Drew Eubanks gets another 10-day contract with Portland

Drew Eubanks gets another 10-day contract with Portland

Main Rumors

Drew Eubanks gets another 10-day contract with Portland

March 4, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a second 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 22 minutes over three games with Portland.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a second 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks has averaged 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 22 minutes over three games with Portland. – 8:58 AM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Hey wait, so Drew Eubanks was born in the same city as Travis Outlaw? – 11:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are still heavily favored tonight because of how depleted the Blazers are. Portland started Anfernee Simons, C.J. Elleby, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks in its last game. Missing Bledsoe, Ingles, Lillard, Little, Louzada, Nurkic and Winslow tonight. – 4:33 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2022
JD Shaw: The Raptors have officially waived forward Drew Eubanks, who was acquired earlier today in a trade with the Spurs. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 10, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home