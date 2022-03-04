Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (42-42) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 77, Oklahoma City Thunder 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves put up 45 in the second quarter and lead 77-60 headed into halftime. McDaniels and Russell with 13, Towns with 14. Wolves can again win without defense. – 9:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Timberwolves are torching the Thunder. Minnesota has 77 points at halftime, which is the most the Thunder has allowed in a first half this season.
Minnesota is 12-of-24 from three.
SGA and Roby have 35 of the Thunder’s 60. – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku’s transformation into a real life NBA player is the Thunder feel good story of the year. – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With no answer for SGA, Finch goes with Vanderbilt on him.
Vando guarding the PG happens sometimes and is always a bit of an adventure. It’s just tricky when your one job on offense is to live in the dunker and offensive rebound. Can lead to awkward cross-matches. – 9:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Will say I miss how the Clippers put SGA’s name on the back of his jersey. Thunder just have it in a boring straight line. pic.twitter.com/ZWG9w4xm4R – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
can’t guard that 🎯
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/9Ihjv5nRZX – 9:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
your daily V8 dunk
⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sBqDYW4kBw – 9:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are leading OKC 65-52 with 2:42 left.
Minnesota’s reserves are outscoring the Thunder bench 26-6, including scoring 21 points so far in the second quarter and shooting 8-9 from the field including 4-5 from deep. – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The biggest reason for excitement for OKC fans: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player on the active roster that should have the respect of NBA defenses, the only job in this stretch of games is to stop him, and they can’t. Imagine a fully functional and built team around him – 9:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️
IT’S RAINING IN OKC
☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/GHi4vCvA9o – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
got ’em
#ThéoMaledon ➡️ @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/KHsm6QLdw2 – 8:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chris Finch threw his hands up after SGA’s last layup. No one knows what to do with Shai right now. – 8:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz hit ’em with the crossover 👀 pic.twitter.com/35tF32MxbH – 8:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder: let’s get a top 5 pick
3rd string power forward turned starting center Isaiah Roby: I’m gonna outscore Jokic and KAT back to back – 8:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32.
Towns is pacing the Wolves with 12 points on 4-7 shooting.
McDaniels tied his career-high for points in a first quarter with 10 points (5/16/21 vs. Dallas). – 8:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first quarter and the Thunder lead the Timberwolves 34-32. Towns with 12, McDaniels with 10. SGA and Roby each with 13 for OKC. Thunder were 13-for-23. – 8:38 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Lakers likely path to the Playoffs
1) if the 10th seed, LAL must win a Play-In game in New Orleans
2) if they win, they then must win another Play-In game at Minnesota/Clippers
Their reward if they win both elimination games on the road?
The 8th seed vs the top-seeded Suns – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Not that I would expect them to, but I’m curious how many Thunder players know why Patrick Beverley is getting mercilessly booed. – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Oklahoma City with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 25-24 with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
Towns has 10 points to lead the Wolves in scoring, his third straight 10+ point first quarter (19th of the season).
Vanderbilt leads all with 4 rebounds. – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT with the feed,
Jaden with the finish. 💪
@SharecareInc Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/YA4wY86WCX – 8:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
ABS🚫LUTELY N🚫T
@Aleksej Pokusevski | @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/3pFLGh76Vy – 8:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Thunder are bringing the double team on KAT from the baseline.
Against this coverage, KAT usually sticks his arm out with the ball palmed and tries to find cutters. Different than doubles from that top, where KAT tries to split with the left shoulder for a hook. – 8:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby, fresh off a career-high 26 points, has 11 of the Thunder’s first 17 tonight. – 8:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards injury is not a “sore knee” or “tendinitis” — it is tendinopathy (as stated on the injury report), which is collagen degeneration. – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
tooooo easy for @Jmcdaniels7 pic.twitter.com/OrHqQbF4Rz – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
LIVING ABOVE THE RIM
@Isaiah Roby ➡️ @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/xMRkpZ3YFu – 8:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Less than 5 minutes into the first quarter and the Thunder will be in the penalty. Wolves already up to 4 fouls. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has passed Jeff Green for sixth on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Steven Adams and Paul George are the five ahead of SGA. – 8:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
bringing the energy right away ❄️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4BjBUMTWLH – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Pelicans get out to a great start. They lead the Jazz 14-5…..the Jazz can’t get stops or find good shots on the other end of the floor. Quin Snyder calls time. 8 min remaining in the first quarter – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley is guarding D’Angelo Russell tonight. Good example of Bazley’s defensive versatility. – 8:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
OKC just beat Denver. Fully expect a scrappy effort from the Thunder tonight. – 8:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❄️ CITY STARTERS ❄️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/42xZVDPY1E – 8:10 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart will miss Saturday’s game at Minnesota. The reason: “Load management.”
