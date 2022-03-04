Hawks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (30-32) play against the Washington Wizards (33-33) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 29, Washington Wizards 23 (Q1 01:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Just asking for a friend. Who wore it better? Kuz or Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/pP2qt6zX2Q – 7:24 PM
Just asking for a friend. Who wore it better? Kuz or Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/pP2qt6zX2Q – 7:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter has now made a three-pointer in his last 16 games, the third-longest streak of his career (27, 23). – 7:21 PM
Kevin Huerter has now made a three-pointer in his last 16 games, the third-longest streak of his career (27, 23). – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Raul gets our first bucket of the night!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Yp9Jlp8ZtT – 7:19 PM
Raul gets our first bucket of the night!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/Yp9Jlp8ZtT – 7:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma does not partake in player introductions just because the last couple years he has not started much and he said he just continued staying in the tunnel
So Rui Hachimura went and pretended to be him running out on the court when they called Kuzma’s name last 😂 – 7:12 PM
Kyle Kuzma does not partake in player introductions just because the last couple years he has not started much and he said he just continued staying in the tunnel
So Rui Hachimura went and pretended to be him running out on the court when they called Kuzma’s name last 😂 – 7:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma is behind Deni Avdija in warmup layup lines. He playfully runs into Avdija’s back to draw the foul as he steps back and took a three. Kuzma airballed it and I think Deni started cracking up at him 🙅🏽♂️ – 7:06 PM
Kyle Kuzma is behind Deni Avdija in warmup layup lines. He playfully runs into Avdija’s back to draw the foul as he steps back and took a three. Kuzma airballed it and I think Deni started cracking up at him 🙅🏽♂️ – 7:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni and Rui stopped to sign these custom kicks as part of Sneaker Week! ✍️👟🎨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Mn6bpCGgU6 – 6:59 PM
Deni and Rui stopped to sign these custom kicks as part of Sneaker Week! ✍️👟🎨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Mn6bpCGgU6 – 6:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What score are you giving this Gaff dunk?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1yAd32EJxR – 6:47 PM
What score are you giving this Gaff dunk?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1yAd32EJxR – 6:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks the third game of a four-game regular season series against WAS. In their last outing on 11/1, the Hawks went 29-29 from the free throw line becoming the only team in the NBA this season to go perfect from the line min. 29 FTM.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:45 PM
Tonight marks the third game of a four-game regular season series against WAS. In their last outing on 11/1, the Hawks went 29-29 from the free throw line becoming the only team in the NBA this season to go perfect from the line min. 29 FTM.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
(This will mark John Collins’ first game back since Feb. 11). – 6:38 PM
Same starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
(This will mark John Collins’ first game back since Feb. 11). – 6:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Wizards
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
John Collins is available – 6:37 PM
Hawks starters vs. Wizards
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
John Collins is available – 6:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Heat on the feet! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/plGs6JkWIg – 6:35 PM
Heat on the feet! 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/plGs6JkWIg – 6:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Always studying 💻
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/2zEZU3ae3x – 6:24 PM
Always studying 💻
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/2zEZU3ae3x – 6:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
In the building for Wizards v Hawks.
#DCAboveAll | #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/eb4N3NJTx2 – 6:08 PM
In the building for Wizards v Hawks.
#DCAboveAll | #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/eb4N3NJTx2 – 6:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here’s video of Trae Young warming up ahead of Wizards-Hawks and my 3 keys to the game, including some high stakes for the playoffs.
Tipoff is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/EC0Sca80cg – 6:06 PM
Here’s video of Trae Young warming up ahead of Wizards-Hawks and my 3 keys to the game, including some high stakes for the playoffs.
Tipoff is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/EC0Sca80cg – 6:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keepin’ it cozy on a Friday!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ijFGVdoQqe – 6:06 PM
Keepin’ it cozy on a Friday!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ijFGVdoQqe – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right foot strain) is AVAILABLE for the Hawks tonight. – 6:02 PM
John Collins (right foot strain) is AVAILABLE for the Hawks tonight. – 6:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
About that time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision.
They’ll see how he feels after his pregame warm-up. – 5:33 PM
Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision.
They’ll see how he feels after his pregame warm-up. – 5:33 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Extending Terry McLaurin is a “huge priority” for Washington, a league source says. I’m told the 26-year-old McLaurin is seeking bona fide No. 1 receiver money. He’s averaged nearly 1,100 yards on 84 catches the last two seasons. #Commanders – 5:33 PM
Extending Terry McLaurin is a “huge priority” for Washington, a league source says. I’m told the 26-year-old McLaurin is seeking bona fide No. 1 receiver money. He’s averaged nearly 1,100 yards on 84 catches the last two seasons. #Commanders – 5:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Clippers thriving, Lakers booed, the importance of depth this season, Luka, Durant, Trae going off, and more.
Plus, I ask Verno for the third week in a row: Are the Celtics finals sleepers? My answer is still yes. open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 5:10 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Clippers thriving, Lakers booed, the importance of depth this season, Luka, Durant, Trae going off, and more.
Plus, I ask Verno for the third week in a row: Are the Celtics finals sleepers? My answer is still yes. open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 5:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“On a scale of 1 to @Kristaps Porzingis, how good does my hair look?”
