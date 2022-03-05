76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) play against the Miami Heat (22-22) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 53, Miami Heat 58 (Q3 07:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 9:28 left in the third, 76ers in bonus the rest of the period. – 9:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Heat 54, Sixers 40. Sixers cut a 20-point deficit to 10, but then basically traded baskets for a stretch before buckets by Vincent and Herro put the Heat back up 14. Harris leads the team with 11 points. Embiid is 2-of-10 from the floor for 6 points and 9 boards – 9:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 54, 76ers 40 at half. Butler with 14 points for Heat. Herro with 13. – 9:03 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Jimmy Butler won’t quit #heatculture pic.twitter.com/Y9EqxfgAU3 – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson really is an exploitable piece against this team with the drop coverage he sees
He’s just gotta get the space, and actually hit the shots – 9:01 PM
Duncan Robinson really is an exploitable piece against this team with the drop coverage he sees
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler appear to be chopping it up as they get set to re-enter the game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gUk9Kh7Chr – 8:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Schedules “why is Joel Embiid in during garbage time of a back-to-back?!” Tweet for midway through second quarter… – 8:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team gradually becoming better in transition player by player is a great development without Kyle Lowry – 8:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If there were any reason to play Paul Millsap here you’d think it was cause maybe he could spot up from 3 and force a rim protector to leave the paint? Finding seams in the zone for mid range shots though? – 8:44 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Max Strus 3-pointer leads to a timeout. Miami Heat lead 30-14 #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/7KyAH72eYo – 8:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Heat first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/da3mMuNBDU – 8:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Millsap gets the backup center minutes in the first half again tonight. – 8:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has 10 rebounds in first quarter and has reached 3,500 for his career. The Sixers trail 22-14 after one quarter. Embiid has six points on 2-for-9 shooting. – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat hold the 76ers to 14 points in the first quarter, as Joel Embiid played all 12 minutes
They have the *full* squad for these defensive schemes now – 8:37 PM
The Heat hold the 76ers to 14 points in the first quarter, as Joel Embiid played all 12 minutes
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 22, Sixers 14 at the end of the first. Another sluggish start for the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, shooting 5-of-23 from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3. Embiid has 10 rebounds already and six points. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 22, 76ers 14 at end of one. Butler 10 points for Heat, Embiid 10 rebounds for 76ers. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler in attack mode tonight
Looking solid on the offensive end – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler in attack mode tonight
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
You have to love this big man group in Bam and Dedmon against this team – 8:34 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Jimmy Butler making something out of nothing #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/I1owPwWYC7 – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s one thing to highlight the double on a talented guy like Embiid
But the part that makes it all possible is those backside rotations
It’s one thing to highlight the double on a talented guy like Embiid
But the part that makes it all possible is those backside rotations
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harris and Maxey are shooting 2-4 and the rest of their teammates are 1-7 – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Have you figured out Miami’s defensive plan tonight?
Double, or triple, Embiid and make others beat you
Have you figured out Miami’s defensive plan tonight?
Double, or triple, Embiid and make others beat you
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Worth noting tonight is the 76ers took Tyrese Maxey one pick after the Heat took Precious Achiuwa at No. 20 in the 2020 NBA Draft. – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers are 1-of-6 from 3 to start this game, with three of those misses from Korkmaz including that semi-desperation shot at the end of the shot clock. Heat with an early 11-5 lead. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami doing to Maxey-Embiid what I said about Harden-Embiid earlier
Miami doing to Maxey-Embiid what I said about Harden-Embiid earlier
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson moved past Eddie Jones (712) and into sole possession of second place on the Heat’s all-time 3-pointer list, behind only the 806 of Tim Hardaway. – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris needs four three point attempts to tie Charles Barkley for 11th on the #Sixers all-time attempts list at 888. – 8:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Joel Embiid needs 20 points to tie Larry Costello for 11th on the #Sixers career points list at 7,957 – 8:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I get everybody’s frustration with Korkmaz this season / getting another start tonight but most of the guys competing for minutes at that spot have shot like crap all year so it matters much less than it seems IMO – 8:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DoYouKnowFlow: #Sixers reserve center DeAndre Jordan needs six offensive rebounds to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 31st on the #NBA‘s all-time offensive rebounding list at 2,975. – 8:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Saturday night hoops. ⏲️
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/znhkOj4P8U – 7:57 PM
Saturday night hoops. ⏲️
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, thriving since returning from the All-Star break, explains small tweak to his offensive approach miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker and Jimmy Butler back in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent. – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy and P.J. back 💪
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/fMowCNgMGw – 7:45 PM
Jimmy and P.J. back 💪
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is getting some work in before tonight’s game in Miami. No, he’s still not playing. He’s out. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/14LctVv5gm – 7:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz will start in place of James Harden for the #Sixers. Harris, Thybulle, Embiid, and Maxey will remain the other starters. – 7:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/b4iBpIMTHv – 7:37 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tyrese Maxey
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Furkan Korkmaz will slide into the starting lineup tonight with Harden out. He didn’t play in the second half of last night’s win vs. Cleveland. – 7:33 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Lonnie Walker with a mini heat check… little bit of a crowd on the pull-up. Like he said post-game the other night, if he hits the first one he’s usually gonna test it out a second time pretty quickly. – 7:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More Joel Embiid work from Miami. He’s working with assistant coach Sam Cassell right now. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/1x06xOQzi7 – 7:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is preparing for work tonight. The pressure is on him without James Harden. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/77jYsOxaZF – 7:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
who doesn’t love a set?
