Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 5, 2022- by

By |

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29) at Target Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,959,842 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,915,359 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Ok, this is actually just creepy defense by Jaden McDaniels
pic.twitter.com/hIPf4kXXe93:28 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home