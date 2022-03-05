Kristaps Porzingis expected to make Wizards debut tomorrow

Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be available tomorrow to make his Wizards debut, @NBCSWashington has learned. As long as things go well in shootaround, it is looking good for him to play.
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable on the #Wizards’ injury report and could make his debut with his new team tomorrow against the #Pacers.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Pacers, the Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis as probable to play. Porzingis, who has a bone bruise in his right knee, last played on Jan. 29, when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. – 2:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable to make his Wizards debut tomorrow. – 2:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mavericks tried to make Porzingis for Dragic, Trent Jr. trade first nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/05/rep… – 2:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Hearing rumblings that Kristaps Porzingis could make his debut tomorrow vs the #Pacers – 1:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be available tomorrow to make his Wizards debut, @NBCSWashington has learned. As long as things go well in shootaround, it is looking good for him to play. – 1:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis was a full participant in what was a lighter day of practice for the Wizards. Wes Unseld Jr. said there is an “increased chance” Porzingis will debut tomorrow, which could mean a lot of things! – 1:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) was a full participant in today’s Wizards practice, which was a light practice. There is an increased chance he could make his Wizards debut tomorrow, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 1:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Mavs are 6-2 since trading away Porzingis at the deadline.
During this eight-game stretch, Luka Doncic is averaging:
36.1 points,
10.6 rebounds,
6.9 assists,
4.0 made three-pointers (shooting 39.5% from deep) – 9:34 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis’ Wizards debut appears to be getting closer as today he played 5-on-5 at practice for the first time in his injury recovery. ift.tt/QXIoY8e – 10:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out Friday against Atlanta.
It’ll be his eighth game missed since Washington’s trade to acquire Porzingis from Dallas but KP has begun to play some practice 5-on-5.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis today made a progression in the type of on-court work he’s done lately, participating in a bit of five-on-five, said Wes Unseld Jr., who added the team doesn’t have a timetable for Porzingis’ return from a right-knee bone bruise. – 1:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kristaps Porzingis has another possitive day. He’s feeling comfortable today and the Wizards will see how he gonna progress, as Wes Unseld jr said. #DCAboveAll – 12:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis cleared a big milestone today by playing 5-on-5 with the Wizards for the first time. – 12:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Chris Miller: Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable for Sunday’s game vs. Indiana. -via Twitter @cmillsnbcs / March 5, 2022
Wayne Cole: KP is day-to-day, sounds like the Wizards are in no rush, he’s still doing court work. -via Twitter @waynec0le / March 3, 2022