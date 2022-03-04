Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) at Paycom Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,030,517 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,092,624 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 4, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Injury Report vs Wolves as of Friday morning:
Lu Dort (Shoulder) OUT
Derrick Favors (Back) OUT
Josh Giddey (Hip) OUT
Ty Jerome (Hip) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT
Aaron Wiggins (Ankle) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Foot) OUT
Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT – 2:22 AM