LeBron James on not being mentioned among best scorers ever: It pisses me off

When asked the poll question, NBA legend and NBA TV analyst Isiah Thomas responded “Absolutely,” Giannis would perform at the same level. But, Thomas didn’t stop there. He went on the rail against former players trashing current players and even mentioned Oakley by name. “Giannis going around Oakley, Giannis going around all them. He dunkin’ on them. He bigger, he faster, he stronger. You can talk all that stuff ’cause you don’t play no more. You can talk all that stuff ’cause you got gray hair and you sitting on the sidelines, smoking cigars about what you used to do. That dude will dog you ever single time y’all step on the court.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / March 1, 2022