Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-29) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 71, Minnesota Timberwolves 75 (Q3 09:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Uh oh. Taurean Prince has back spasms and is listed as doubtful to return. – 9:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Taurean Prince (Back Spasms) is DOUBTFUL for the rest of tonight’s game. – 9:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
work to do in the second half. pic.twitter.com/huEqVuvprQ – 9:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
how many bigs in the league can do this? pic.twitter.com/1UEO9he41s – 9:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The score at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/WxKifAFcv2 – 9:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 64, Timberwolves 63: 17 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Keon Johnson. 10 points, 1 assist for Brandon Williams. 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @CJ Elleby. – 9:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow. An incredible runner from KAT to close the half. He’s got 18, 6r, 2a in the first half. Wolves still down 64-63 to Blazers, who are shooting 51% FG, 47% 3 and shot 17 FTs. – 9:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
what a find, @Karl-Anthony Towns 👀 pic.twitter.com/JpULz72McL – 9:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Winning this second half will go hand in hand with how KAT fights for position against this small Blazers team.
On consecutive possessions KAT:
1st. locked and sealed for a lob entry on the block
2nd. Posted up and by the time he caught it was at the 3-point line – 9:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 11-2 run over the last 2:48 (9:03, 2nd quarter to 6:15, 2nd quarter) to take a 49-47 lead.
Beasley is the first Wolves player in double figures tonight with 11 points.
Russell is up to 8 points and a game-high 5 assists tonight. – 8:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
First time I can remember the Wolves switching 5 with Naz Reid on the floor – 8:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his second three of the night, Taurean Prince reached 600 career three pointers. – 8:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Brandon Williams knocks down the wide open three and the Timberwolves call time trailing the Blazers 45-38 with 9:30 to play in the second quarter. – 8:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Blazers are 8-13 from 3. Wolves playing like they already have this one in the bag. – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32 at the end of the first quarter.
Beasley has a team-high nine points, shooting 3-of-4 from deep.
Towns added eight points and four rebounds. – 8:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/99GTZnWUPp – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 34, Timberwolves 32: end of first quarter. 14 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 1 assist for @Keon Johnson. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @CJ Elleby. POR shooting 55 percent, MIN 57 percent. – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
JADEN MCDANIELS IS A STUD. pic.twitter.com/mfT7vg2yiH – 8:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley with 3 made 3s in the 1st. This is the 37th game this season Beasley has 3-or-more made 3s
Beasley is shooting 50% from 3 since February 1st — on the second-highest per possession volume in the NBA
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Beautiful ball movement from the young fellas pic.twitter.com/FVQjxjpkPr – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Holy cow. What a finish from Jaden McDaniels on a lob from KAT from, I think, behind the halfcourt line – 8:26 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Malik Beasley’s second 3-pointer tonight was his 191st of the season, setting the Timberwolves record for most 3PM in a single season. He passed @Kevin Love, who made 190 in 2013-14. – 8:22 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant starting off strong with 3 three-pointers in the first 6 min of the game. – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s history right there, you understand? pic.twitter.com/Xhq0gGFsQX – 8:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Automatic Ant
@Anfernee Simons | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/R8fM2CDI2o – 8:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Malik Beasley just broke Kevin Love’s single season Wolves record for 3s. – 8:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his second three-pointer of the night, Malik Beasley connected on his 191st three of the season, passing Kevin Love (190, 2013-14) for the most threes in a single season in @Minnesota Timberwolves history. pic.twitter.com/roHAWbV3Ea – 8:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nice find, nice finish!
@Keon Johnson | @CJ Elleby pic.twitter.com/Nm1pMbd3kT – 8:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
CJ Elleby is guarding KAT tonight. But Eubanks is doing the lurking-off-Vando-double thing. – 8:14 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Blazers last played on Wednesday and next play on Monday.
Josh Hart is out tonight for rest. – 8:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Good energy in here for Blazers-Wolves. Feels like a Saturday night. Should be fun. – 8:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in the Twin Cities.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣1⃣ @KBlevs02
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RiPCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/NeaOyU0iwJ – 8:02 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers starting lineup for tonight’s game against the #Timberwolves: Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby, and Drew Eubanks. – 7:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chauncey Billups said he had lunch with the babysitter who watched his kids back when he was here in Minnesota. Had high praise for the city, the fans and his time here. Said he wished it would’ve last longer than two years – 7:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Soreness), Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/fOfSTuX3xv – 7:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is OUT tonight. Malik Beasley will start in Beverley’s place. – 7:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @prizepicks for Wolves-Blazers
KAT under 40.5 points + rebounds + assists
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
DLo over 3.5 free throw makes
Elleby over 5.5 rebounds – 7:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/KlcivPT67O – 7:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
No Greg Brown, no Elijah Hughes tonight for the Blazers. Portland with eight players in uniform. – 6:32 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
For updates from Target Center follow along with .@theothermegryan who is covering her first Timberwolves game of the season while I’m at a wedding. – 6:13 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
pack the house and get loud.
🎟 » https://t.co/5K3fJkR9fa pic.twitter.com/lo91cgWgyi – 4:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Stay together, stay focused.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/PfQOF9tf4x – 3:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s Magic’s number for the 6 seed (Nuggets wins + T’Wolves losses) is 17 with 19 Nuggets games to go.
Could drop to 16 if the T’Wolves lose to the Blazers tonight, but I’m obviously not holding a ton of hope for that one. – 2:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is questionable to play on Saturday against Portland due to right ankle soreness – 2:20 PM
