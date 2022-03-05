Jaylen Brown upgraded to questionable

Jay King: Jaylen Brown is now questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. Aaron Nesmith is out.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn. Aaron Nesmith is out. – 4:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Nets. #Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is questionable and Aaron Nesmith is out — both with right ankle sprains — for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. – 4:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report for tomorrow vs Nets:
Jaylen Brown – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 4:30 PM
Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
Joules Collection out now ⚡️https://t.co/6f3DDL6ADq pic.twitter.com/clXI9SiNwf – 9:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Nine straight wins vs playoff teams. Taking down two top 5 offenses this week without Jaylen Brown. Celtics are for real.
Instant reaction from Thursday’s win and Tatum outdueling Ja in 4th …
youtu.be/W675mUbIkSI – 11:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Aaron Nesmith will be evaluated tomorrow, but is day-to-day, like Jaylen Brown.
Udoka said Derrick White had a little stinger and got hit in his funny bone, but should be fine. – 10:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Grizzlies 120-107, without Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith. Tatum 37, Horford 21 nd 15 rebs, Smart 18, White 12, GWilliams 11, RWilliams 10 and 12 rebs; Morant 38 on 13-for-29 FG, Jackson Jr. 20, Bane 17. – 10:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nice move by Jayson Tatum puts Boston up 93-81 with 8:44 remaining. If the Celtics can hang on here, this will easily be one of their best wins of the season – particularly with Jaylen Brown watching in street clothes. – 9:40 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Consider me intrigued by Ime Udoka playing Grant Williams at small forward with Jaylen Brown and Aaron Nesmith both sidelined. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams is starting the second half with Aaron Nesmith out for the rest of the game. Nesmith had started the game in place of Jaylen Brown. – 9:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown standing and watching the game from the corner pic.twitter.com/ak6p5xmniE – 8:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Some encouraging news for the #Celtics is Jaylen Brown is sitting on the bench with no boot or any protection on his right ankle, just his sneakers. – 8:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown walked off on his own power Tuesday. Aaron Nesmith not as fortunate here… pic.twitter.com/odIfJAbQjz – 8:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Just brutal luck for Nesmith suffering that injury during a big opportunity for him. C’s wing depth will be tested with him and Jaylen Brown already out. Hauser may be next man up. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The first four starters introduced tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies get booed. Ja Morant? He gets a big cheer. Really good energy in the building tonight for the Grizz’s lone visit of the season. Unfortunate Jaylen Brown is out, but should be a fun one tonight. – 7:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says the Celtics have so much depth — good vets and young talent. They have a lot of versatility on both ends of the ball, and they’ll force his team to play at their best — even without Jaylen Brown – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not surprised Ime Udoka is going with Aaron Nesmith as the starter for Jaylen Brown. He started the second half against the Hawks after Brown went out. Coaches don’t like disrupting rhythm and Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have found their rhythm off the bench recently. – 5:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown. Udoka said there’s a hope Brown can be back for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, after he hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Atlanta. – 5:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown tonight against Memphis. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Nesmith will start in place of Jaylen Brown tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo have been re-elected as VP’s on @TheNBPA’s Executive Committee and will serve new three-year terms, union says. – 5:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown’s Injury + Should the Celtics Extend Grant Williams? w/ @jacksobd | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code: CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT for Thursday game vs Memphis. – 5:33 PM
Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown is out tonight, Coach Udoka confirms, but the hope is to have him back this weekend. -via Twitter @celtics / March 3, 2022
Mark Murphy: Though he was doubtful to begin with, the Celtics have now ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. -via Twitter @Murf56 / March 3, 2022
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on @Toucherandrich on Jaylen Brown’s ankle: “I think he’s doing better than I originally thought when I saw him go down. He’s going to be constantly reevaluated over the next couple days … But it doesn’t look like a long-term thing.” -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / March 3, 2022