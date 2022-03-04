Jazz vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (39-22) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (36-36) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Utah Jazz 38, New Orleans Pelicans 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jazz are No. 1 in the NBA in offensive efficiency. They turned it over 12 times and shot 14 of 42 from the field. Incredible defensive half from the Pels. – 9:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tony Snell with a *season-high* 11 points at halftime. He has not scored more than 16 points in a game since Jan. 7, 2020 – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans take a 65-38 lead into halftime over the Utah Jazz.
That’s the most the Pels have been up at half this year (previous best was +22).
That’s the most the Jazz have been down at half all year (previous worst was -14). – 9:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in New Orleans. The Jazz trail the Pelicans 65-38……halftime speech should probably be something to the tune of let’s play a better second half, guys – 9:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
In their last two halves, #Pelicans gave up 34 pts to Kings and 38 pts to Jazz – 9:07 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Herb Jones entered tonight ranked in the top 20 in steals- 1.5 per game.
He is now up to 3 steals with a full half to play. – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell’s third 3-pointer of the game gives the Pelicans a 65-38 lead with only 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
Snell’s outside shot is so potent. No clue why Portland failed to take advantage but hope New Orleans considers re-signing him this summer. – 9:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How many times will a Utah player dribble straight into the nail defender tonight? – 9:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Longtime Jazz fans will remember the Jazz’s largest comeback was after being down 36 points to Denver on Nov. 27, 1996.
Jazz only have to erase 30 points tonight. No problem! lol – 9:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Pelicans, who the Nuggets play on Sunday, are doubling up the Jazz in the second quarter about 60 to 30. – 9:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This is the 3rd straight game the Pelicans have held a lead of 30 points or better – 9:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley’s size in the last handful of games has seemed like more of a detriment than it’s ever felt before.
Struggling at the rim, getting gobbled up in the paint on passes, can’t get jump shots off. – 9:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado ran out hard at Mike Conley on his 3-point attempt. After throwing a fake, then Brandon Ingram closed and contested as hard as I’ve ever seen him.
The Pelicans are up 29 and they’re still playing like their lives depend on it. #WBD – 8:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
He can shoot AND he can steal 😏 @AlvaradoJose15 pic.twitter.com/q0ASMuvH93 – 8:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
On the bright side, Nickeil Alexander Walker might play tonight? And Juancho Hernangomez might get to play against his brother? pic.twitter.com/5Ik3Yk9n4w – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Things getting testy. After Valanciunas whistled for a push on Whiteside, BI/Alvarado combined for the steal and transition lay-in.
As soon as timeout called, Larry Nance and Naji Marshall walked towards half court, high-fiving teammates while talking LOUDLY in Utah’s direction. – 8:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are up to 11 turnovers committed and 17 points allowed off them. Just over and over and over again. 58-28 Pelicans, 4:18 left til halftime. – 8:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels take a 30-point first-half lead after Jose Alvarado rips Bojan Bogdanovic and lays it up. Throw in the damn towel. – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans are up to 17 points off 11 Utah turnovers.
Seven of those TOs have been steals. Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado have accounted for four of them. – 8:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are getting embarrassed right now. Flat out embarrassed. They aren’t gonna win this game. But they need to stop playing like this. You can’t let a team continue to do this to you – 8:55 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Timeout, Snyder, again, as the Jazz make the very worst possible choice (this time, Bogdanovic) for like the 10th time this game
Jazz down 58-28 – 8:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jose Alvarado pest alert! Pick-six steal and Pelicans lead by 30 in second quarter. This is … unexpected. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
You know Jonas Valanciunas is working because his hair is out of place tonight. – 8:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
There are so many bad things happening right now from every Jazz player on the court – 8:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones looking at Rudy Gobert’s Defensive Player of the Year trophy pic.twitter.com/QzTokCOucx – 8:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How good has the Pelicans defense been?
