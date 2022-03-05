Josh Giddey out a couple of weeks at least, Thunder hopeful he will return this season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In Australia, this season’s top-selling NBA jerseys are:
1. Patty Mills
2. Stephen Curry
3. LeBron James
4. Josh Giddey
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
International players are thriving, which helps the NBA’s globalization efforts and worldwide popularity: basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 3:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Injury update on Thunder rookie Josh Giddey: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report vs #Jazz for Sunday:
Josh Giddey (Hip) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Foot) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT
Lu Dort (Shoulder) OUT
Derrick Favors (Back) OUT
Ty Jerome (Hip) OUT
Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
Aaron Wiggins (Ankle) Questionable – 2:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann vs Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Herb Jones and Bones Hyland to try to keep OKC’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month streak alive will be fun to follow.
An injury was the only thing that was ever gonna stop Josh Giddey from sweeping. – 1:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault “we want everyone to be healthy all the time.” Says “Josh [Giddey] is hurt right now and he has to grow through that experience. A great example of someone who has done that well is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander he has been on a rampage since he has been back.” – 1:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says he hopes Josh Giddey can return this season, after he is reevaluated again in a couple of weeks. – 1:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
There’s only a month left in the season, so Josh Giddey missing another two weeks would leave him just two weeks to return.
Asked Daigneault if he expects Giddey to play again this season: “That’s the hope.” – 1:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Aaron Wiggins practised with the Thunder. He’s questionable for tomorrow’s game. Josh Giddey has showed progress and it’s possible to return in action soon, as coach Mark Daigneault said. #thunderup – 1:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said it will be a “couple of weeks” until the next update on Josh Giddey (hip soreness). – 1:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Out for OKC tonight against the Timberwolves:
Derrick Favors
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Kenrich Williams
Ty Jerome
Lu Dort
Mike Muscala
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 4:44 PM