We mic’d up @Corey Kispert on his birthday yesterday 🥳
Watch for Anchorman references, hair assessments and some incredible dance moves 😂 pic.twitter.com/swwNCvhmiw – 4:35 PM
“On a scale of 1 to @Kristaps Porzingis, how good does my hair look?”
We mic’d up @Corey Kispert on his birthday yesterday 🥳
Watch for Anchorman references, hair assessments and some incredible dance moves 😂 pic.twitter.com/swwNCvhmiw – 4:35 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Forgotten Fridays: Flowers for Marian Washington, the first Black female coach at a Division I school
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3163555/2022/0… – 4:28 PM
Forgotten Fridays: Flowers for Marian Washington, the first Black female coach at a Division I school
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3163555/2022/0… – 4:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
What is the biggest difference on Daniel Gafford’s game? His confidence on offense! Wizards’ big man talked about his progress during the season and the flexibility his team has into the roster.
Story at @SdnaGr #DCAboveAll
sdna.gr/mpasket/940502… – 4:24 PM
What is the biggest difference on Daniel Gafford’s game? His confidence on offense! Wizards’ big man talked about his progress during the season and the flexibility his team has into the roster.
Story at @SdnaGr #DCAboveAll
sdna.gr/mpasket/940502… – 4:24 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Per @UNIAthletics, AJ Green moved into the 5th spot in all-time scoring for UNI today, passing Bill McCoy (1969-73) and Jason Daisy (1992-97).
Trae Berhow is now tied with Craig Kneppe (1963-66) for 20th all-time, with 1200 points.
#EverLoyal – 4:17 PM
Per @UNIAthletics, AJ Green moved into the 5th spot in all-time scoring for UNI today, passing Bill McCoy (1969-73) and Jason Daisy (1992-97).
Trae Berhow is now tied with Craig Kneppe (1963-66) for 20th all-time, with 1200 points.
#EverLoyal – 4:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Another Lakers blowout loss
🏀 Spencer Dinwiddie found his groove again
🏀 Are the Celtics Finals sleepers?
🏀 How far can Trae Young carry the Hawks?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 4:13 PM
🏀 Another Lakers blowout loss
🏀 Spencer Dinwiddie found his groove again
🏀 Are the Celtics Finals sleepers?
🏀 How far can Trae Young carry the Hawks?
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 4:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Beal and Jokic looking like they’ll re-up, Mavs-Raps talked Zinger trade, Stauskas?!?!, expansion and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
youtu.be/mTD00sjF4Wk – 4:02 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Beal and Jokic looking like they’ll re-up, Mavs-Raps talked Zinger trade, Stauskas?!?!, expansion and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
youtu.be/mTD00sjF4Wk – 4:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
For every block we record our partner @FTX_Official is giving away bitcoin to @UrbanAlliance and a lucky fan 👀
The jackpot is currently at $75,750 💰
#DCAboveAll – 3:45 PM
For every block we record our partner @FTX_Official is giving away bitcoin to @UrbanAlliance and a lucky fan 👀
The jackpot is currently at $75,750 💰
#DCAboveAll – 3:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Join Boomer & the Pacemates at Ale Emporium in Greenwood for Sunday’s game against the Wizards!
Enjoy Corona beer specials and spin the wheel for your chance to win Pacers prizes! Details: https://t.co/LaIwGXemnp
#PacersBarNetwork x #Corona pic.twitter.com/SJ3KZl1kUh – 2:53 PM
Join Boomer & the Pacemates at Ale Emporium in Greenwood for Sunday’s game against the Wizards!
Enjoy Corona beer specials and spin the wheel for your chance to win Pacers prizes! Details: https://t.co/LaIwGXemnp
#PacersBarNetwork x #Corona pic.twitter.com/SJ3KZl1kUh – 2:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
🛎 NEW @AthleticNBAShow 🛎
NBA Daily Ding w/ @MoDakhil_NBA
🔥 Bam explodes on Nets
🏀 KD back to ballin
🧊 Trae leads Hawks comeback
🔒 Celtics gets big win vs Ja
💻 @primetime_bs
Apple: https://t.co/OoPRFVaeio
Spotify: https://t.co/bJvPO0iIXx
TA: https://t.co/AHCpHXApDf pic.twitter.com/fnfbR4zGP1 – 2:52 PM
🛎 NEW @AthleticNBAShow 🛎
NBA Daily Ding w/ @MoDakhil_NBA
🔥 Bam explodes on Nets
🏀 KD back to ballin
🧊 Trae leads Hawks comeback
🔒 Celtics gets big win vs Ja
💻 @primetime_bs
Apple: https://t.co/OoPRFVaeio
Spotify: https://t.co/bJvPO0iIXx
TA: https://t.co/AHCpHXApDf pic.twitter.com/fnfbR4zGP1 – 2:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The matchup in the paint will be key tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/svYg1nftR2 – 1:30 PM
The matchup in the paint will be key tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/svYg1nftR2 – 1:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game at Washington:
John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out. – 1:04 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out. – 1:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Washington:
John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out. – 1:01 PM
For tonight’s game at Washington:
John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out. – 1:01 PM