The Jazz have nearly as many turnovers (10) as made field goals (12) through the first quarter and a half. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
It’s so nice of the Pelicans to try and win by so much so the Jazz have to give Nickeil Alexander-Walker some playing time tonight. – 8:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez hasn’t been part of the rotation lately, but with Jazz using two conventional centers, he’s been in the mix on a lot of plays and has 4 pts, 2 reb in 10 mins. Everyone is delivering when called upon right now – 8:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wait, Utah is down 26 to New Orleans in the second quarter?
Bourbon Street wins again – 8:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that naji marshall. so hot right now 🔥
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans lead the Jazz 48-22 and I can’t recall the last time we witnessed a start like this.
The New Orleans bench has scored as many points as the entire Utah team through the first 15:37 of this game. – 8:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans – 48
Jazz – 22
8:23 left in the 2Q
This has been a tweet. – 8:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Pelicans have 48 points … with 8:23 left until halftime. Seems incredible until you remember their opponent is playing at half-speed. – 8:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
This is not going well for Utah. 48-22 Pelicans after a turnover on an inbound pass leads to the third transition bucket of the quarter by the recently excavated Naji Marshall. – 8:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pellies are beating the Jazz 48-22 — you could throw out the 1974-75 New Orleans Jazz as they currently are and they might bring more energy to this game than the current Utah Jazz are right now – 8:44 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
If this keeps up, Nickeil Alexander-Walker might get some homecoming minutes after all. – 8:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans are up by 26 points on the Jazz right now.
The Jazz have 22 points.
What is happening? – 8:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz now down 46-22….this has been an ass kicking through and through. Now 48-22…this game is probably over – 8:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz started the game hating the idea of a layup. Then they hated the idea of shooting the ball. Now nothing is going in. – 8:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This assist from @CJ McCollum tho 👀 pic.twitter.com/nDyToiTz2v – 8:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tech on Jordan Clarkson who was very very mad about not getting a call on the last possession – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🎶 Set it off 🎶
@TaxAct | #WBD pic.twitter.com/vhUH2WkBey – 8:39 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I don’t know if it’s their size or simple unwillingness, but the Jazz inability to throw entry passes to their big guys is an issue every night. – 8:38 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Lakers likely path to the Playoffs
1) if the 10th seed, LAL must win a Play-In game in New Orleans
2) if they win, they then must win another Play-In game at Minnesota/Clippers
Their reward if they win both elimination games on the road?
The 8th seed vs the top-seeded Suns – 8:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
You’d think at some point Jordan Clarkson will figure out who he’s supposed to defend … hasn’t happened yet. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Jazz 17
Ingram 11 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 7 pts
Snell 8 pts off the bench
Pels came out firing early with a couple highlight plays. – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans take a 35-17 lead over Utah into the second quarter.
They led by as many as 19 – that’s tied for the biggest lead they had in a 1Q all season.
The 18-point lead is their largest lead after 1Q all season.
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) – 8:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pelicans up 35-17 after 1Q.
On offense, Jazz just don’t have a lot of ideas right now… definitely not advantage basketball. On defense, they’re very slow in rotations. – 8:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
35-17 Pelicans after 1. Jazz getting trucked in every phase right now. – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Pelicans 35, Jazz 17. Aside from Utah shooting 38.9%, committing six turnovers, playing zero defense, and allowing NO to shoot 14-21 overall and 4-8 from 3, that quarter went pretty well. – 8:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
12 minutes of annihilation is over. The Jazz trail New Orleans 35-17.,,,,Pelicans shooting 67 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3….. – 8:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram drills the midrange jumper over Rudy Gobert at the shot-clock buzzer and the Pelicans lead the Jazz 35-17 after one.
Darn near perfect basketball from New Orleans and the crowd rewards them with a standing ovation. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
New Orleans leads 35-17 after the first quarter. Utah really struggled to get into its sets and couldn’t defend. Not a good combo.
