Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-23) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 41, Philadelphia 76ers 30 (Q1 00:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Millsap gets the backup five minutes again tonight, it seems – 7:30 PM
Paul Millsap gets the backup five minutes again tonight, it seems – 7:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs off to a roaring start here in Philly. They have doubled up the Sixers, 36-18, with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. Defense has been much more active. Mixing in some zone early. Isaac Okoro has been terrific on offense and Darius Garland has opened distributing. – 7:29 PM
#Cavs off to a roaring start here in Philly. They have doubled up the Sixers, 36-18, with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. Defense has been much more active. Mixing in some zone early. Isaac Okoro has been terrific on offense and Darius Garland has opened distributing. – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You LOV3 to see it.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/DOkTdI2Pmw – 7:29 PM
You LOV3 to see it.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/DOkTdI2Pmw – 7:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers have scored all but 18 of the game’s first 54 points vs. the #Cavaliers. – 7:28 PM
#Sixers have scored all but 18 of the game’s first 54 points vs. the #Cavaliers. – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#LetEmKnow, Ice! 🥶
13 PTS
5-5 FG
2 AST pic.twitter.com/0I92q7Zgmb – 7:26 PM
#LetEmKnow, Ice! 🥶
13 PTS
5-5 FG
2 AST pic.twitter.com/0I92q7Zgmb – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our All-Star Duo 🤩
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/nXooOJ84Xd – 7:21 PM
Our All-Star Duo 🤩
@Darius Garland ↗️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/nXooOJ84Xd – 7:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are off to a good start in Philly on the offensive end, with a 19-11 lead over the 76ers in the first six minutes.
Isaac Okoro with an early 8 pts. – 7:21 PM
#Cavs are off to a good start in Philly on the offensive end, with a 19-11 lead over the 76ers in the first six minutes.
Isaac Okoro with an early 8 pts. – 7:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Less than ideal: Cleveland shooting 100 percent from the field through the first five minutes of the game – 7:19 PM
Less than ideal: Cleveland shooting 100 percent from the field through the first five minutes of the game – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
N𝐈𝐜𝐞 start in Philly 👀
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/lw5shxXXe5 – 7:19 PM
N𝐈𝐜𝐞 start in Philly 👀
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/lw5shxXXe5 – 7:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers have defensive stops on all but 9 of the #Cavaliers‘ first 9 possessions. – 7:18 PM
#Sixers have defensive stops on all but 9 of the #Cavaliers‘ first 9 possessions. – 7:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @JabariBanx & @CooperFilms 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sgtAvpNU2P – 7:17 PM
🔔 @JabariBanx & @CooperFilms 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sgtAvpNU2P – 7:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what is @James Harden laughing at?
wrong answers only! 😝 pic.twitter.com/63b3IfBSvI – 7:14 PM
what is @James Harden laughing at?
wrong answers only! 😝 pic.twitter.com/63b3IfBSvI – 7:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers explains why Philadelphia brought in DeAndre Jordan on a deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/04/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:52 PM
Doc Rivers explains why Philadelphia brought in DeAndre Jordan on a deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/04/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
– Embiid & Harden vs. the Cavs defense
– Grayson Allen faces Chicago
– DeMar vs. Giannis
– Shai
– Pels’ toughest test
– Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
Getting ready for tipoff now @Underdog__NBA
➡️ https://t.co/VUP2x1wOBP pic.twitter.com/LM2mUIPyaO – 6:31 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
– Embiid & Harden vs. the Cavs defense
– Grayson Allen faces Chicago
– DeMar vs. Giannis
– Shai
– Pels’ toughest test
– Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
Getting ready for tipoff now @Underdog__NBA
➡️ https://t.co/VUP2x1wOBP pic.twitter.com/LM2mUIPyaO – 6:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is starting tonight for the Sixers. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 6:31 PM
Tobias Harris is starting tonight for the Sixers. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/TrY9Ml63gG – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/TrY9Ml63gG – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Spoelstra explains reasoning behind Butler, Tucker absences; both questionable vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:08 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Spoelstra explains reasoning behind Butler, Tucker absences; both questionable vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Second home game for James Harden as a Sixer coming up: pic.twitter.com/4lI86GusiZ – 6:07 PM
