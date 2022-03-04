Mavericks tried to trade Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic, Gary Trent Jr.

Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans at the deadline, they attempted to send him to the Toronto Raptors in a deal for Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr. While the Mavericks hoped Porzingis would be a second star to pair with Luka Doncic, it never played out that way on the floor.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Mavs are 6-2 since trading away Porzingis at the deadline.
During this eight-game stretch, Luka Doncic is averaging:
36.1 points,
10.6 rebounds,
6.9 assists,
4.0 made three-pointers (shooting 39.5% from deep) – 9:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 113-107 victory in Brooklyn: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time closing time is Heat time.
2. Max Strus gets call, maximizes.
3. Spoelstra explains Butler, Tucker absences.
4. A brief big thing; Adebayo takes over.
5. A Dragic reunion. – 8:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 113-107 victory in Brooklyn: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time closing time is Heat time.
2. Strus gets call, maximizes.
3. Spoelstra explains Butler, Tucker absences.
4. A brief big thing; Adebayo takes over.
5. A Dragic reunion. – 11:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic said the #Nets need to get on the same page defensively. Says “three guys are playing a switch game and the others are, I don’t know, blitzing.” Chaos clearly ensued. #NBA – 10:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Goran Dragic, who sounds a little bit under the weather here, talks about the “amazing job” his former team #heat did playing zone defense and taking Brooklyn out of their favorite sets. pic.twitter.com/bI0kI8CvQD – 10:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dragic said playing alongside Durant was a seamless transition. Give him the ball at the right time and it’s automatic. Said the Nets capitalized on that in the first half before the Heat’s defense threw them out of rhythm. – 10:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic: “Those top teams, they play together as a unit, so we have to find a way to start playing together as a unit.” – 10:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Goran Dragic says it’s easy to play with Kevin Durant and that when they faced man defense in the first half they got to exploit it. But the zone took away lots of those looks. He’s looking forward to tomorrow’s film session. – 10:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic admits “Spo tricked us with that zone.” Adds tomorrow will be “a teaching day” because other teams will try to use it to slow KD. #Nets #Heat – 10:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis’ Wizards debut appears to be getting closer as today he played 5-on-5 at practice for the first time in his injury recovery. ift.tt/QXIoY8e – 10:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets had two bunnies that could have changed things. Dragic missed a layup to tie it at 94 and Herro hit a corner 3 to put Miami up five. Brown missed one that would had it at four, Drummond turns it over and Herro scores again to make the lead eight with 6:58 left. – 9:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn rolling with Brown, Curry, Dragic, Thomas and Aldridge. Nets trail two. Small lineup, but plenty of spacing. – 9:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Spoelstra just got T’d up for something he said the ref after Gabe Vincent got called for a foul on Goran Dragic. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have 19 assists in the first half alone. Goran Dragic has 5 and Kevin Durant has 4 to go with his 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. – 8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic has 5 points and 5 assists early. His ability to get into the paint and create looks for Brooklyn’s shooters is on display against his former team. – 8:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr drives and banks in an ugly off-balance shot to break an 0-7 (0-5 3pt FGA) start to his game – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dragic dissecting the Heat’s defense is timely
Pulling that help at the nail, drawing switches
Hmmmm lol – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Goran Dragic up to five points, three rebounds and five assists in nine minutes. – 8:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Pistons lead 31-22 after a quarter, because of course they do. Gary Trent is 0-for-7. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The last time Goran Dragic played against the Heat was Dec. 9, 2014. He’s 1-11 vs. Heat in his career … – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Heat 26-13 with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant has nine points in eight minutes. Patty Mills, Curry and Dragic have all hit a 3, too. Nets shooting 65 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Goran Dragic gets his first start for the Nets. Last starter announced at Barclays Center. – 7:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic already in the starting lineup after being at home in South Florida essentially since November? The Dragon’s got your ramp up right here. – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Goran Dragic starting tonight for Nets against Heat. (Kevin Durant also starting.) – 7:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond start tonight for the #Nets. It’s Brooklyn’s #NBA-leading 36th different starting lineup of the season. Dragic is the team-record-tying 19th player to start for Brooklyn this season. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dragic starting against the Heat tonight.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Miami: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-leading 36th starting lineup of the season.
