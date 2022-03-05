Luka Doncic expected to miss just one game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is getting a day off with a minor toe sprain, but he is continuing in his role as referee lobbyist. pic.twitter.com/aD1ADZlTs5 – 5:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 36-26 Kings lead after 1 in Dallas. Kings hoping to take advantage of a Luka Doncic absence, they get Richaun Holmes back, who looks active despite two fouls. Sacramento getting what they want in the paint thus far. – 5:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This porous defense can’t be blamed on Luka, who looks good on the sideline in his Dior jacket. Mavericks down 36-26 after a quarter. Kings have hit 53 percent of their shots, half of their eight 3-pointers and outrebounded the Mavericks 14-8. – 5:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs without Luka (left toe sprain) for afternoon game vs Kings. Tipoff at 4p on BSSW. Starting with win over Sacramento on Dec. 31, Mavs have won 22 of their last 29. 2nd best record in league in that time. – 4:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources say there is “no concern” about Luka Doncic’s sprained toe being a significant issue. He might miss only one game. – 3:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Jason Kidd, Luka (toe) is out tonight. Spence Dinwiddie will start. Luka hopefully back on Monday. – 3:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder) are all still questionable for today’s game against the Kings.
Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle soreness) and Theo Pinson (finger fracture) are all out. – 1:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Luka Doncic on Mavericks’ injury report after scoring 41 vs. Warriors sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:22 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
💭 How Trae and DeMar elevate their teams
💭 Luka and Giannis’s improvements this season
💭 Is there a lack of “heliocentric” players in the league?
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/4yxtbz… – 7:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
Jason Anderson: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 5, 2022
Jason Anderson: The Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic (toe), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (shoulder) as questionable for Saturday’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings. Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle) and Theo Pinson (finger) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 4, 2022
Callie Caplan: The Mavs just finished their first full-team practice since Dec. 16, the day before their first COVID-19 positives in the still-ongoing outbreak. Even better news: Luka practiced. Jason Kidd: “He did the whole practice, so I’d say he’s going to play tomorrow” vs. Memphis. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 22, 2022