Jazz have a lot of work to do. – 8:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The Pelicans need to have Tony Snell all over the season ticket materials tomorrow – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Still not over it @Jaxson Hayes 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tGJuiyAWeE – 8:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Heading into tonight, New Orleans is 1 game back of LAL for 9th in the West. pic.twitter.com/vzo1BfACsH – 8:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are building a hole that is gonna be difficult to dig out of, no matter how they play for the rest of the game. Pels up 31-14……1:53 remaining in the first quarter – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Yes, the Pels are long-limbed and that’s causing some issues … but the Jazz are also playing indecisively and sloppily. They’re also botching one defensive rotation after another. 31-14 Pels. – 8:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
These are practice shots the Jazz are allowing the Pelicans to have. – 8:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The New Orleans Pelicans have raced out to a 25-10 lead over the Jazz.
This is crazy good fun. – 8:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Just saw a glimpse of the Jaxson Hayes chaos arc. Truly the most fun timeline. – 8:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Intensity/energy through the roof right now for #Pelicans – 8:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have 10 points in eight minutes because New Orleans has shrank the floor defensively as well as any team I’ve seen this season against the Jazz. Utah can’t get a good look at the rim – 8:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah is having real issues adjusting to New Orleans’ length…..everything is taking an extra split second to develop – 8:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
No Nickeil Alexander-Walker tribute video? What has this world come to? – 8:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In 8 games CJ McCollum is already 2nd on the New Orleans Pelicans in off the bounce 3s with 10. Yes for the whole season.
@Jake Madison – 8:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Not a whole lot of intensity from the Jazz thus far, and they’ve been a step slow with pretty much everything. 10-0 Pelicans run, as they take a 14-5 lead with 8:00 left 1Q. – 8:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
What a start and first 4 minutes for #Pelicans. We saw Point Jaxson leading a one-on-Utah fast break, and that wasn’t even close to his top highlight. Hayes with a ridiculous follow dunk, followed by McCollum draining a 3 and pumping up the crowd – 8:17 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
An 8-0 run by New Orleans forces Snyder to take timeout. Pelicans lead 14-5 with 8 minutes left in the first. – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Pelicans get out to a great start. They lead the Jazz 14-5…..the Jazz can’t get stops or find good shots on the other end of the floor. Quin Snyder calls time. 8 min remaining in the first quarter – 8:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
CJ McCollum still shooting 99% post-trade and Jaxson Hayes with a highlight reel tip dunk. Pellies rolling early. – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
One can’t rattle CJ McCollum on drives. Go for a steal when he’s dribbling with his left hand like Mike Conley just did, and in the blink of an eye, the ball’s in his right hand and he’s scoring on the softest floater. – 8:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Know how the Pelicans entire roster breaks out into a post-introduction celebration?
Watching Tony Snell & CJ McCollum right now reminded me of Albert & Edward standing out of the way and pretending to spar when a big bar fight breaks out in A Million Ways to Die in the West. – 8:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Pelicans crowd probably the smallest I’ve seen this season. Barely anyone in the upper bowl, lots of empty seats in the lower bowl – 8:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌀 let’s keep it rollin’ 🌀
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/oI8L11IAJy – 7:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’m interested in seeing How Donovan Mitchell deals with Herb Jones tonight
Jones is a rookie but he is absolutely elite defensively and he’s been better the season against Mitchell than almost anyone – 7:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jazz. Pellies. BATTLE OF THE HERNANGOMI. Let’s goooooo!!! pic.twitter.com/vQBh4IU0qE – 7:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
____ is wearing these shoes tonight 👟
#WBD | PrimeBlock.com – 7:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Just one night before Mike Krzyzewski coaches his final regular season game, @Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shared memories from his near 40-year relationship with the Hall of Famer.
@DukeMBB | #TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=481238 – 7:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stand ’til they score! ⤵️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BjeUi8JuDg – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come hang at our 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗥 before each home game in the Sports Bar (outside section 104) from 90 to 30 min before tip!
All ticket holders can stop by for music and giveaways. Full season ticket holders will get two free @faubourgbeer beers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/gTffo1UnU4 – 7:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If they don’t and they’ve got to win twice, they may not even make the playoffs.”
