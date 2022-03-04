Spurs converting Joe Wieskamp, Devontae Cacock to standard contracts

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The San Antonio Spurs converted the two-way contracts of Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok to standard NBA contracts. Both deals are for the rest of the season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier the Spurs announced they have converted the contracts of Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp to full NBA contracts.
The Spurs’ 15-player roster is now full.
The Spurs now have two open two-way roster spots. – 4:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are converting the two-way contracts of Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok to standard contracts, league source confirms. – 2:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have converted the two-way contracts of forward Devontae Cacok and guard Joe Wieskamp to standard NBA contracts.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com2:36 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs announced they’ve converted the Two-Way contracts of Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp to standard NBA contracts, which fills their roster to 15 players. – 2:36 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The San Antonio Spurs have converted the two-way contracts of forward Devontae Cacok and guard Joe Wieskamp to standard deals, the team says. – 2:32 PM