Dragic is the franchise-record-tying 19th player to start a game for Brooklyn this season (record set last season). – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Spoelstra said both PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are out tonight. Said it’s going to be weird facing Goran Dragic tonight. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jacque Vaughn calls Goran Dragic “a luxury to have in our locker room.” – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jacque Vaughn jokes that Goran Dragic gave the Nets the scouting report on the Heat. Adds that Dragic is a “luxury to have in our locker room.” – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Goran Dragic gave the Nets a scouting report on the Heat. 🤣 – 5:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out Friday against Atlanta.
It’ll be his eighth game missed since Washington’s trade to acquire Porzingis from Dallas but KP has begun to play some practice 5-on-5.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as OUT for Friday night’s game against the Hawks in Washington. Vernon Carey Jr. (right hip contusion) has been listed as DOUBTFUL to play. – 4:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis today made a progression in the type of on-court work he’s done lately, participating in a bit of five-on-five, said Wes Unseld Jr., who added the team doesn’t have a timetable for Porzingis’ return from a right-knee bone bruise. – 1:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
KP is day-to-day, sounds like the Wizards are in no rush, he’s still doing court work. – 1:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis has another possitive day. He’s feeling comfortable today and the Wizards will see how he gonna progress, as Wes Unseld jr said. #DCAboveAll – 12:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis cleared a big milestone today by playing 5-on-5 with the Wizards for the first time. – 12:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Since then he has had season-ending wrist surgery and the Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis – 9:57 AM
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another one big time win for the Raptors over the Nets. They showed resiliency and character in crunch time and Gary Trent jr put the team on his back offensively.
“We’re growing as a team”, Trent jr said and set the tone.
Story at @SdnaGr #WeTheNorth
sdna.gr/mpasket/939575… – 5:46 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My deep investigative report for the night has found Gary Trent Jr. to be rocking a vintage Adidas blue version desert camo Obertattenbach Birnbach jersey.
The actual link seems geo blocked pic.twitter.com/FCBkX15Fb5 – 12:37 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
While we certainly don’t yet know how it will work out, the first few weeks of the KP for Dinwiddie/Bertans deal is why it (any trade) had to happen.
Dinwiddie and Bertans have both played significant roles in wins.
KP hasn’t played yet. – 11:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson said he was absolutely surprised by the pair of Defensive 3 Seconds calls on LaMarcus Aldridge, especially late-game: “L.A. He’s a smart vet. I don’t see him making 2 of those.”
The Nets lost by 1. Gary Trent Jr. made both free throws. #Nets – 10:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It was amazing” — Gary Trent Jr. on playing with fans for the first time since before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/u71BlmEYcx – 10:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent scores the first bucket of the quarter after 13 possessions sans bucket. – 9:31 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
At halftime, Gary Trent Jr. has all 3 three-point makes for the Raptors. Rest of the team is 0-for-8. Pretty big reason the Raptors trail by 4 at the half. – 8:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former teammates in Spain, Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky are sitting next to each other on the Wizards bench catching up – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma dusting off Kristaps Porzingis’ green suit gets a laugh out of the big man on the bench – 7:11 PM
“They tried to trade him to Toronto,” said Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post. “My understanding is their discussions there were Dragic and Gary Trent. Toronto understandably said ‘We’re not giving up Gary Trent Jr.'” -via RealGM / March 4, 2022
MacMahon also provided more details on why the Mavericks were motivated to move Porzingis and why they were satisfied with a return of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans for Porzingis and a second-round pick. “The Mavericks basically got to the point of ‘Hey, financially it’s a wash, but it’s two smaller contracts that would be easier to move,’” MacMahon told Lowe, per RealGM. “And they felt like K.P. was kind of in the way and those two guys could fill roles off the bench, so they pulled the trigger as soon as they found a deal where they didn’t have to give up a first-round pick. A lot of that was that the fit with K.P. wasn’t there. It doesn’t mean Porzingis necessarily did anything wrong. The Mavericks took a huge swing and a miss on him. It didn’t work out.” -via RealGM / March 4, 2022
Mavs GM Nico Harrison: ‘I think the biggest thing is we were able to turn KP into two players that give us depth. And so I think for us, that was the biggest thing that we could take away from is like we a chance to turn one player into two and kind of fill some holes that we needed. So that’s that’s the reason why we did it. And then as you start going through trade deadline teams start calling you start have conversations back and forth. And then you start realizing, hey, we actually can make this happen.’ -via Sports Illustrated / February 19, 2022
