DeMarcus Cousins has first 30-point game since 2018

Christos Tsaltas: It’s the first DeMarcus Cousins’ 30-point game since 01/22/2018. That day he scored 44 points against the Bulls, as a player of the New Orleans Pelicans. Boogie is back. For real… #MileHighBasketball
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Boogie dropped 31 and 9 last night for the Nuggets … for those geniuses that told me he was done and the Bulls didn’t need him. – 7:41 AM
Boogie dropped 31 and 9 last night for the Nuggets … for those geniuses that told me he was done and the Bulls didn’t need him. – 7:41 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Boogie Cousins earns rousing ovation in Mile High City
sportando.basketball/en/boogie-cous… – 4:21 AM
Boogie Cousins earns rousing ovation in Mile High City
sportando.basketball/en/boogie-cous… – 4:21 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – DeMarcus Cousins, Nuggets send Rockets to 12th straight loss ift.tt/P65aHZm – 2:18 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – DeMarcus Cousins, Nuggets send Rockets to 12th straight loss ift.tt/P65aHZm – 2:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets’ DeMarcus Cousins records first 30-point game in four years as fill-in starter for Nikola Jokic
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 12:20 AM
Nuggets’ DeMarcus Cousins records first 30-point game in four years as fill-in starter for Nikola Jokic
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 12:20 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Eric Gordon on DeMarcus Cousins: “The dude had a very impressive game… I’ve always respected and loved his game.” – 11:54 PM
Eric Gordon on DeMarcus Cousins: “The dude had a very impressive game… I’ve always respected and loved his game.” – 11:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMarcus Cousins tonight:
31 PTS
9 REB
4 AST
3 STL
10-14 FG
3-4 3P
His first 30-point game since 2018. pic.twitter.com/DnTDpMewqf – 11:44 PM
DeMarcus Cousins tonight:
31 PTS
9 REB
4 AST
3 STL
10-14 FG
3-4 3P
His first 30-point game since 2018. pic.twitter.com/DnTDpMewqf – 11:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Boogie: “He keeps on playing like this, you don’t have to run Nikola into the ground.”
Said he doesnt know if there’s another team in the NBA with that kind of depth at center. – 11:42 PM
Michael Malone on Boogie: “He keeps on playing like this, you don’t have to run Nikola into the ground.”
Said he doesnt know if there’s another team in the NBA with that kind of depth at center. – 11:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
How do you do, Boogie Cousins? His first career 30-point game in which he’s shot over 70% FG and 70% 3FG. (Also shot 89% FT.) – 11:34 PM
How do you do, Boogie Cousins? His first career 30-point game in which he’s shot over 70% FG and 70% 3FG. (Also shot 89% FT.) – 11:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they take care of business against the Rockets, 116-101.
-Boogie Cousins with THIRTY ONE in just 23 minutes. 31-9-4-3-1
-All five starters in double figures, Barton gets the franchise threes record tonight
-Everyone ended up playing pretty well pic.twitter.com/IzYqt33a30 – 11:28 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they take care of business against the Rockets, 116-101.
-Boogie Cousins with THIRTY ONE in just 23 minutes. 31-9-4-3-1
-All five starters in double figures, Barton gets the franchise threes record tonight
-Everyone ended up playing pretty well pic.twitter.com/IzYqt33a30 – 11:28 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets fall to Nuggets,116-101. Jalen Green w/ 18 pts & 7 assists (career high). DeMarcus Cousins had 31 pts, the most he’s scored in a game since suffering his Achilles injury vs Houston back in Jan. 26, 2018. Two games prior to that injury he had 44 pts. – 11:24 PM
#Rockets fall to Nuggets,116-101. Jalen Green w/ 18 pts & 7 assists (career high). DeMarcus Cousins had 31 pts, the most he’s scored in a game since suffering his Achilles injury vs Houston back in Jan. 26, 2018. Two games prior to that injury he had 44 pts. – 11:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s the first DeMarcus Cousins’ 30-point game since 01/22/2018. That day he scored 44 points against the Bulls, as a player of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Boogie is back. For real… #MileHighBasketball – 11:22 PM
It’s the first DeMarcus Cousins’ 30-point game since 01/22/2018. That day he scored 44 points against the Bulls, as a player of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Boogie is back. For real… #MileHighBasketball – 11:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First 30 point game for Boogie in 4+ years. He’s been through so much. I’m glad he has his career back. – 11:20 PM
First 30 point game for Boogie in 4+ years. He’s been through so much. I’m glad he has his career back. – 11:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – DeMarcus Cousins appears to find a home with Nuggets ift.tt/zuM6BYL – 11:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – DeMarcus Cousins appears to find a home with Nuggets ift.tt/zuM6BYL – 11:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver tried to operate with a highly-paid backup center (Plumlee), then no center, then threw some picks at decent cheap backups that didn’t get used (JaVale and Hartenstein). Boogie is the cheap backup who was an all-star and might be later, and it is working out BEAUTIFULLY. – 11:13 PM
Denver tried to operate with a highly-paid backup center (Plumlee), then no center, then threw some picks at decent cheap backups that didn’t get used (JaVale and Hartenstein). Boogie is the cheap backup who was an all-star and might be later, and it is working out BEAUTIFULLY. – 11:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins now has 31 points. The rest of Denver’s starters have 39 total. – 11:12 PM
DeMarcus Cousins now has 31 points. The rest of Denver’s starters have 39 total. – 11:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I never saw Boogie ever getting back to this level. He still has some weaknesses, but he’s a great fulcrum for offense.
Denver’s reaping the benefits of a bunch of other teams not able to see the vision. – 10:55 PM
I never saw Boogie ever getting back to this level. He still has some weaknesses, but he’s a great fulcrum for offense.
