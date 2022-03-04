LeBron James on poor 2011 Finals performance: I lost myself in the moment

Now more than a decade later, it is clear that that bitter loss still stings for LeBron James. In a recent episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, James revealed the harsh reality behind that unforgettable moment in his career. According to LeBron, the reason why they lost that series was because he was in a different place mentally: “My first year in Miami I was down here I was literally like, I wanted to prove everybody wrong,” LeBron said. “And I like literally lost myself in the moment. I lost myself. And I got all the way to the championship that year and lost. Afterwards I was like we lost because I wasn’t even there.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland tonight:
26 PTS
19 AST (career high)
He ties LeBron James for the most assists in a game by a Cav in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/upExM1aF9c – 9:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (@Dave McMenamin) joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Lakers’ freefall, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, much more. Plus, @Kendra Andrews on the Warriors and Draymond Green.
ESPN: es.pn/3Mo1WP8
Apple: apple.co/3vEpGbX – 8:06 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Less than a month after LeBron said the Lakers weren’t up to par with the defending champion Bucks, he flat out called the Play-In Clippers “a better team” than the Play-In (maybe) Lakers. On the bar-lowering of a fractured team. theathletic.com/3163173/2022/0… – 6:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Lakers are in ‘quicksand.’ Breaking down what’s wrong with the Lakers with @Dave McMenamin and what lies ahead of LeBron and Co. after the latest Laker debacle against the Clippers youtu.be/jlQt1JbtG3Q – 6:25 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
LeBron has 36,664 points.
He needs 1,723 points to pass Kareem (that’s 60-70 more games)
He needs 3,336 points to start the 40k-10k-10k Club.
The Lakers are dead but I’d be shocked if he shut it down. Remember when we thought Malone was def passing Kareem? Every game counts. – 11:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This feels so much like 2018-19 for both teams. The year Clippers were hoping to get a talent like Kawhi Leonard afterwards, and the year the Lakers had LeBron James for the first time… – 1:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James was asked what it’s like going 0-4 against the Clippers, a team that they share an arena and hallway and city with….
His response was as matter of fact as it gets.
“They’re a better team,” he said. – 1:15 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron admits the Clippers have been “the better team” this season when asked about getting swept in the season series. – 1:12 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I’m not saying that was just like the 48-point laugher from 9 years ago, but adjusted for the top 3 players being out and LeBron on the other side it’s pretty damn close – 1:01 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he knows a lot of people are counting the Lakers out but he says he knows how tough it has been for the Lakers with all the different lineups. He says with LeBron over there, no high seed will want to see the Lakers in the playoffs. – 12:59 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers were outscored by 27 points in LeBron James’ minutes tonight.
It’s James’ worst +/- in 10 games with the Lakers against the Clippers. – 12:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers are going small around LeBron James: DJ Augustin, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Stanley Johnson. If nothing else, Lakers are going to play fast and shoot, and Clippers are not getting back on defense.
Tyronn Lue calls timeout again with 8:21 left. Clippers up 113-92. – 12:14 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
After a 40-18 3rd qtr, the Lakers are trailing 106-81 vs. the Clippers w/LBJ + Russ…minus PG minus Kawhi…. So are they still figuring out how to play with each other? Or is this b/c they don’t have AD? The excuses change every week🙄 – 12:03 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie strutting his stuff, shaking his head — LeBron watching, almost a bit amused? – 11:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
I know they have LeBron and everything, but we gotta stop putting these guys on national TV. – 11:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 66, Lakers 63
The Lakers closed the final 4:10 of the 2nd quarter on a 14-0 run to turn this from a blowout into a game. LeBron James has 18 points. Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook each have 12. The Lakers need to get something from their bench in 2nd half. – 11:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 17 in second, trail Clippers 66-63 at halftime. LeBron James has 18 points, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook both have 12. – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL closed the half on a 14-0 burst, capped by a @LeBron James and-1 layup, then a 1-handed alley-oop hammer from @Malik Monk to trim a 17-point deficit to 3 at 66-63 heading into halftime. – 11:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lakers played a strong first 10 minutes then let it slide at the end of the first quarter. Clippers have pushed their lead to as much as 17 in the second but there’s been slippage in the last few minutes of the half and now they lead just 66-60 with LeBRon about to shoot a FT. – 11:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron would have about 8 assists if his guys could make shots – 11:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Now 7-of-9 from three, the Clippers are up 14 after free throws from Robert Covington and a layup by Reggie Jackson. Vogel takes out LeBron for Dwight. This game is getting pretty physical. Each side asking for calls after getting hit but hearing no whistle. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hartenstein’s 3 dimes have led to 3s for Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington.
Coffey then took a Carmelo Anthony turnover and instead of challenging King James, found RoCo for another 3.
Frank Vogel calls timeout as dammit time approaches early. LAC up 42-33, 10:45 2ndQ – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
After Robert Covington’s second three-pointer on as many possessions, LeBron was heading into the Lakers’ timeout when Ty Lue stepped in his path near the LAC bench. Whatever Ty said, it made Ty laugh. Didn’t see LeBron laugh… – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
It’s hard to ask more from LeBron James this season, except for one thing. He’s often been late on closeouts. Latest uncontested 3 leads to the Clippers holding a 42-33 lead with 10:45 left in 2nd Q – 10:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 36, Lakers 31 | End 1 | Zu with 8 points, three rebounds — and two fouls — in seven minutes.
Reggie and TMann with seven apiece.
Austin Reaves leading the Lakers with nine points. Lebron and Russ both have six. – 10:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
DJ Augustin checks in for the Lakers, as does LeBron at center. – 10:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves is up to 9 points after a transition layup courtesy of LeBron, who also assisted one of his 2 3’s.
LAL lead 23-19 after an and-1 FT from Reaves on the layup. – 10:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both the Lakers and Clippers started hot in this 4th meeting, with LAC hitting 7 of 9, and LAL 6 of 9 FG’s.
Lakers are 3 for 3 from 3, with Austin Reaves hitting a pair, and LeBron the other, in a 15-all tie at the 7:43 mark. – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chuck the Condor was trying to annoy LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard before tipoff. They all ignored him. – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue before game about Clippers approach to Lakers compared to last week coming off All-Star break, when practices focused on themselves more than the Lakers.
Lue made it clear that it was no disrespect, and that he expects Lakers’ (and LeBron’s) best tonight. pic.twitter.com/dfzsq0zHlu – 9:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight
LAC (33-31)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL (27-34)
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Dwight Howard
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the Lakers: “Even though they’ve struggled, they’ll be able to figure it out. I have no doubt about that. I’ve seen ‘Bron in tough situations before. I’ve always seen him come out on top.” – 9:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron draining a few logo shots as we get set for Lakers-Clippers. pic.twitter.com/ydgZghGUlT – 9:22 PM
More on this storyline
In a recent episode of “The Shop,” LeBron James admitted that it pisses him off when he is not mentioned amongst the greatest scorers in NBA history. “When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said in the episode. “It pisses me off.” -via Lakers Daily / March 4, 2022
James added that he does not consider himself to be a score-first player. Instead, he prefers to get his teammates involved. “I’m not like a natural scorer,” James said. “I love getting my guys involved, I’ve always been that way.” -via Lakers Daily / March 4, 2022
Jorge Sierra: 🐐 MOST PLAYOFF SERIES LED IN SCORING 🐐 Michael Jordan: 36 LeBron James: 36 There’s a caveat, though: MJ played only 37 series to LeBron’s 49. Jordan was only outscored once… by Terry Cummings… by one point. -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 1, 2022