Second home game for James Harden as a Sixer coming up: pic.twitter.com/4lI86GusiZ – 6:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Eastern Conference Double-Double Leaders:
1. Nikola Vucevic – 36
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 34
3. Jarrett Allen – 32
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YDSTdeMWP0 – 6:03 PM
Eastern Conference Double-Double Leaders:
1. Nikola Vucevic – 36
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 34
3. Jarrett Allen – 32
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YDSTdeMWP0 – 6:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your regularly scheduled James Harden pregame work tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/90bKQ0QPAO – 6:02 PM
Your regularly scheduled James Harden pregame work tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/90bKQ0QPAO – 6:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Philly Dawg 🐶
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tBtJxEbKz0 – 5:40 PM
Philly Dawg 🐶
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tBtJxEbKz0 – 5:40 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Daryl Morey is on stage at Sloan wearing a James Harden t-shirt pic.twitter.com/LUwprIr5UA – 5:38 PM
Daryl Morey is on stage at Sloan wearing a James Harden t-shirt pic.twitter.com/LUwprIr5UA – 5:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris shooting pregame 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/MMKyUa2KDU – 5:36 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris shooting pregame 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/MMKyUa2KDU – 5:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers says during his pregame availability that Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) is still questionable to play tonight. – 5:28 PM
Doc Rivers says during his pregame availability that Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) is still questionable to play tonight. – 5:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Americans playing in the Sahara Conference starting play Saturday in @theBAL include Terrel Stoglin, Michael Dixon, William Perry, Randy Onwuasor, Anthony Walker, Cleveland Thomas, Axel Mpoyo, Adonis Filer, Chris Crawford, Dane Miller and Jawachi Nzeakor. Some are ex-G Leaguers. – 5:25 PM
Americans playing in the Sahara Conference starting play Saturday in @theBAL include Terrel Stoglin, Michael Dixon, William Perry, Randy Onwuasor, Anthony Walker, Cleveland Thomas, Axel Mpoyo, Adonis Filer, Chris Crawford, Dane Miller and Jawachi Nzeakor. Some are ex-G Leaguers. – 5:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects from veteran backup center DeAndre Jordan: pic.twitter.com/8G5nQkaze6 – 5:21 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what he expects from veteran backup center DeAndre Jordan: pic.twitter.com/8G5nQkaze6 – 5:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
wonder how daryl morey feels about getting james harden back pic.twitter.com/vimu1vg3FG – 5:19 PM
wonder how daryl morey feels about getting james harden back pic.twitter.com/vimu1vg3FG – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he hopes DeAndre Jordan can “recapture the Lob City days.”
He says the Sixers needed size and Jordan is now one among “a bunch of” backup centers on the team. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says he hopes DeAndre Jordan can “recapture the Lob City days.”
He says the Sixers needed size and Jordan is now one among “a bunch of” backup centers on the team. – 5:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says they’re expecting DeAndre Jordan to join the team tomorrow for their game in Miami. Sort of interesting — noted he was just one of a group of bigs they have now (though i still expect he’ll be the clear favorite for backup five) – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says they’re expecting DeAndre Jordan to join the team tomorrow for their game in Miami. Sort of interesting — noted he was just one of a group of bigs they have now (though i still expect he’ll be the clear favorite for backup five) – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is a game time decision for tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:17 PM
Tobias Harris is a game time decision for tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has compiled plenty of terrific numbers in the #Sixers’ 3 games/wins with James Harden (27 for 42 from field, .643; 9 of 14 on 3s, .643, and a 24.7-point average). Perhaps most impressive is his 13 assists with just 1 turnover. #76ers pic.twitter.com/rcvoyCsDWF – 5:10 PM
Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has compiled plenty of terrific numbers in the #Sixers’ 3 games/wins with James Harden (27 for 42 from field, .643; 9 of 14 on 3s, .643, and a 24.7-point average). Perhaps most impressive is his 13 assists with just 1 turnover. #76ers pic.twitter.com/rcvoyCsDWF – 5:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers.
Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. – 5:06 PM
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers.
Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. – 5:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are listing Oladipo, Lowry, Morris as out for Saturday against Philadelphia. Martin, Butler, Tucker and Strus are questionable. – 5:05 PM
The Heat are listing Oladipo, Lowry, Morris as out for Saturday against Philadelphia. Martin, Butler, Tucker and Strus are questionable. – 5:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told no Rajon Rondo for #Cavs tonight. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report (a change in status from “out” previously) and was on the court at shootaround earlier this morning, so he is “getting close,” a source said. Just not ready yet. – 5:04 PM
I’m told no Rajon Rondo for #Cavs tonight. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report (a change in status from “out” previously) and was on the court at shootaround earlier this morning, so he is “getting close,” a source said. Just not ready yet. – 5:04 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing pregame drills: pic.twitter.com/GI15OorBSg – 5:01 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing pregame drills: pic.twitter.com/GI15OorBSg – 5:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 55 – @HoopConsultants has a message for teams that want to bring in multiple great players.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Harden pic.twitter.com/5S4qYLIKFz – 4:59 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 55 – @HoopConsultants has a message for teams that want to bring in multiple great players.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Harden pic.twitter.com/5S4qYLIKFz – 4:59 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“You can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in, so here is no different.”
🎞️ GAME FILM | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/lTN3ax5Urz – 4:14 PM
“You can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in, so here is no different.”
🎞️ GAME FILM | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/lTN3ax5Urz – 4:14 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Three hours until the #Sixers and #Cavaliers tip off at the WFC pic.twitter.com/yYmJUdBz3s – 4:10 PM
Three hours until the #Sixers and #Cavaliers tip off at the WFC pic.twitter.com/yYmJUdBz3s – 4:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In the City of Brotherly Love 👊
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ALUEtD7vJB – 4:00 PM
In the City of Brotherly Love 👊
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ALUEtD7vJB – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Erik Spoelstra explains ‘organizational decision’ to sit Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker with nagging injuries vs. Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat to issue updated injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers later today – 2:58 PM
NEW: Erik Spoelstra explains ‘organizational decision’ to sit Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker with nagging injuries vs. Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat to issue updated injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers later today – 2:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🗣 Get that weak stuff outta here!
Which February rim rejection gets your vote for @betwayusa #BestBlock of the month?
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/e8xJNRu8c6 – 2:34 PM
🗣 Get that weak stuff outta here!
Which February rim rejection gets your vote for @betwayusa #BestBlock of the month?
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/e8xJNRu8c6 – 2:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers Youth Foundation is auctioning uniforms & kicks for its charitable auction.
Two of the most notable items are James Harden’s City Edition uniform from Sunday’s triple-double at MSG and Joel Embiid’s sneakers.
You can bid here thru March 14🔽
https://t.co/oazvVINvjX… pic.twitter.com/ciX4xuOdTc – 2:31 PM
The Sixers Youth Foundation is auctioning uniforms & kicks for its charitable auction.
Two of the most notable items are James Harden’s City Edition uniform from Sunday’s triple-double at MSG and Joel Embiid’s sneakers.
You can bid here thru March 14🔽
https://t.co/oazvVINvjX… pic.twitter.com/ciX4xuOdTc – 2:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Cavs game. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Darius Garland. #NBA #PhilaUnite #ClevelandCavaliers – 2:15 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Cavs game. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Darius Garland. #NBA #PhilaUnite #ClevelandCavaliers – 2:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🎶10-9-8…
It is a love fest in Philly!
Embiid & Harden are 3-0 right now, but @adaniels33 wants to know how will the @Philadelphia 76ers react when they hit some adversity. pic.twitter.com/Jn1HPjdQPV – 2:14 PM
🎶10-9-8…
It is a love fest in Philly!
Embiid & Harden are 3-0 right now, but @adaniels33 wants to know how will the @Philadelphia 76ers react when they hit some adversity. pic.twitter.com/Jn1HPjdQPV – 2:14 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Channing Frye video: ‘Absolutely amazing’: #Cavs learned to sacrifice from Kevin Love, aided by Ricky Rubio beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:27 PM
Updated with Channing Frye video: ‘Absolutely amazing’: #Cavs learned to sacrifice from Kevin Love, aided by Ricky Rubio beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
13-22 from the field. 5-10 from beyond the arc. 🎯
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:05 PM
13-22 from the field. 5-10 from beyond the arc. 🎯
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:05 PM