Derrick Jones after flagrant foul on Grayson Allen: 'I'm not a dirty player'

The man who drew an ejection and one-game suspension for his flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso on Jan. 21 that fractured Caruso’s right wrist heard boos on every touch. Except one. The one where Derrick Jones Jr. drew his own flagrant-1 foul for a body block and elbow to the head with 8 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bulls’ fourth straight loss on Friday night at the United Center. “Get a stop. That’s all that goes through my head,” Jones Jr. said when asked if the foul carried special intent. “I’m not a dirty player. I talked to every ref that was there today. I don’t think it was a flagrant. They said I hit him in his head. I didn’t feel it. I just felt him bump my hip and fall. That’s all I felt.
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. said he wasn’t going for Grayson Allen intentionally and didn’t think that foul warranted a flagrant-1: “I’m not a dirty player. … What happened in Milwaukee, we didn’t like it. But I’m not gonna go out there and try to take a man out.” – 10:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. on his foul on Grayson Allen: “I don’t think it was a flagrant. They said I hit him in the head. I didn’t feel it.”
Was he aware it was Allen? “Y’all trying to make it something it ain’t. It’s basketball.” – 10:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Derrick Jones Jr. after his poster dunk on Giannis tonight: “I don’t think nobody can jump with me in this world.” – 10:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. on his dunk on Giannis tonight: “I don’t think nobody can jump with me in this world. That’s how much confidence I have in my athleticism. … That ain’t even close to my best.” – 10:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Foul tracker for Bulls
Thompson: 5
Javonte: 4
Derrick Jones Jr.: 4 – 9:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bulls are going super small against Giannis Antetokounmpo now. Derrick Jones Jr. has the assignment and Giannis is getting where he wants, but they’re fouling him on the way there.
He missed three straight free throws before hitting that last one. Bucks and Bulls tied at 99. – 9:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. having one hell of a night here against the Bucks.
He puts the cherry on top of a scrambling transition play for the Bulls, leaping over Portis for a layup and a foul. – 9:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Derrick Jones Jr. gets a Flagrant 1 foul after a hard foul to Grayson Allen. Elbow to the head on a hip check as Allen drove to the basket – 9:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Derrick Jones Jr.’s foul on Grayson Allen was upgraded to a flagrant. The fans do not like that.
Allen made his free throws. #Bucks lead 95-93. – 9:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Derrick Jones Jr. delivers a hard foul on Grayson Allen as he attempted a driving, baseline layup with 8:21 left. Officials reviewed it and determined a Flagrant 1 Foul. – 9:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. put the left elbow into Grayson’s head – play being reviewed. Mini-Code Red! – 9:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And there’s the allotted one (1) hard foul on Grayson Allen. He catches a body from Derrick Jones Jr. on the way to the basket.
Play now under review for a possible elbow to Allen’s head. – 9:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. just hip-checked Grayson Allen on a baseline drive. It’s being reviewed for a flagrant – 9:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. body blocks Grayson Allen. There it is. Officials reviewing for flagrant. – 9:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Grayson Allen serenaded by boos in first game in Chicago since his flagrant foul injured Alex Caruso
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 9:39 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Derrick Jones Jr. with the slam over Giannis 😱
pic.twitter.com/m6Flhi5tdI – 9:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. soars for a dunk and the top just might come off this place. Bulls lead 83-76 going into a timeout.
Coby White broke his fairly stoic disposition to sprint to DJJ and nearly chest bump him off his feet. Fans keep roaring every time the replay is shown. – 9:26 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What do we think about this Grayson Allen play? pic.twitter.com/wSC5zV2UNz – 9:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If the Bulls were going to take hard foul on Grayson Allen, Ayo Dosunmu just had an opportunity and conceded a dunk. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen scored his first points on a fast break dunk. #Bucks lead 66-60. – 9:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And now Grayson Allen gets his first points of the day off a dunk in transition. He bookends the basket with fouls. – 9:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen running down the floor the first half … didn’t want anything to do with driving the lane or even stepping in the paint. pic.twitter.com/Q9YEHB10Qw – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Javonte Green gave Grayson Allen a quick check on his way up for a breakaway dunk and the #Bulls have cut the #Bucks lead to 51-47 with under two minutes left in the first half. – 8:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen back in the game … still very upright and bruise-free. – 8:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Healthy boos for Grayson Allen by UC crowd in attendance for Bulls-Bucks pic.twitter.com/iyHt4t94qK – 7:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen getting his warm-up in. Few fans, no boos. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/01jNJ0ippM – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
– Embiid & Harden vs. the Cavs defense
– Grayson Allen faces Chicago
– DeMar vs. Giannis
– Shai
– Pels’ toughest test
– Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
Getting ready for tipoff now @Underdog__NBA
➡️ https://t.co/VUP2x1wOBP pic.twitter.com/LM2mUIPyaO – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls used Tyler Cook a lot defending Giannis in Jan. 21 matchup with Bucks, but he’s out tonight (G League assignment)
Billy Donovan mentioned Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. (who both missed last game) + Tristan Thompson as primaries in cast Bulls will use against him tonight – 6:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
As the Bulls gear up to host Grayson Allen (and, you know, the Bucks) tonight, Billy Donovan urged restraint.
Tristan Thompson took a different tack: “If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:27 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’m not saying he has a Flagrant 2 coming his way, but the first drive Grayson Allen has to the hoop he needs to feel it tonight. pic.twitter.com/hXc0yQ56iK – 9:57 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Your officiating crew for Grayson Allen vs. Tristan Thompson, er, Bucks vs. Bulls.
Zach Zarba, JB DeRosa, Jason Goldenberg
(Also, FWIW, I think best way Bulls make a statement is by guarding people and winning a basketball game, not get wrapped up in some sideshow.) – 9:29 AM
