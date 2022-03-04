Dirk Nowitzki: Players forcing their way out is not the way to go

“It’s definitely new,” Dirk Nowitzki said on SI’s Crossover podcast. “We always felt like we the players didn’t have enough power at the beginning of my career (in 1998), and the owners had all the power, could make all the moves. And now it’s almost shifting like a little bit too much. I think there should be like a happy medium. But now the players forcing themselves out, to me is not the way to go, either.”
Howard Beck
The great @Dirk Nowitzki on revolutionizing the game, rivalry with @Dwyane Wade, mentoring @Luka Doncic and more.

John Hollinger
DeMar DeRozan? More like Dirk DeRozan. How Chicago's star has turned the mid-range math on its head this year:

Brad Townsend
LeBron guarding Luka? No biggie. Hits a mini-Dirk one-legger from the baseline.
More on this storyline
The final verdict on the Philadelphia 76ers trade for James Harden won’t come for months — maybe even years. Until then, every moment Harden and Philadelphia’s MVP-frontrunner Joel Embiid spend on the court together will be something of a Rohrsarch test. Some will see chemistry, others calamity — sometimes both will be visible in the same game. There was plenty to glean from Harden’s debut for the Sixers Friday night in a 133-102 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the enduring image from this night, the one that jumps out from behind The Beard, was the bright smile on Harden’s face. “[I’m] extremely happy,” Harden said postgame. “Extremely happy.” -via ESPN / February 26, 2022
Friday night Harden paid off that trust — and then some. He finished with an efficient 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, hitting 7-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-7 from behind the arc. According to Second Spectrum, the Sixers averaged 1.58 points off of Harden’s touches — the second-best mark of any Harden team in a game in which he had at least 20 touches in the last eight seasons. “I think it’s like anyone with a new group,” Morey said. “You realize you’re the new guy. You want to fit in and then show what you can do. Everyone has watched James play for many years and knows what he’s capable of. “When you’re getting to know new teammates, I think those early interactions help. Early play on the court really helps.” -via ESPN / February 26, 2022
Second in the NBA this season with an average of 10.2 assists, Harden seemed content to try to get his teammates involved more than look for his own scoring opportunities. Perhaps his best assist was a no-look pass to a cutting Tyrese Maxey for a layup midway through the second quarter. “I can be a playmaker,” Harden said. “I can be a scorer (and) just take the shots when I need to.” -via USA Today Sports / February 26, 2022