2 points on 1 of 5 shooting to start, 0 free throws. Zach LaVine leads Chicago with 10.
Bobby Portis has 10 points to lead Milwaukee, much to the delight of some courtside fans. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 5. – 8:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
TBJ for 3 🏹
@NBCSChicago | @Troy Brown pic.twitter.com/qSULeIiwzU – 8:11 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Of course it’s Troy Brown Jr. who finally knocks down a long one. He’s hit 4 in a row the past two days.
Bulls-Bucks tied 25-25 after one. LaVine and Portis 10 pts each. #Bulls – 8:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Troy Brown Jr. makes the first Bulls 3-pointer of the game with 31.7 left in the first quarter. Bulls are 1-for-7 from 3-point so far.
This was a huge deciding factor last game (Bucks went 6-for-31 from 3, which kept them from running away with it) and could be again tonight. – 8:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
10 points for Bobby in the first quarter!! pic.twitter.com/Mjql5sYE0P – 8:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
After a great shooting night in Atlanta, #Bulls lofting nothing but bricks tonight, 0-for-6 from 3-point range with some bad misses. – 8:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls are 0-for-6 from behind the three-point line and some of them have been … interesting misses. – 8:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch needed to be restrained from the referee out of frustration after the last play. He was called for a double dribble, but appeared to have felt the ball was tipped when he recollected it before his second dribble. – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 10 points with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
Bit of a disjointed start for the Bulls, but LaVine is looking fairly energetic and comfortable on and off the ball. Noticeable improvement in his movement through the last week. – 8:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach with 10 pts while we’re still in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/5oeT6bs390 – 8:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine has 10 points (5-6 shooting) and 3 assists in first eight minutes – 8:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton picks up a couple of offensive fouls and Zach LaVine has 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting despite Jrue Holiday’s best efforts.
#Bucks and #Bulls tied at 20. – 8:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is second straight night where LaVine has looked bouncy and springy, like himself.
He has said he’ll have nights like that and nights where his left knee will need more maintenance. – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Before that middy by Cory, the Pacers were on a 17-6 run and had cut the deficit to four. Pistons were in control, but it’s a game now – 7:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We’re just gonna sneak this one right past ya. 😉 pic.twitter.com/3LT4mPIdRt – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead 18-12 in the opening half of the game. #Bulls called timeout after no one elected to rebound and Jrue Holiday had an easy offensive board + putback. Chicago is shooting 54.5%, but Milwaukee is at 63.6% – 7:55 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Confounding sequence there. Zach LaVine leaked out as Giannis put up a 3, presumably thinking Ayo was going to grab defensive rebound. Ayo didn’t, Jrue Holiday snatched it, then Ayo scampered to contest another Bucks player at 3P line + Holiday got a layup
Timeout Billy Donovan – 7:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tristan immediately telling Zach LaVine that was not a great defensive play. Zach jumped out to get in transition, allowing the long rebound to end up a Milwaukee basket. – 7:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Massive defensive error — LaVine cheats up the court on a defensive play, missing a rebound in his area. Then Dosunmu appears to just bail on the play, giving Holiday an unguarded layup. – 7:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That’s a pretty brutal breakdown by the Bulls. Can’t give up an offensive rebound and uncontested layup when, as Donovan says, their margin of error defensively is so small right now. – 7:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tristan with the float game 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/xnPNJzHn5Z – 7:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The pop out to the 3-point line on the pick-and-roll is wide open so far tonight for Bobby Portis, who is 2-for-2 from long range. Clear weakness in placing Vooch on him with Thompson on Giannis. – 7:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Thompson cleans up a missed Ayo three, then Vooch tips in the following DeRozan miss.
This larger lineup certainly gives the Bulls a better positioning on the offensive boards. – 7:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Healthy boos for Grayson Allen by UC crowd in attendance for Bulls-Bucks pic.twitter.com/iyHt4t94qK – 7:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
As expected with starting lineup switch, Tristan Thompson begins game on Giannis – 7:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Love you Bulls Nation…we appreciate you listening to @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 7:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks C Brook Lopez starting contact work after back surgery theathletic.com/news/bucks-c-b… – 7:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte Green in the SoleFly “10th Anniversary” Jordan 10 Retros.
