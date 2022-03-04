Former Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley being sued by Russian team for leaving

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Unics Kazan is reportedly suing Jarrell Brantley for $250,000 due to his departure from the club
Former Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley is being sued by Russian club UNICS Kazan for $250,000 after he returned home from Kazan, a city in southwest Russia, earlier this week, per a source. More details in thread below: – 4:29 PM
Ukranian Kyrylo Fesenko, the normally extremely jovial former Utah Jazz player, is about midway through a phone interview on the Russian invasion of his home country. Suddenly, he turns the tables. He starts asking the questions. “Do you know where is the closest bomb shelter for you?” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 3, 2022
I do not. Neither did Fesenko’s family, living in Dnipro, Ukraine, until last week. “Do you know what to do when you hear the sound of an airstrike alarm?” I absolutely do not. And again, neither did Fesenko’s family until last week. “For my mom, for my stepfather, it is a new normal,” Fesenko says. “They are basically running back and forth to the bomb shelter every time that happens.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 3, 2022
Fesenko has been known for his relentless expression of positivity for his whole life — it’s the reason he’s beloved by Jazz fans. But the terror he’s seen on the news, the trauma he’s heard from those he loves, and the sheer senselessness of what’s going on; well, you can tell it’s affecting him. -via Salt Lake Tribune / March 3, 2022