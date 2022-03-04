Knicks vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (25-37) play against the Phoenix Suns (12-12) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
New York Knicks 14, Phoenix Suns 20 (Q1 04:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges with 11 points in the first 7 minutes of the game. Thriving fresh off that first appearance as a @OldManAndThree correspondent. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges on fire from corner 3.
3-of-3 from deep. 11 points. #Suns up 15-10. #Knicks – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges has 11 of the Suns’ first 15 points, including 3 triples. Let that man shoot – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Loved that last look for an Ayton jumper at the foul line coming around the elbow. He likes that middy fading a bit on the move. An in-rhythm shot for him. – 10:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Julius finishing through the contact. pic.twitter.com/mGOsXlkTkn – 10:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson just took a shot that we don’t want to discuss. – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton misses the drive, but put it on the floor. Maybe could’ve finished that over top.
#Suns down 4-2 as Robinson pulls board away from Ayton and scores inside.
Payne answers. – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton was briefly possessed by the spirit of George Gervin there. That was interesting – 10:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This album would go extremely hard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7SogL6Q5F0 – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pelicans have won 4 straight vs the Suns, Jazz, Lakers and Kings.
They are 0.5 games back from the Lakers at 9th. pic.twitter.com/0xk2fxUcOH – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A win tonight over #Knicks would give #Suns 51 wins to match the number of victories they had last season in 72 games (51-21 second-best in the NBA last season).
They’ve played 62 games so far this season. Have 50-12 record, best in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/tLiR6JFYyq – 9:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
This has been another impressive night for the combo of Ingram and McCollum. They combined for 60 pts in game at Phx and have 53 tonight through three quarters vs. Jazz. May not see them again tonight with all subs on floor to begin 4Q with 32-point lead – 9:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Well, the good news is the Jazz wouldn’t see the Pelicans again unless they found a way to the 8th seed via the play in game, then beat the Suns in the first round.
Jazz might rather seen the Suns, tbh. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Devin Booker out second straight game in NBA’s COVID-19 protocols https://t.co/V6OihL3r0u via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/VBupSLgbve – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet second straight game in backcourt as Chris Paul (thumb) and Devin Booker (protocols) are out. pic.twitter.com/f2ug85sgvq – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder’s defensive prowess inspires #Suns‘ younger players via @iam_DanaScott (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks say Obi Toppin is out for tonight’s game due to a strained hamstring. – 9:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝐂𝐚𝐦’𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 is open for business! 🍋🥤
Be sure to stop by Cam’s Stand in the pavilion for some refreshing lemonade with shirts available in the team shop! pic.twitter.com/nlsKmuOBUN – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton from the corner with @MarkJonesESPN walking down the sideline.
Jae Crowder later from the wing. @Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/jqHbr6n88f – 9:18 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Obi Toppin (strained left hamstring) is out for tonight’s game at Phoenix. – 9:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Here come the Fellas.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/6w6XIORcEb – 8:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Happy to report Knicks starting lineup remains intact tonight –
Burks, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson. Obi is a game-time decision. – 8:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett has moved from the Coach K fraternity to the NBA fraternity — and is impressing all newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Lakers likely path to the Playoffs
1) if the 10th seed, LAL must win a Play-In game in New Orleans
2) if they win, they then must win another Play-In game at Minnesota/Clippers
Their reward if they win both elimination games on the road?
The 8th seed vs the top-seeded Suns – 8:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Same starting lineup for the Knicks, according to Thibodeau:
Alec Burks
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
* Obi Toppin is a gametime decision – 8:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson could benefit from the Mavericks’ crowded (and expensive) backcourt nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:26 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Suns 50-12, 38-0 when leading after Q3, 12-11 when trailing entering Q4, 25-7 vs .500+, 25-4 in clutch games host #Knicks tonight #NewYorkForever #NBA #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/wNY3IfVuyQ – 8:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose is with Knicks but is at least a week away from greater activity newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:56 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Win BIG each game. Win BIGGER each month!
Download the Suns app and play @efirstbank Bingo every game!
📱: https://t.co/SUbtJJFaQp pic.twitter.com/t7QdjX9l4S – 7:00 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
PGA TOUR Staffer: “You’re from New York, right?”
Me: “Yup, born and raised!”
Them: “Do you go back much?”
(I have apparently spent a lot of time at @PGATOURLIVE HQ in Florida as of late) – 6:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I was told Tobia Harrisbhas had a head cold for a few days now. Including the Knicks game. But will play tonight. If it hasn’t been announced already. – 6:33 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett believes his All-Star dreams could come true as soon as next season with a caveat #NBA #Knicks @BlueDevils247 nypost.com/2022/03/04/kni… – 6:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The Twins + 🇲🇽 Snacks = pure comedy 😂
Join us as we celebrate Chicano Night presented by @DosEquis at tonight’s game!
🎟: https://t.co/5M575VRnot pic.twitter.com/Xs2C0noSvq – 6:20 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
There’s a 320-pound offensive lineman in the NFL Draft named Chris Paul, and I can’t even imagine the stuff he does in a post-whistle scrum. – 6:12 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau was highly complimentary about rookie fan favorite Miles McBride, even 75-second stint to mop up in Philly. Said he liked his defense. Left open possibility of playing him some tonight. “Just keep doing what he’s doing. His time will come.” – 6:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson could benefit from Spencer Dinwiddie’s emergence nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:08 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Shazam! The Phoenix Suns are celebrating broadcaster Al McCoy’s 50 years with the team this week. He is simply the greatest NBA Team broadcaster in the History of the game. Al will be 89 in April and he has not missed a beat! pic.twitter.com/5yTRT1R9OV – 4:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
On January 16th, the Celtics were behind the Knicks and the Nets (who had the second best record in the conference) in the standings.
Today, six weeks later, the Celtics are 12 games ahead of the Knicks and 6 games ahead of the Nets pic.twitter.com/xBpFk85Vx2 – 4:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Obi Toppin as questionable for tonight’s game due to a strained left hamstring.
Not the way Obi, who turns 24 years old today, wanted to celebrate his birthday – 4:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder is not just a 3-and-D player. He’s still expanding his game as he approaches a decade in the NBA.
On his floater, the origin story of the floaties celebration Monty Williams will even bust out (!) and how good veterans keep getting better: arizonasports.com/story/3050100/… – 4:26 PM
Jae Crowder is not just a 3-and-D player. He’s still expanding his game as he approaches a decade in the NBA.
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
The audio book for TheArmAndTheFall.com will be out very soon! I had a blast reading it! “It’s laugh out loud funny with Tanguay creating characters based on the people he knows so much about like TV folk, overpaid and pampered athletes, egotistical owners” – WBZ Radio. – 4:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi Toppin has a strained left hamstring is questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix. – 4:15 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Heading to Milwaukee tomorrow to fill-in on @Phoenix Suns radio for @JonBloom on Sunday vs the Bucks. Pumped to get this opportunity and appreciate Jon, @DanSiekmann, and @Phoenix SunsTK for welcoming me in! Tune in at 3:30 Sunday. – 4:12 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
NBA investigators set to interview Suns owner Robert Sarver over workplace misconduct allegations.
➡️ https://t.co/C8EvNKsEmq pic.twitter.com/xlMIHJMnfu – 4:00 PM
