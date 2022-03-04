Pacers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (22-42) play against the Detroit Pistons (47-47) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Indiana Pacers 25, Detroit Pistons 35 (Q1 01:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Saddiq Bey is going crazy. 14 points and three 3s. #Pacers #Pistons – 7:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Cade Cunnings transition dunk gives the #Pistons a 32-23 lead. #Pacers call another timeout. Detroit has scored seven points in transition. – 7:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Last night, I couldn’t remember the last time the #Pistons had led a team by double digits. They’re on the verge of doing it on consecutive nights. – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 32, #Pacers 23, 2:41 1Q
Bey: 11 pts
Cunningham: 9 pts, 2 assts
Grant/Joseph: 5 pts each – 7:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 32, Pacers 23 with 2:41 to play in the 1st. Everything’s going right for Detroit so far. Shooting 12-18 overall, 4-5 from 3 and eight assists and only one turnover. Bey and Cunningham have a combined 20 points on 8-11 shooting – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Pistons’ bench is even remotely average, Detroit could win this one by 20. Ball is hopping around, they’re playing fast.
Can’t remember the last time it’s looked this effortless scoring the ball for them. – 7:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Move! Get out the way! 🗣
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/vgVtoNpoyd – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham just surpassed 800 career points in 50 games, becomes the first Pistons player to reach 800 in 50 games. – 7:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I wouldn’t call Cade Cunningham the fastest guy, but he has short space quickness and negotiates screens really well. Impressive for a rookie – 7:24 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Just asking for a friend. Who wore it better? Kuz or Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/pP2qt6zX2Q – 7:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant’s career high in assists is six. He might break that this first quarter. – 7:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton miss back-to-back 3s. Saddiq Bey makes a 3 and then Oshae Brissett makes a 3. #Pacers down 18-16. – 7:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks I forgot to share. 📸
#Pacers | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/oEdMmP6Sbs – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
After a slow start offensively, the Pistons take a 14-13 lead after a Grant steal and dunk. Carlisle calls the game’s first timeout.
Cade, Jerami and Saddiq have all of Detroit’s points. Jerami also has two assists. – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Big Three is cooking:
Bey: 6 pts
Grant: 4 pts, 2 assts
Cunningham: 4 pts
DET 14, IND 13, 7:09 1Q – 7:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jerami Grant with the fast-break dunk. #Pacers call timeout trailing 14-13. – 7:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq almost destroyed Isaiah Jackson, don’t think we’ve ever seen him attempt a dunk like that – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Think that was the first time Saddiq Bey has really tried to end a man. Boy, was he close. – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey tried to dunk on the entire state of Indiana. That would have been a federal offense if he finished it. – 7:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re underway in Detroit!
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/fdifJkBVtc pic.twitter.com/2GxxmRB71O – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
A couple of #Pistons champions in the building tonight pic.twitter.com/LNJpF7iCnB – 7:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Myles Turner’s fit looks like it was designed by Dr. Seuss 👀
(via @Indiana Pacers) pic.twitter.com/6QduHuEcjZ – 7:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield with a layup to start. Isaiah Jackson with a tip in. #Pacers up 4-0. – 7:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 7:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No. 1 pick things.
Cade Cunningham and the #Pistons host the #Pacers tonight. | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/MD3qFWCB6Q – 7:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
run it back with the same five.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/qGFIzUTDBi – 6:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Usual starters for #Pistons: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart. – 6:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starting 5. Let’s get it.
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/QOtIQ5lRfd – 6:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is active tonight vs. #Pacers; Frank Jackson is inactive. – 6:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson is inactive tonight. Cade Cunningham is active – 6:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Detroit (1/2):
Lance Stephenson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe) pic.twitter.com/NOIojS5AsS – 6:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Indiana Pacers: pic.twitter.com/6hcoLjNfpc – 6:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham, who is listed as questionable, is warming up. Dwane Casey said he’ll try to give it a go tonight pic.twitter.com/hc4RJA9NkP – 6:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The L2M report from last night says there were 3 missed calls in the final 2 minutes. A missed travel that should have gone against Saddiq Bey, a loose ball foul that should have gone against Precious, and a missed charge that should have gone against GTJ. – 5:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are available for tonight’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is out. – 5:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson (left ankle) will play, tough he isn’t 100%, per Rick Carlisle. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is OUT. Carlisle said he believes Goga Bitadze (right foot) will play. #Pacers – 5:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Dwane Casey on the #Pacers: “An offensive team. Rick’s kind of team where they have a role guy and shooters all around.” – 5:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey about staggering Cunningham, Bey and Grant to avoid the bench lulls. Casey said in a non-championship season, his focus is on keeping a longer rotation and developing more players moreso than maximizing each lineup. – 5:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant working off Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey: “One thing he’s doing now is finding the open man … he’s doing a good job of kicking it out.” – 5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Grant: “One thing he’s doing now is finding the open man when he has a good defender on him, or two guys committed to him.” Said he, Cunningham and Bey are connecting better now than they did earlier in the season. – 5:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s development, says teams are going to run you off the 3-point line, so his next step is driving and finishing — as he did down the stretch last night. – 5:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Cade Cunningham went through walkthrough. Sounds like he could play. Frank Jackson got an MRI and they’re waiting on the results. – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham (wrist) went through shootaround and he’ll try to play tonight. – 5:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday fits stay fresh 🔥
@Jerami Grant
@Isaiah Stewart
@Marvin Bagley
@Cory Joseph
@isaiah__02
@Rodney McGruder
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham went through shootaround, sounds like he’s trending toward playing tonight. Pistons are waiting on an MRI for Frank Jackson – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (right wrist sprain) and Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasm) both listed as questionable. Marvin Bagley III isn’t listed, meaning he’ll play tonight after missing three games with an ankle sprain. – 5:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham and Frank Jackson are both questionable for tonight’s game against the Pacers. Cade has a right wrist sprain, Frank’s back is still acting up. – 4:39 PM
