Facing Raptors in playoffs was one reason James Harden was concerned about Kyrie Irving vaccine status

A quick aside: According to a source, the prospect of playing the Raptors in the postseason was one of the reasons James Harden was concerned about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status earlier in the season. Harden, as you know, forced a trade from Brooklyn to the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the deadline.
Keith Pompey
The Sixers Youth Foundation is auctioning uniforms & kicks for its charitable auction.
Two of the most notable items are James Harden's City Edition uniform from Sunday's triple-double at MSG and Joel Embiid's sneakers.
You can bid here thru March 14
https://t.co/oazvVINvjX…
Keith Pompey
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight's #Sixers vs. #Cavs game. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Darius Garland. #NBA #PhilaUnite #ClevelandCavaliers
Sirius XM NBA
🎶10-9-8…
It is a love fest in Philly!
Embiid & Harden are 3-0 right now, but @adaniels33 wants to know how will the @Philadelphia 76ers react when they hit some adversity.
Adam Zagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving adds stepmother as new agent, ready to return for key 3-game stretch with Brooklyn Nets nj.com/nets/2022/03/k…
Michael Gallagher
We have a 76-minute sample (76ers sample!) of Embiid with Harden.
Embiid's per-36 stats in that time: 36.6 points, 9.5 boards, 2.4 dimes
Harden's with Embiid: 20.4 points, 9.0 boards, 13.3 dimes
Also, in 34 minutes without Embiid as a 76ers, Harden has a per-36 line of 41/8/9
Kristian Winfield
Nothing has changed for Kyrie Irving, re: mayor Adams lifting the indoor vaccine mandate. Irving remains ineligible to play at Barclays Center (and Madison Square Garden), as @C_Sommerfeldt and I reported earlier this week nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…
Noah Levick
Shake Milton said his goal over the rest of the regular season is to secure a rotation spot.
He called James Harden a "pure hooper" and said Harden has been down to earth, "one of us" as a teammate.
Lauren Rosen
Shake Milton on the @Philadelphia 76ers growing chemistry after adding James Harden to the roster:
"I can just tell from our mentality, the mindset of the team – everyone's unselfish. We want to win."
Rich Hoffman
It has been an interesting last week following the Sixers. Here's my story on James Harden's first three games and where they go from here: theathletic.com/3163089/2022/0…
Ky Carlin
James Harden work after shootaround this morning #Sixers
Noah Levick
Sixers Youth Foundation has launched its charitable auction for this year.
Includes James Harden's City Edition uniform from Sunday and game-worn, autographed shoes from players.
Bidding is here and will run through March 14: sixersyouthfoundation.org
Sirius XM NBA
The 76ers are 3-0 with the new duo of James Harden & Joel Embiid!
Guard @Matisse Thybulle told @talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan how the new combo has changed their offense.
#Sixers
Keith Pompey
Watch: How James Harden fits in with the #Sixers, according to @PhillyInquirer beat reporters inquirer.com/video/watch-ho… via @phillyinquirer
StatMuse
The Lakers are 1-15 vs .500 teams not named the Jazz since December 15.
That only win was vs the Nets without KD and Kyrie.
Alex Schiffer
Final" Heat beat the Nets 113-107. Brooklyn blew a 16-point lead. Kevin Durant with 31 in his return, Bruce Brown with a season-high 21. Nets now head to Boston and get Kyrie Irving back for a three-game road trip.
Kristian Winfield
I know Kyrie Irving's somewhere with his fist balled like Arthur right now.
Ky Carlin
How has James Harden been in the locker room thus far? Doc Rivers opens up on all of that. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-d… via @SixersWire
Ky Carlin
Joel Embiid has obviously had a helluva season, but James Harden wants to make his life a bit easier out on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/03/jam… via @SixersWire
Ky Carlin
James Harden is just 4 triples away from passing Reggie Miller on the all time 3-point list. He discussed that as he's in the verge of making history. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/03/six… via @SixersWire
The Ringer
James Harden and the Sixers have been a perfect match, but will the honeymoon phase last? @Ryen Russillo isn't quite ready to go all in on Philly.
Tom Moore
#NBA column: With James Harden on board, what will the #Sixers' playoff rotation look like? https://t.co/hO0iAeh68W #76ers
Michael Scotto
Joe Harris will have season-ending ankle surgery, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks said in an interview with YES Network. "He is what defines a Brooklyn Net," Marks said. The Nets acquired Seth Curry in the James Harden trade partly as insurance if Harris couldn't return this season.
Gina Mizell
Doc Rivers has been adamant since the Harden trade that the Sixers would survey the buyout market for a backup center. After Paul Reed…and Paul Millsap…and (technically) Willie Cauley-Stein, can DeAndre Jordan fill that role?
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…
Doc Rivers has been adamant since the Harden trade that the Sixers would survey the buyout market for a backup center. After Paul Reed…and Paul Millsap…and (technically) Willie Cauley-Stein, can DeAndre Jordan fill that role?
Emiliano Carchia
Kyrie Irving hires stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving as new agent
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin…
Kyrie Irving hires stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving as new agent
Dave Early
Got some great quotes from @PaulHudrick and @JGrieb10 from Joel Embiid. Definitely check out what Joel had to say about GMs with burner accounts, Harden, Maxey's work ethic, and Sixers culture
#HereTheyCome
bit.ly/3Kfo8cE
Got some great quotes from @PaulHudrick and @JGrieb10 from Joel Embiid. Definitely check out what Joel had to say about GMs with burner accounts, Harden, Maxey’s work ethic, and Sixers culture
Mike Richman
Not mentioning that Kyrie hired his step-mother as his agent is a truly bizarre approach to breaking news.
The Ringer
Playing alongside James Harden has helped Tyrese Maxey reach another level. @Kevin O'Connor breaks down how Harden elevates the 76ers. #TheVoidNBA
📺: https://t.co/Ienr3x2QbJ
Playing alongside James Harden has helped Tyrese Maxey reach another level. @Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Harden elevates the 76ers. #TheVoidNBA
Shams Charania
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player.
Brian Robb
It appears the Nets will have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for Sunday's showdown with the #Celtics at TD Garden masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…
Micah Adams
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played a total of 82 minutes together this season.
Durant returns on Thursday at home.
Nick Friedell
The Nets miss KD and Kyrie every night — but the pair's absence was particularly apparent in the fourth quarter tonight. Curry hit a couple big shots, but Brooklyn didn't have a closer to go to down the stretch to get things back on track.
Eric Koreen
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they'll win.
Brian Lewis
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors.
Stefan Bondy
The Nets' blame game should start and end with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…
Gerald Bourguet: No Devin Booker at shootaround this morning, as expected
Ian Begley: Nets GM Sean Marks says in interview w/YES Network that club is waiting to see how NYC's COVID mandates 'change' & 'tweak' re: Kyrie Irving's status. Marks says in next 24-48 hours 'hopefully' there's 'some news for us as to what that may look like & Kyrie can get back out here.'