Denver’s reaping the benefits of a bunch of other teams not able to see the vision. – 10:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can’t say enough about DeMarcus tonight. Now with 23 points, 3 for 3 from outside and 8 boards. – 10:51 PM
Can’t say enough about DeMarcus tonight. Now with 23 points, 3 for 3 from outside and 8 boards. – 10:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Boogie Cousins with a vintage night.
He’s up to 20 points and 8 rebounds to begin the 3rd quarter.
Filling in in Jokic’s absence.
Foul trouble is the only thing that can hold him back at this point. – 10:29 PM
Boogie Cousins with a vintage night.
He’s up to 20 points and 8 rebounds to begin the 3rd quarter.
Filling in in Jokic’s absence.
Foul trouble is the only thing that can hold him back at this point. – 10:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Vintage DeMarcus Cousins tonight: 20 points, 8 rebounds in just 15 minutes. He heads to the bench with four fouls early in the third. – 10:29 PM
Vintage DeMarcus Cousins tonight: 20 points, 8 rebounds in just 15 minutes. He heads to the bench with four fouls early in the third. – 10:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins picks up his fourth foul 1:20 into the second half.
JaMychal Green goes to the scorer’s table. – 10:26 PM
DeMarcus Cousins picks up his fourth foul 1:20 into the second half.
JaMychal Green goes to the scorer’s table. – 10:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins has saved the Nuggets’ bench over the last few weeks. Tonight, he’s saving Denver’s starters. 14 points, 6 rebounds for Cousins at the half. He’s been Denver’s second-most important player since he originally signed over a month ago. – 10:22 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has saved the Nuggets’ bench over the last few weeks. Tonight, he’s saving Denver’s starters. 14 points, 6 rebounds for Cousins at the half. He’s been Denver’s second-most important player since he originally signed over a month ago. – 10:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 51, Rockets 46 at half. Rockets closed the half on an 8-0 run, assuring neither team is happy at halftime. Half ends with Silas talking to Kane Fitzgerald and DeMarcus Cousins waiting in line to chat next. – 10:10 PM
Nuggets 51, Rockets 46 at half. Rockets closed the half on an 8-0 run, assuring neither team is happy at halftime. Half ends with Silas talking to Kane Fitzgerald and DeMarcus Cousins waiting in line to chat next. – 10:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins plays a lot like Joker. It’s not exactly the same, but it makes this transition a bit easier. – 10:06 PM
DeMarcus Cousins plays a lot like Joker. It’s not exactly the same, but it makes this transition a bit easier. – 10:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I’ve gone from “please sign Boogie” to “please keep Boogie next year” to “there’s no way Denver can afford Boogie next year” in a dozen games. Enjoying him in Denver though. – 10:03 PM
I’ve gone from “please sign Boogie” to “please keep Boogie next year” to “there’s no way Denver can afford Boogie next year” in a dozen games. Enjoying him in Denver though. – 10:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins has been the best player on the floor so far tonight. Already with 14 points (on 5-of-6 shooting) with six rebounds. – 10:03 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has been the best player on the floor so far tonight. Already with 14 points (on 5-of-6 shooting) with six rebounds. – 10:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If Boogie was playing his normal shift tonight (with the bench), we’d officially deem that lineup the “All the Smoke” unit.
As is, Facu and J-Myke definitely chirping tonight. – 9:48 PM
If Boogie was playing his normal shift tonight (with the bench), we’d officially deem that lineup the “All the Smoke” unit.
As is, Facu and J-Myke definitely chirping tonight. – 9:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Small things from DeMarcus. At one of the timeouts, I saw him go and greet Bryn with some advice. While he’s been on the bench, he’s been yelling defensive coverages to JaMychal. And after Bones just threw down a dunk (after the whistle), he got off the bench to show him love. – 9:44 PM
Small things from DeMarcus. At one of the timeouts, I saw him go and greet Bryn with some advice. While he’s been on the bench, he’s been yelling defensive coverages to JaMychal. And after Bones just threw down a dunk (after the whistle), he got off the bench to show him love. – 9:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Boogie sharing some defensive insights with an official at the quarter break. pic.twitter.com/PmeZN29Ziu – 9:39 PM
Boogie sharing some defensive insights with an official at the quarter break. pic.twitter.com/PmeZN29Ziu – 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Huge minutes for Cousins to start. He is 4 of 5 for 10 points. Rest of Nuggets 3 of 10. Green in for Cousins after Boogie picks up his second foul. Rockets going with the two-centers lineup. – 9:26 PM
Huge minutes for Cousins to start. He is 4 of 5 for 10 points. Rest of Nuggets 3 of 10. Green in for Cousins after Boogie picks up his second foul. Rockets going with the two-centers lineup. – 9:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins just put Christian Wood in the spin cycle.
He’s got 10 points in the first six-plus minutes of the game. – 9:24 PM
DeMarcus Cousins just put Christian Wood in the spin cycle.
He’s got 10 points in the first six-plus minutes of the game. – 9:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
DeMarcus Cousins starts the game with a 3. He then challenged a shot on defense and grabbed the rebound. Aaron Gordon adds a bucket, a steal and an assist to Jeff Green, as the Nuggets score the first seven points against Houston. – 9:13 PM
DeMarcus Cousins starts the game with a 3. He then challenged a shot on defense and grabbed the rebound. Aaron Gordon adds a bucket, a steal and an assist to Jeff Green, as the Nuggets score the first seven points against Houston. – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Houston
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
DeMarcus Cousins – 8:34 PM
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Houston
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
DeMarcus Cousins – 8:34 PM