Hart has played 3 games in 9 days since the break. And he will have had two days off before Saturday’s game at the T-Wolves.
Quite the load …
Masterful. – 8:03 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers are holding out Josh Hart for rest/load management for tomorrow’s game against Minnesota. Justise Winslow (achilles) remains out, and Brandon Williams (hip) is listed as probable. – 8:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Josh Hart (rest), Joe Ingles (left knee), Damian Lillard (core muscle), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are out for Saturday’s game at Minnesota. – 8:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz on the drive 💨
7 PTS in 5 MIN for @Franz Wagner
📺: https://t.co/KZMppui6bl pic.twitter.com/uvi9KhYtyO – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) is AVAILABLE.
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/aGoI8nffs9 – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
cutest video you’ll see today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rPYt9RJqMJ – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come hang at our 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗥 before each home game in the Sports Bar (outside section 104) from 90 to 30 min before tip!
All ticket holders can stop by for music and giveaways. Full season ticket holders will get two free @faubourgbeer beers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/gTffo1UnU4 – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says the #Nuggets held a very “honest” film session yesterday after their abysmal showing vs. OKC. Said they talked about how there’s only 20 games left and the West is packed. They discussed how they can’t afford to have those lapses. – 7:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT dropped 39 PTS last game…
tonight should be fun 😼 pic.twitter.com/ysHXthp88g – 7:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s helpful when the Wolves upcoming opponent has recently played DEN, because you get a tip of how KAT will be guarded based on Jokic
OKC played DEN Wednesday, guarding Jokic w/ Isaiah Roby + someone named Olivier Sarr — double team coming from baseline
KAT’s gotta cook that – 7:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Thunder
KAT over 3.5 assists
– OKC baseline doubles, forcing KAT to skip pass (to Beasley)
DLo over 3.5 made free throws
– getting to the rim lately
SGA under 27.5 points
– they’ll load up
Poku over 11.5 points + under 8.0 rebs
– He’ll shoot a ton – 7:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on how Karl-Anthony Towns’ role changes when Anthony Edwards is out of the lineup:
“He understands how important he is to getting Ant going. And when Ant’s not out there, he just gets more aggressive. Which is what you want to see.” – 6:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks the third game of a four-game regular season series against WAS. In their last outing on 11/1, the Hawks went 29-29 from the free throw line becoming the only team in the NBA this season to go perfect from the line min. 29 FTM.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said the coaching staff has been debating whether to start Jaden McDaniels or Malik Beasley in place of Anthony Edwards.
For now, he said, they are more comfortable with starting McDaniels given how vital Beasley has been to the success of the second unit of late. – 6:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
hello bird app here are our fits pic.twitter.com/tO6P7Y5QFf – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
– Embiid & Harden vs. the Cavs defense
– Grayson Allen faces Chicago
– DeMar vs. Giannis
– Shai
– Pels’ toughest test
– Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
Getting ready for tipoff now @Underdog__NBA
➡️ https://t.co/VUP2x1wOBP pic.twitter.com/LM2mUIPyaO – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Same eight guys are still out for the Thunder. Mark Daigneault doesn’t have any update on any of them. – 6:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Spurs have signed OKC Blue forward Robert Woodard II to a two-way deal. – 5:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable to play on Friday in Oklahoma City due to a left quad contusion. – 5:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:
AVAILABLE
Bolmaro
Knight
QUESTIONABLE
Vanderbilt – Left Quad Contusion
OUT
Edwards – Left Patella Tendinopathy
Wright IV – Left UCL Injury – 5:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Out for OKC tonight against the Timberwolves:
Derrick Favors
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Kenrich Williams
Ty Jerome
Lu Dort
Mike Muscala
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 4:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Recall Guard Leandro Bolmaro and Transfer Forward Nathan Knight from @iawolves.
In Iowa’s 107-103 win against OKC Blue this afternoon, Bolmaro finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists, while Knight had a game-high 33 points along with 12 rebounds. – 3:28 PM