@Javonte Green | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/GGBfwKQ5Ep – 7:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls-Bucks tips off next on @NBCSChicago
@thetonygill sets the stage
pic.twitter.com/AGHamlubf7 – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls DJ cut the music for a proper boo as the #Bucks took the court… pic.twitter.com/DHSzbpshVN – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Almost game time at the UC.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/3H6BCTn3ih – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’ll never not find satisfaction in the utter disappointment of the kids faces when they see me come out of the tunnel and not their favorite #Bucks player. – 7:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls are going to open up with 7-footer Nikola Vučević and 6-9 Tristan Thompson in the starting lineup, along with Zach LaVine-DeMar DeRozan-Ayo Dosunmu vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 7:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Name the Bulls most likely to carry out a Code Red … and the player least likely … go … – 7:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby back at the United Center.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/kb8DVPPj9f – 7:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The “Bruise Brothers” get the start against Milwaukee. Vooch and Tristan, Part 2. – 7:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks center Brook Lopez, out since October, has cleared to practice https://t.co/DsDUKb9rEj via @journalsentinel
👀 pic.twitter.com/7ZDfpssgzu – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tristan Thompson will make his first Bulls start tonight against Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/onIrffKHVK – 7:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez out on the floor here at the United Center doing some pregame work. pic.twitter.com/WalZ6KjHip – 6:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in his own Kobe 1 Protro PEs.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/iOLpZ8cx6r – 6:52 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Less than a month after LeBron said the Lakers weren’t up to par with the defending champion Bucks, he flat out called the Play-In Clippers “a better team” than the Play-In (maybe) Lakers. On the bar-lowering of a fractured team. theathletic.com/3163173/2022/0… – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis tallied 25+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists for the second consecutive game on Wednesday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/a3bG40YjEc – 6:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen getting his warm-up in. Few fans, no boos. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/01jNJ0ippM – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
– Embiid & Harden vs. the Cavs defense
– Grayson Allen faces Chicago
– DeMar vs. Giannis
– Shai
– Pels’ toughest test
– Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
Getting ready for tipoff now @Underdog__NBA
➡️ https://t.co/VUP2x1wOBP pic.twitter.com/LM2mUIPyaO – 6:31 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Brook Lopez (back) has been cleared for contact and 5-on-5 practices, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer – 6:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In their first meeting of the season, the Bucks defeated the Bulls 94-90 on January 21, 2022.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/9yQg7fvude – 6:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says center Brook Lopez has been cleared to practice five-on-five and get some contact. – 6:07 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Brook Lopez has been cleared for contact and 5-on-5 according to coach Budenholzer – 6:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Eastern Conference Double-Double Leaders:
1. Nikola Vucevic – 36
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 34
3. Jarrett Allen – 32
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YDSTdeMWP0 – 6:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine didn’t pop up on injury report today and is good to go vs. Bucks, as expected. Billy Donovan said feedback about managing the knee has been all good since All-Star break – 6:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine didn’t have any complaints about his knee after last night’s game, per Billy Donovan. He’s good to go tonight against the Bucks. – 6:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls used Tyler Cook a lot defending Giannis in Jan. 21 matchup with Bucks, but he’s out tonight (G League assignment)
Billy Donovan mentioned Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. (who both missed last game) + Tristan Thompson as primaries in cast Bulls will use against him tonight – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/aYgXGGO8Ty – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Eye of the tiger.
@zennioptical | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/n4NyK4ULhw – 5:57 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam about post season awards, the Bulls post season and the post.
on.nba.com/3HC7ke4 – 5:27 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
This week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner.
If the Bulls make a run in the playoffs, who should you invest in?
#TBPN pic.twitter.com/QLN03dTK5V – 4:53 PM
This week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Cuteness alert! 😍
Welcome to #BullsNation, Anadaleyli!
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. pic.twitter.com/bb8W5vzXkM – 4:15 PM
Cuteness alert! 😍
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Heading to Milwaukee tomorrow to fill-in on @Phoenix Suns radio for @JonBloom on Sunday vs the Bucks. Pumped to get this opportunity and appreciate Jon, @DanSiekmann, and @Phoenix SunsTK for welcoming me in! Tune in at 3:30 Sunday. – 4:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks record more or less than 52 rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before I hit the road for Chicago, I dropped off a signed copy of “Built for This” at @BrokenBatBrew.
My friends at @ESPNMilwaukee are going to give it away tonight.
Reminder: Starting at 7pm, the first 15 people to show a celebrity guest bartender my tweet get a free beer. pic.twitter.com/LoTE8s2ZLI – 3:36 PM
Before I hit the road for Chicago, I dropped off a signed copy of “Built for This” at @BrokenBatBrew.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who’s a woman in sports that inspires you?
Here are some of the responses from women of the Bulls ❤️
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/IOpAD9qAtB – 3:30 PM
Who’s a woman in sports that inspires you?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMOHarrisBank hat designed by Kelly Knaga.
We’re also giving away three hats on social – tell us where you’d rep this hat for a chance to win. – 3:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I take it personal sometimes when I get scored on. I don’t like getting scored on. It’s something that, I don’t know where it comes from, I enjoy playing defense. Whenever I can I just try to put in as much effort into it as I can.”- Giannis Antetokounmpo jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to former @Chicago Bulls Cliff Levingston ( What time is it?) on being inducted in to @MVCsports HOF class of 2022 Cliff was a big time talent @GoShockersMBB Fantastic honor. The MVC can hoop! – 2:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls-Bucks tonight. 6:30 pm CT.
📺: @NBCSChicago & @ESPN
📻: @670TheScore
Game Day graphic by @amonksy_ 🎨 pic.twitter.com/kvKPdUfDti – 1:55 PM
Bulls-Bucks tonight. 6:30 pm CT.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Suns are now the favorite to win the NBA title, followed by the Warriors and Sixers, per @betonline_ag
The Nets are now the 4th favorite w/ the Bucks pic.twitter.com/CTieOJNeFc – 1:38 PM