Talking #LakeShow playoff chances for @usatodaynba and @usatodaysports.
#Lakers currently 9th seed and just a game ahead of #Pelicans and two ahead of #Blazers #RipCity. pic.twitter.com/xmF0pLYbwa – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans app presented by @Verizon is your one-stop-shop for all things #PelicansGameday
Download it here! >> https://t.co/JLazXkfz7H pic.twitter.com/02Uh32CZwl – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a $200 gift card to the team store, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/ok8EkZFzdD – 7:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gotta support 🤝
#MichelobUltra | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/uKXciKVNRD – 6:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on Mike Conley ramping up down the stretch: “Mike being aggressive is something we want. I liked his usage in overtime the other night. … But Mike is a guy who’s not defined by his box score — except, apparently, his minutes.” – 6:44 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Crazy draft situation: The Lakers pick goes to New Orleans this year if it’s 1-10. It goes to Memphis if it’s 11-30. Current estimate for that pick is #11 — the Pelicans are exactly one game behind them. Very high incentive for NOP to pass LAL and beat them in the play-in. – 6:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance Jr is slowly ramping up his activity level after undergoing knee surgery last month. pic.twitter.com/7hZXoPyEka – 6:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are fully healthy tonight ahead of their matchup with the @New Orleans Pelicans.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 6:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jared Butler is now available for tonight’s game. (He has recovered from his right ankle sprain.) – 6:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jared Butler will be available tonight. Which means Jazz have no one on the injury report. – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Jazz
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jazz assistant Dell Demps, who used to be the GM here in New Orleans, appeared to suffer some kind of leg injury while warming players up. Trainers looking at him now. – 6:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in New Orleans watching Willy Hernagomez shoot some corner 3s. Jazz-Pelicans tonight should be a good one. pic.twitter.com/XAr5fgzsDT – 6:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil Alexander-Walker just walked out onto the court for warmups and there wasn’t a member of the Pelicans staff or roster who didn’t high-five or hug him.
Didn’t catch it on video, but he and T-Spoon had a long, genuine embrace. pic.twitter.com/ADNt2dOR05 – 5:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Your 5s in action! You helped raise $31,295 for childhood cancer research @5ForTheFight_ through the #lighttheworld giving machines at University Place in Orem and City Creek in Salt Lake City this holiday season. Thank you for making giving back a way of life!
#5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/84TMrhTk9M – 4:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Former Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley is being sued by Russian club UNICS Kazan for $250,000 after he returned home from Kazan, a city in southwest Russia, earlier this week, per a source. More details in thread below: – 4:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Chanen Johnson x Pelicans City Edition 🔥
Enter below for your chance to win a City Edition jersey, luxury @TISSOT watch, and lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Lakers game on 3/27!
https://t.co/SBhOKwyAOu pic.twitter.com/jqTBoDp0G1 – 4:07 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Riley Battin and David Jenkins Jr. will go through Utah senior night festivities tomorrow night before the Utes play Colorado.
Doesn’t mean either is necessarily leaving. Battin and DJJ both have one season of eligibility remaining. – 3:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jazz at Pels tonight! Here’s @ErinESummers with your #PelicansGameDay rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0F7sN9eDpK – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Can the Pelicans catch the Lakers for the 9th seed?
🏀 Should the team even play Zion this year?
🏀 Local TV ratings look good!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/6pam1BWm0c – 3:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“He was composed, he let the game come to him, and went out there and just and made right plays on offense”
Since we’ve spent the day talking about Rockets player development, here’s Donovan Mitchell praising Jalen Green’s improvement on Wednesday audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:26 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In the @Utah Jazz win @Mike Conley hit 3 monster 3s relive those moments via the radio call on @ZoneSportsNet
Tonight the @Utah Jazz face the hot Pelicans and the radio broadcast starts at 6 pm. Join the Fun. pic.twitter.com/IAGbeGK04n – 2:06 PM