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/OeLMkVswXl – 7:08 PM
who doesn’t love a set?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green is warming up for battle tonight in Miami #Sixers pic.twitter.com/g940KeGg37 – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again out for pregame shooting. The Heat again with no update on Morris’ status (he has been out since his Nov. 8 run-in with Nikola Jokic). – 7:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave a quick update on James Harden as there is not much to read into him being out tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/05/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan has joined the Sixers in Miami, but Doc Rivers does not exactly expect him to be a factor tonight. “He’ll be in uniform. If we’re playing him, that tells you all you need to know.” – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris still dealing with illness but will play. Also, DeAndre Jordan is now with the 76ers. – 6:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin (who are all listed as questionable for for tonight’s game) will “warm up with the intention of playing.” Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is out. – 6:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Sixers.
Coach Spo says Jimmy Butler, P. J. Tucker, Max Stus and Caleb Martin are all warming up with the intent to play. – 6:21 PM
#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Sixers.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
All of Miami’s players listed as questionable are warming up with the intention of playing tonight – Butler, Tucker, Martin and Strus. – 6:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus will all warm up with the intention to play tonight vs the 76ers
@5ReasonsSports – 6:19 PM
Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus will all warm up with the intention to play tonight vs the 76ers
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play.
Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Butler.. Martin.. Tucker..Strus all intend to play tonight against Philadelphia – 6:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs allow 2nd most 1st half points this season (MIA 70) & trail SAC 65-51. 23 for DeAaron Fox. His 8th straight w/20+ pts. Mavs also getting beat up on boards 28-16. Kings 7 Off Rebs/13 2nd chance pts. Dinwiddie 16 Brunson 12 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 6:17 PM
Scott Gleeson @ScottMGleeson
Bubble Watch winners and losers: Miami (Fla.) surges as Indiana and Florida tumble in must-win games usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatodaysports – 5:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
C. Bass and BBall Paul are the first Sixers on the floor ahead of tonight’s game at Miami. pic.twitter.com/GzaS5Cg0bY – 5:52 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers are counting on Matisse Thybulle for increased offensive production when he’s on the floor with James Harden: https://t.co/tI1Bi9qjz1 #76ers pic.twitter.com/Ily5mo7naF – 5:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls resume action Monday in Philly ( 76ers play tonight at Miami)- Monday begins a stretch with the Bulls playing 10 of their next 12 on the road. All the games @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Monday: 5:45 CT pre. – 4:57 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s pretty clear that a win tonight could provide quite the padding between the Heat and the 2 seed 76ers
The reason I’d expect Jimmy and PJ to play tonight is this win could lead to more rest in a few weeks – 4:25 PM
It’s pretty clear that a win tonight could provide quite the padding between the Heat and the 2 seed 76ers
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dennis Schröder again listed as questionable for the Rockets with a sprained right ankle. He missed the past two games. Rockets have a back-to-back against the Grizzlies and at Miami starting Sunday. – 3:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, thriving since returning from the All-Star break, has made a small tweak to his offensive approach miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:35 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Brought in the big guns to keep us on task in the latest Mint Reveal. Thanks, @Abby Chin, for making sure this wasn’t just @brandonsowle and I talking about Tyrese Maxey for 45 minutes.
🎥 : https://t.co/OdsrXP1nZ8 pic.twitter.com/iwbVPHiTE1 – 3:25 PM
Brought in the big guns to keep us on task in the latest Mint Reveal. Thanks, @Abby Chin, for making sure this wasn’t just @brandonsowle and I talking about Tyrese Maxey for 45 minutes.
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Cuse leads by 7 with 1:05 left. Miami is dead. Now Cuse is down 3 with 3.9 sec left. Want to see a clinic on how to panic, be weak w/the ball against pressure and give away a game? Check out this ending. Ridiculous. – 3:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle about the shot disparity between Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton:
“Malcolm’s playing terrific. He’s aggressive. He’s a heat-seeking missile going to the paint. … I would like to get Tyrese more shots.” —> https://t.co/6R1QAUpQO6 pic.twitter.com/Mf4U3tzqUf – 2:58 PM
I asked #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle about the shot disparity between Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
**TONIGHT: Watch Party No. 6**
🕖3/5, 7:00PM
🍻@DominicsTavern
🎁merch giveaways & more!
info: https://t.co/O3Chh9XJuB | Pres. By @Corona pic.twitter.com/OHDnwp2oFE – 2:17 PM
**TONIGHT: Watch Party No. 6**
🕖3/5, 7:00PM
🍻@DominicsTavern
🎁merch giveaways & more!
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden (left hamstring; injury recovery) will not play the second half of the back-to-back tonight in Miami. Nobody else on the injury report for the Sixers. – 2:11 PM
