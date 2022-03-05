Luka Doncic out today

Jason Anderson: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today.
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs without Luka (left toe sprain) for afternoon game vs Kings. Tipoff at 4p on BSSW. Starting with win over Sacramento on Dec. 31, Mavs have won 22 of their last 29. 2nd best record in league in that time. – 4:37 PM
Mavs without Luka (left toe sprain) for afternoon game vs Kings. Tipoff at 4p on BSSW. Starting with win over Sacramento on Dec. 31, Mavs have won 22 of their last 29. 2nd best record in league in that time. – 4:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM
Over the last 3 weeks, Luka Doncic has led the Mavs to a 6-2 record, with wins over the Heat and Warriors (twice).
Over that span, his usage rate is 42.8% and he’s averaging 36.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists on a 59.4 True Shooting percentage. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/will-l… – 4:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources say there is “no concern” about Luka Doncic’s sprained toe being a significant issue. He might miss only one game. – 3:38 PM
Sources say there is “no concern” about Luka Doncic’s sprained toe being a significant issue. He might miss only one game. – 3:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Jason Kidd, Luka (toe) is out tonight. Spence Dinwiddie will start. Luka hopefully back on Monday. – 3:28 PM
Per Jason Kidd, Luka (toe) is out tonight. Spence Dinwiddie will start. Luka hopefully back on Monday. – 3:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today. – 3:20 PM
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today. – 3:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder) are all still questionable for today’s game against the Kings.
Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle soreness) and Theo Pinson (finger fracture) are all out. – 1:44 PM
Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder) are all still questionable for today’s game against the Kings.
Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle soreness) and Theo Pinson (finger fracture) are all out. – 1:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Luka Doncic on Mavericks’ injury report after scoring 41 vs. Warriors sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:22 AM
Kings gameday live: Luka Doncic on Mavericks’ injury report after scoring 41 vs. Warriors sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:22 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
💭 How Trae and DeMar elevate their teams
💭 Luka and Giannis’s improvements this season
💭 Is there a lack of “heliocentric” players in the league?
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/4yxtbz… – 7:44 PM
💭 How Trae and DeMar elevate their teams
💭 Luka and Giannis’s improvements this season
💭 Is there a lack of “heliocentric” players in the league?
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/4yxtbz… – 7:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
International NBA players are dominating, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
What are these players doing that’s different from their American peers? How much easier is it for foreign players to get discovered now? basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 5:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Clippers thriving, Lakers booed, the importance of depth this season, Luka, Durant, Trae going off, and more.
Plus, I ask Verno for the third week in a row: Are the Celtics finals sleepers? My answer is still yes. open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 5:10 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Clippers thriving, Lakers booed, the importance of depth this season, Luka, Durant, Trae going off, and more.
Plus, I ask Verno for the third week in a row: Are the Celtics finals sleepers? My answer is still yes. open.spotify.com/episode/0n02HY… – 5:10 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Anderson: The Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic (toe), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (shoulder) as questionable for Saturday’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings. Marquese Chriss (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Maxi Kleber (ankle) and Theo Pinson (finger) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 4, 2022
Callie Caplan: The Mavs just finished their first full-team practice since Dec. 16, the day before their first COVID-19 positives in the still-ongoing outbreak. Even better news: Luka practiced. Jason Kidd: “He did the whole practice, so I’d say he’s going to play tomorrow” vs. Memphis. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 22, 2022
Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said his neck was “pretty sore” due to a hard fall after a drive to the basket during Thursday’s 109-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but he was optimistic that he would not miss any time due to the injury. Doncic landed on his back after absorbing contact from Suns center Bismack Biyombo on a drive to the basket with 1:02 remaining in the third quarter. During the ensuing timeout, Doncic was hunched over on the bench while grabbing the back of his neck. After consulting with the Mavs’ athletic training staff, Doncic applied a heat pack to his neck before checking back in with 7:25 remaining and playing the rest of the game. “It’s my neck. It’s the spine,” said Doncic, who had 28 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and eight turnovers in the loss. “When I fall down, I hit my back. It’s pretty sore right now.” -via ESPN / January 21, 2022