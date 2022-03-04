Kelan Martin, Malik Fitts to sign second 10-days with Celtics

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Was told that Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts are both expected to sign second 10-day contracts with the Celtics after their current deals expire tonight. – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Next wing up for the Celtics are Derrick White, who was going to play a lot anyway. After White, it’s Sam Hauser or the 10-Day guys: Kelan Martin or Malik Fitts.
Boston is really shallow at that spot tonight. Both Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas are inactive, – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
John Karalis: Celtics officially announce the signings of Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts -via Twitter @John_Karalis / February 23, 2022
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fitts spent time with Jazz this season; Martin played in 27 games for Pacers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 22, 2022
Scott Agness: Pacers have waived forward Kelan Martin ahead of his contract becoming guaranteed, the team announced. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 6, 2022