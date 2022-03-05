Magic vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (16-48) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (21-21) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
Orlando Magic 59, Memphis Grizzlies 81 (3rd Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“des bane with the blue beam, he don’t miss nothing.” – @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/UaSgnYRg63 – 9:24 PM
“des bane with the blue beam, he don’t miss nothing.” – @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/UaSgnYRg63 – 9:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane is finding his groove offensively, and it’s quite a delight to see him creating off the dribble like this – 9:21 PM
Desmond Bane is finding his groove offensively, and it’s quite a delight to see him creating off the dribble like this – 9:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that first 24 was lit. see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Ym7y2VdEB5 – 9:06 PM
that first 24 was lit. see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Ym7y2VdEB5 – 9:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
10 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
4-4 FG
2-2 3P
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ROdYPUFELW – 9:06 PM
Franz Wagner in the first half:
10 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
4-4 FG
2-2 3P
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ROdYPUFELW – 9:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cooked em. drill em. count it.
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/DF3uE1eHC3 – 9:04 PM
cooked em. drill em. count it.
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/DF3uE1eHC3 – 9:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Grizzlies 68, Magic 45.
The 2Q belonged to Memphis, who won the quarter 37-16.
Franz Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
Moe Wagner: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Mo Bamba/Cole Anthony: 8 points each. – 9:02 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 68, Magic 45.
The 2Q belonged to Memphis, who won the quarter 37-16.
Franz Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
Moe Wagner: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Mo Bamba/Cole Anthony: 8 points each. – 9:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Memphis 68, Orlando 45 pic.twitter.com/sUVWTql0or – 9:02 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Memphis 68, Orlando 45 pic.twitter.com/sUVWTql0or – 9:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
What a 2nd qtr for the Grizzlies! Grizzlies outscored the Magic 37-16 and now lead 68-45. – 9:01 PM
What a 2nd qtr for the Grizzlies! Grizzlies outscored the Magic 37-16 and now lead 68-45. – 9:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
give em both a block for dis one
@De’Anthony Melton | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/ygZpxaYRQS – 9:01 PM
give em both a block for dis one
@De’Anthony Melton | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/ygZpxaYRQS – 9:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
FedExForum is turned up right now. Grizzlies put together a quarter of highlight plays to open this one up.
Halftime: Grizzlies 68 Magic 45
Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 14 points and six assists. 27 bench points for Grizz – 9:01 PM
FedExForum is turned up right now. Grizzlies put together a quarter of highlight plays to open this one up.
Halftime: Grizzlies 68 Magic 45
Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 14 points and six assists. 27 bench points for Grizz – 9:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
halftime
Magic 45
Grizzlies 68
Ja: 14 points, 6 assists
Anderson: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Trip: 9 points, 2 rebounds
Jones: 9 points
Ziaire: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Bane: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 9:00 PM
halftime
Magic 45
Grizzlies 68
Ja: 14 points, 6 assists
Anderson: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Trip: 9 points, 2 rebounds
Jones: 9 points
Ziaire: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Bane: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 9:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Hooooboy. Ja Morant is feeling himself right now. Playing great and talking trash while doing it. – 8:57 PM
Hooooboy. Ja Morant is feeling himself right now. Playing great and talking trash while doing it. – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
901 mixtape tour. you know the vibes. pic.twitter.com/POc7YOjV96 – 8:57 PM
901 mixtape tour. you know the vibes. pic.twitter.com/POc7YOjV96 – 8:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant wasn’t happy about Okeke coming under him on that Dunk attempt. Taylor Jenkins, Morant and Grizzlies teammates wanted the play to be reviewed for a flagrant. – 8:56 PM
Ja Morant wasn’t happy about Okeke coming under him on that Dunk attempt. Taylor Jenkins, Morant and Grizzlies teammates wanted the play to be reviewed for a flagrant. – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is yelling at the officials that the last foul was dangerous. Got underneath him on the dunk attempt. – 8:55 PM
Ja Morant is yelling at the officials that the last foul was dangerous. Got underneath him on the dunk attempt. – 8:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Forum is ROCKING after that Ja Morant – Ziaire Williams alley oop 🎱 – 8:53 PM
The Forum is ROCKING after that Ja Morant – Ziaire Williams alley oop 🎱 – 8:53 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kyle Anderson just scored a layup with the shooting form akin to a Sunday in the park softball pitcher. – 8:53 PM
Kyle Anderson just scored a layup with the shooting form akin to a Sunday in the park softball pitcher. – 8:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
stay bouncy my friends 🐰
@Brandon Clarke | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/JiM9sHUBdN – 8:50 PM
stay bouncy my friends 🐰
@Brandon Clarke | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/JiM9sHUBdN – 8:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies playing much better defense here in the second quarter. They’ve built an 11-point lead with Ja Morant getting ready to check back in. – 8:47 PM
Grizzlies playing much better defense here in the second quarter. They’ve built an 11-point lead with Ja Morant getting ready to check back in. – 8:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones has now hit 3 three’s in this game, the Grizzlies point guards are feeeeeelin it from downtown – 8:45 PM
Tyus Jones has now hit 3 three’s in this game, the Grizzlies point guards are feeeeeelin it from downtown – 8:45 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Terrence Ross, a DNP-CD last night, got some first-quarter minutes tonight. But we haven’t seen Gary Harris just yet tonight. I wonder if they’re splitting backup wing duties on back-to-backs now. – 8:43 PM
Terrence Ross, a DNP-CD last night, got some first-quarter minutes tonight. But we haven’t seen Gary Harris just yet tonight. I wonder if they’re splitting backup wing duties on back-to-backs now. – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻 ⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 31 | 🪄: 29
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/4uBHTOuA5p – 8:38 PM
🐻 ⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 31 | 🪄: 29
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/4uBHTOuA5p – 8:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 31, Magic 29.
