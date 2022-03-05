Kings vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (24-41) play against the Dallas Mavericks (25-25) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
Sacramento Kings 65, Dallas Mavericks 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Some things I couldn’t help but point out at the half! @Sacramento Kings up 65-51 on Dallas after first 24:00 pic.twitter.com/6ooz8TVros – 6:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings take 65-51 lead into the break
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 23 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 11 PTS, 7 REB
👑 @Donte DiVincenzo 7 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/MkZiCe7P9L – 6:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs allow 2nd most 1st half points this season (MIA 70) & trail SAC 65-51. 23 for DeAaron Fox. His 8th straight w/20+ pts. Mavs also getting beat up on boards 28-16. Kings 7 Off Rebs/13 2nd chance pts. Dinwiddie 16 Brunson 12 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 6:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Mavericks 65-51 at the half. De’Aaron Fox has 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He’s been really good since early January, but he seems to be taking his game to another level right now. – 6:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 23 point first half for De’Aaron Fox (9/15) and the Kings enjoy a 65-51 lead in Dallas at the half. Kings looking good running down hill most of the half. Domantas Sabonis is giving the Mavs problems who continue to double and triple team him. He has 11pts & 7 boards. – 6:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That was one of the smoothest halves of basketball we’ve seen from the Kings. – 6:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings up 65-51 at the half. Fox has 23. Sabonis with 11 points, 7 rebounds. – 6:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were down 54-34 with just over 4 minutes left in the half. With Josh Green providing a spark, they cut it to 62-51 before a De’Aaron Fox triple at the buzzer. – 6:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the bucket in transition. 50-34 Kings. They are the aggressor in this one so far. – 5:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Some foul troubles beginning to hound the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell have three. Dinwiddie has two. Under six left in the second quarter. Mavs down 45-34. – 5:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back-to-back dunks give the Kings their largest lead of the game, 45-32 pic.twitter.com/mStIPvDHMK – 5:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kings feel good in Dallas so far. Up by 13 (45-32) and great effort on both ends with 7’40” remain for the halftime. #SacramentoProud – 5:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is getting a day off with a minor toe sprain, but he is continuing in his role as referee lobbyist. pic.twitter.com/aD1ADZlTs5 – 5:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have been talking about 50/50 balls all season. They seem to be getting a lot more of them since they acquired Donte DiVincenzo. – 5:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 36-26 Kings lead after 1 in Dallas. Kings hoping to take advantage of a Luka Doncic absence, they get Richaun Holmes back, who looks active despite two fouls. Sacramento getting what they want in the paint thus far. – 5:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This porous defense can’t be blamed on Luka, who looks good on the sideline in his Dior jacket. Mavericks down 36-26 after a quarter. Kings have hit 53 percent of their shots, half of their eight 3-pointers and outrebounded the Mavericks 14-8. – 5:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 36-26 after 1Q. Fox has 11 points. 7 off the bench from DiVincenzo. Richaun Holmes looks solid after 5 game absence. – 5:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox with the slo-mo euro step 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tsBnUWX77i – 5:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes with the drive. 36-26 Kings. Holmes is settling in. – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes checks in for Domantas Sabonis. First time we’ve seen him since before the All-Star break. – 5:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas is up to 7 PTS and 3 AST on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting midway through the first quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/RwsF4bcpUg – 5:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
6 assists in 6 field goals made for the Kings in the beginning of the game. Really encouranging sign. #SacramentoProud – 5:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Grown man take 😤
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/GFnx2TU1ps – 4:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs without Luka (left toe sprain) for afternoon game vs Kings. Tipoff at 4p on BSSW. Starting with win over Sacramento on Dec. 31, Mavs have won 22 of their last 29. 2nd best record in league in that time. – 4:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Mavericks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 4:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
SAC starters: Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis, Holiday, Fox
4:10 tip @theeagledallas – 4:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome to the Starting 🖐, @Spencer Dinwiddie.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/CDRnrua8zW – 4:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks – 3/5:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 4:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes (back) is available vs. the Mavericks today. Jeremy Lamb is out due to left hip soreness. – 4:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Dallas Mavericks – 3/5:
Richaun Holmes (back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Jeremy Lamb (left hip soreness) – OUT – 4:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Today means the world to me.
Hosting Kings pregame and postgame at 1:30pm on @NBCSKings pic.twitter.com/eWekWe0kWl – 4:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
All business to close out the road trip ✈️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/uKyYyfOJg5 – 4:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We got fit pics back on the timeline, y’all! 💧
@tissot | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/OSuujDdq83 – 4:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry said that the team likes Donte DiVincenzo in his current role and will likely keep him coming off the bench. “He doesn’t have to be a starter, but a lot of times, I think he’ll be a closer.” – 3:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“They’re good. They’re young. … Those two are going to cause havoc for a long time, so Sacramento is excited to have those two.” — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd on De’Aaron Fox/Domantas Sabonis – 3:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We like the role he’s in right now. He doesn’t have to be a starter, but a lot of times I think he’ll be a closer.” – Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry on Donte DiVincenzo’s role – 3:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources say there is “no concern” about Luka Doncic’s sprained toe being a significant issue. He might miss only one game. – 3:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Richaun Holmes is a game-time decision for the Kings, as Alvin Gentry said. #sacramentoproud – 3:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes is a game time decision again. – 3:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes will be a game-time decision again today vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Holmes has missed the past five games due to back soreness. – 3:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Jason Kidd, Luka (toe) is out tonight. Spence Dinwiddie will start. Luka hopefully back on Monday. – 3:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
George has been shooting for a couple days now, all this week.
He played in Sacramento on December 22, was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow three days later.
8 days after Tyronn Lue said George needed more time after MRI, he’s working. pic.twitter.com/I2PUqoCc5B – 3:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today. – 3:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) will miss today’s game against Sacramento.
Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) will both be available. – 3:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Week in review: Kings blow big game, show resiliency in the span of 24 hours kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/week-review-… – 3:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The countdown of the top 15 moments in ARCO Arena continues 👑
No. 14: The first game 🎟 pic.twitter.com/WfB8W5z0TO – 3:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Pacers, the Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis as probable to play. Porzingis, who has a bone bruise in his right knee, last played on Jan. 29, when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. – 2:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mavericks tried to make Porzingis for Dragic, Trent Jr. trade first nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 2:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder) are all still questionable for today’s game against the Kings.
Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle soreness) and Theo Pinson (finger fracture) are all out. – 1:44 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Fired up for today!
▫️Hosting Kings LIVE Pre/Post with @kennythomasnba at 1:30pm
▫️NIGHT CHAT with @IamKDiddy around 7pm
youtube.com/watch?v=T0V0Xw… – 1:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
THAT GAME DAY FEELING 💪
Who’s pulling up to the @AACenter today? 👇
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/ekBpG2diCP – 1:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors rookie Moses Moody helped fuel a near-comeback against the Mavericks on Thursday with 13 points in the final frame. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/04/roo… – 1:00 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Hate that I missed Mavs Ball. I had no idea that @Boban Marjanovic had replaced Dawn in En Vogue
(📸: @drewliop) pic.twitter.com/tOIr1hqQrg – 12:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
MFFLS, due to weather concerns the Fan Fest scheduled for tomorrow at the N. Simmons location is canceled.
Please visit https://t.co/e8v5PjC4cP for more info. pic.twitter.com/CflejmZLsP – 12:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s the first #ifeelsLOVEnia night at the @aacenter 🇸🇮
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⌚️ 4PM CT
📺 @ballysportssw
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/8Nt4vnuUra – 11:58 AM
