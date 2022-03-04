Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, calls out Skip Bayless

Clutch Points: Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, called out Skip Bayless today for trashing Westbrook while blocking her on Twitter. She does have a point 🤔 pic.twitter.com/esQYUMjvxF
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Jeff Green for sixth on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams and Paul George are the five ahead of SGA. – 8:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (@Dave McMenamin) joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Lakers’ freefall, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, much more. Plus, @Kendra Andrews on the Warriors and Draymond Green.
ESPN: es.pn/3Mo1WP8
Apple: apple.co/3vEpGbX – 8:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Raul Neto with his best Russell Westbrook impression from last season maintaining his dribble as he falls to the floor, nifty – 7:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After watching Reggie Jackson dance through Lakers defense for 36 points, Russell Westbrook said he is still trying to figure out his role which changes “every single night.” Asked if Russ off bench is possibility, Vogel says everything has been discussed espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Frank Vogel says he’s considered bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench, and it’s hard to blame him
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:42 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers have a flawed roster. They also have had too many injuries. But none of those factors excuse Russell Westbrook’s awful season with the Lakers. My dispatch on why Westbrook’s shortcomings fall more on him https://t.co/GTyzp4ZTYH pic.twitter.com/PZ5yh408Et – 11:36 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Via @Dan Woike: Time is running out on Lakers and Russell Westbrook latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 4:14 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After watching Reggie Jackson dance through Lakers defense for 36 points, Russell Westbrook said he is still trying to figure out his role which changes “every single night.” Asked if Russ off bench is possibility, Vogel says everything has been discussed espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Frank Vogel was asked if the coaching staff had discussed bringing Westbrook off the bench.
‘We’ve discussed everything. ‘ – 1:10 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video to the 132-111 loss to the Clippers. To put it kindly, the wheels fell off during the third quarter. And Reggie Jackson absolutely tortured the Lakers and Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/MChE1TVrSh – 1:08 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Frank Vogel was asked if there have been discussions on potentially bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench: “We’ve talked about everything.” – 1:05 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel to @Bill Oram on if the Lakers’ coaching staff has considered bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench: “We’ve talked about everything.” – 1:04 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on if they’ve talked about bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench: “We’ve talked about everything.” – 1:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel on if he has thought about bringing Westbrook off the bench: “We’ve talked about everything.” – 1:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook’s fit: “We’re trying to coach the whole team and find solutions that are best for the team. We’re looking at all of our players and how we’re using all of them.” – 1:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook maintained that “I had no expectations” on what this season would entail – 12:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on what he thinks about the Lakers getting swept by the Clippers in the regular season: “Nothing.” – 12:51 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Reggie Jackson hitting a three after a dustup with Westbrook — then Westbrook trying to answer with a three that clangs off the rim, hits the top of the backboard, then goes in, but doesn’t count — is a perfect summary of this game. AK – 12:27 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson on triple-double alert and he is talking to Russell Westbrook. – 12:21 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Westbrook’s finishing at the rim didn’t just suddenly become bad. It always has been bad. But if all you saw was highlights of him dunking on rim attacks, you end up w/a warped perception. He just missed basically an uncontested layup…yet again 🤦🏾♂️#LakersClippers – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 66, Lakers 63
The Lakers closed the final 4:10 of the 2nd quarter on a 14-0 run to turn this from a blowout into a game. LeBron James has 18 points. Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook each have 12. The Lakers need to get something from their bench in 2nd half. – 11:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 17 in second, trail Clippers 66-63 at halftime. LeBron James has 18 points, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook both have 12. – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Clippers are now 9 for 12 from 3 after B2B makes from Luke Kennard, who’s been especially hot against LAL all season.
LAL trail 66-54 after a Monk 3, and Westbrook and-1 layup (missed FT) countered. – 11:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook flexing on Ivica Zubac after drawing a foul and finishing. Not quite Russ’ reaction after he posterized Rudy Gobert, but a lot of Westbrook emotion afterwards. – 11:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chuck the Condor was trying to annoy LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard before tipoff. They all ignored him. – 10:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight
LAC (33-31)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
LAL (27-34)
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Dwight Howard
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:32 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: “I’m not really going to get into that.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 4, 2022
Afterward, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the coaching staff has discussed several options to help get the team back on track, including the possibility of bringing Westbrook off the bench. “We’ve talked about everything,” Vogel said when asked if the Lakers have discussed the idea of having Westbrook come off the bench. Asked if it is something that could be seen moving forward, Vogel repeated himself: “We’ve talked about everything.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022