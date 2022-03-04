Lakers haven't fired Frank Vogel because Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn have missed a lot of time

Change is inevitable for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will undoubtedly look different when next season rolls around and many of the franchise’s key figures could either be gone or heading towards the door. Head coach Frank Vogel failing so badly to get his talent to mesh has reflected very badly on him. He has frequently been mentioned in firing rumors and his job security has been uncertain for a while now.
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Thought the Lakers would get this one since the Clippers have been out exclusively playing the Rockets like an MLB weekend series. This concludes me backing the Lakers until Anthony Davis returns and finds a rhythm. I upset the basketball gods with my ignorance and beg for mercy. – 12:09 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
After a 40-18 3rd qtr, the Lakers are trailing 106-81 vs. the Clippers w/LBJ + Russ…minus PG minus Kawhi…. So are they still figuring out how to play with each other? Or is this b/c they don’t have AD? The excuses change every week🙄 – 12:03 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
My apologizes. I got it wrong. It’s not Kendrick Nunn that Frank Vogel expects back this season it’s Anthony Davis. My bad. – 8:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers are still expecting Anthony Davis to return this season, but can’t forecast anything ahead of his re-evaluation that is set to be about four weeks after the injury occurred (Feb. 16 vs. Utah). – 8:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on how close Kendrick Nunn is to the next step: “I’m not really sure, to be honest.” – 8:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best scoring averages in Pelicans’ history
Anthony Davis: 23.7 ppg
DeMarcus Cousins: 25.0 ppg
Zion Williamson: 25.7 ppg
CJ McCOLLUM: 26.6 ppg (on 51.9 percent shooting)
Only eight games, but what a start. – 3:44 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on this final stretch of the season and how things could end up for the Lakers: “If [Anthony Davis] is able to come back and we catch the right matchup or catch a team at the right time and if we’re able to catch fire at the right time, we’re going to have a chance” – 6:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel noted that he and Malik Monk were freshman together at Kentucky, and he’d met Davis a few times when AD visited campus.
He also played with Ariza and Anthony in Portland.
He added that he hopes his on-court energy can be contagious when he gets out there. – 5:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
So assuming he plays Nets went 5-17 without Kevin Durant while he recovered from his MCL sprain. For context, Lakers went 7-10 without Anthony Davis this season to the same injury. – 4:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Georgetown AD Lee Reed with a statement on Patrick Ewing and the program:
“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s BIG EAST Tournament is a testament to his leadership. This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.” pic.twitter.com/o12ezl8Uu5 – 12:29 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs’ run is up to 16-3 and the lead is up to 38-28. Dallas is just better than what Lakers have to offer w/o Anthony Davis at the moment. – 10:50 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
One interpretation of this lineup tonight — with Stanley, Austin and Malik around LeBron and Russ — is a full buy-in to the youth. Talking about Wenyen Gabriel tonight, Vogel added: “The successful stints this year have been with Bron, Russ, AD and the younger, energetic guys.” – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said that many of L.A.’s successful stints this season have come with LeBron, Russ AD and the “younger, energetic guys.”
Obviously Davis remains out for now, but that could factor into giving a guy like 24-year-old, 6’9’’ Wenyen Gabriel a look with certain groups. – 8:32 PM
Frank Vogel said that many of L.A.’s successful stints this season have come with LeBron, Russ AD and the “younger, energetic guys.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel still uncertain about Kendrick Nunn’s return: “We just don’t know about Kendrick.” Again, hopes he returns (debuts more like) at some point this season. – 8:24 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained why Frank Vogel is not in danger of losing his job. The Lakers brass is understanding that All-Star big man Anthony Davis has missed a lot of games, as has Kendrick Nunn, who they thought would have a sizable role. They also don’t see what firing Vogel, who remains confident in the team, would change. -via Clutch Points / March 4, 2022
The Lakers dropped to 27-32 with Friday’s loss to the Clippers, ninth in the Western Conference and playing without Davis for what sources told ESPN are likely another four to five weeks with a right mid-foot sprain. -via ESPN / February 26, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches. -via Twitter @mcten / February 24, 2022
