Nikola Jokic out with non-COVID illness

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is out tonight, I’m told.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead the Rockets 51-46 at the half w/o Nikola Jokic.
Denver leads despite only shooting 36% from the field.
Houston is winning the rebounding battle and scoring in the paint but Denver’s bench has kept them in it.
Cousins has 14 pts, 6 asts. Green’s have 12 apiece. – 10:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins plays a lot like Joker. It’s not exactly the same, but it makes this transition a bit easier. – 10:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If the Rockets want to really mess up game stories next season, they need to draft Nikola Jovic with the Nets’ pick. That way, the Rockets and Nuggets will both have a Green, a Porter Jr., a Gordon and a Jokic/Jovic. – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder: let’s get a top 5 pick
3rd string power forward turned starting center Isaiah Roby: I’m gonna outscore Jokic and KAT back to back – 8:40 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters in Denver: Green, KPJ, Gordon, Tate and Wood
No Jokic for Denver. – 8:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I’m in studio tonight with @Duvalier Johnson. Pregame Lounge is coming up in 10 minutes.
– Game Notes
– Jokic is out
– Prospect Potpourri
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=QPb5hY… – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic out vs. Rockets. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji also out. – 8:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is OUT tonight against the Houston Rockets. – 7:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic still questionable to play against the Rockets with an illness. – 7:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s helpful when the Wolves upcoming opponent has recently played DEN, because you get a tip of how KAT will be guarded based on Jokic
OKC played DEN Wednesday, guarding Jokic w/ Isaiah Roby + someone named Olivier Sarr — double team coming from baseline
KAT’s gotta cook that – 7:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic (non-Covid illness) is questionable tonight, Nuggets just announced. Austin Rivers (non-Covid illness) is also questionable. – 7:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce that Nikola Jokic is questionable tonight vs. Rockets with a non-COVID illness. Same for Austin Rivers. – 7:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Beal and Jokic looking like they’ll re-up, Mavs-Raps talked Zinger trade, Stauskas?!?!, expansion and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
youtu.be/mTD00sjF4Wk – 4:02 PM