Orlando shot 61.1% (11-19) from the field and 55.6% on 3s (5-10) that quarter with 8 assists.
Moe Wagner: 7 points, 2 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 6 points
Franz Wagner: 4 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 31, Magic 29.
Orlando shot 61.1% (11-19) from the field and 55.6% on 3s (5-10) that quarter with 8 assists.
Moe Wagner: 7 points, 2 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 6 points
Franz Wagner: 4 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Memphis 31, Orlando 29 pic.twitter.com/XAnR0zKcnh – 8:35 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Memphis 31, Orlando 29 pic.twitter.com/XAnR0zKcnh – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
TYUS STON3S RIGHT BEFORE THE BUZZER
end of the 1st
Magic 29
Grizzlies 31
Ja: 9 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
Anderson: 7 points, 1 steal, 1 block
Bane: 5 points – 8:34 PM
TYUS STON3S RIGHT BEFORE THE BUZZER
end of the 1st
Magic 29
Grizzlies 31
Ja: 9 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
Anderson: 7 points, 1 steal, 1 block
Bane: 5 points – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
don’t slip 😂
@Kyle Anderson | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/N73UcPOOAv – 8:33 PM
don’t slip 😂
@Kyle Anderson | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/N73UcPOOAv – 8:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke’s dunk was the first paint points for the Grizzlies. 24 points to start the game off 3s, free throws and a couple mid range shots. I can’t confirm it but that has to be a season high. – 8:33 PM
Brandon Clarke’s dunk was the first paint points for the Grizzlies. 24 points to start the game off 3s, free throws and a couple mid range shots. I can’t confirm it but that has to be a season high. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Would love for the Grizzlies to kick up the defensive intensity a little bit and not let this team hang with them too long – 8:32 PM
Would love for the Grizzlies to kick up the defensive intensity a little bit and not let this team hang with them too long – 8:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz. 😈
📺: https://t.co/4MzWzGUCR5 | @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/VVHFBJXRUw – 8:31 PM
Markelle Fultz. 😈
📺: https://t.co/4MzWzGUCR5 | @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/VVHFBJXRUw – 8:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Another rough defensive quarter for the Grizzlies. A little bit of carryover from Boston. – 8:29 PM
Another rough defensive quarter for the Grizzlies. A little bit of carryover from Boston. – 8:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz got dimes tho 👀
📺: https://t.co/4MzWzGUCR5 pic.twitter.com/TN6Ya3A5yZ – 8:26 PM
Franz got dimes tho 👀
📺: https://t.co/4MzWzGUCR5 pic.twitter.com/TN6Ya3A5yZ – 8:26 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Orlando forcing the Grizz to shoot from behind the arc.
Grizzlies: 0 PTS in the PAINT & 5-9 from three – 8:25 PM
Orlando forcing the Grizz to shoot from behind the arc.
Grizzlies: 0 PTS in the PAINT & 5-9 from three – 8:25 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Moe Wagner takes the floor for the @Orlando Magic against the @Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last nine games. – 8:25 PM
Moe Wagner takes the floor for the @Orlando Magic against the @Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last nine games. – 8:25 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies 5-6 from 3 and 0 points in the paint. It’s opposites day at FedExForum. – 8:23 PM
Grizzlies 5-6 from 3 and 0 points in the paint. It’s opposites day at FedExForum. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Holy smokes, that quick kick-out to Kyle Anderson for that corner 3 😩 – 8:23 PM
Holy smokes, that quick kick-out to Kyle Anderson for that corner 3 😩 – 8:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant starting off strong with 3 three-pointers in the first 6 min of the game. – 8:22 PM
Ja Morant starting off strong with 3 three-pointers in the first 6 min of the game. – 8:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
another one. 3 for 3 from deep for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/q0z0nt7v1W – 8:19 PM
another one. 3 for 3 from deep for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/q0z0nt7v1W – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said when the other team goes under he’s going to shoot it, and he’s doing it extremely well tonight. Three triples already. – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant said when the other team goes under he’s going to shoot it, and he’s doing it extremely well tonight. Three triples already. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant has now hit 3 3’s in 5 minutes.
Aren’t these times called scary hours? – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant has now hit 3 3’s in 5 minutes.
Aren’t these times called scary hours? – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Another Ja Morant 3! That’s now 3 first quarter 3’s for Memphis within the first 4 minutes – 8:16 PM
Another Ja Morant 3! That’s now 3 first quarter 3’s for Memphis within the first 4 minutes – 8:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,194 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:12 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,194 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane comes out firing with two quick scores. Grizzlies lead 5-0. – 8:12 PM
Desmond Bane comes out firing with two quick scores. Grizzlies lead 5-0. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Ja Morant dunk on Poetl has made it in the pregame intro video – 8:06 PM
The Ja Morant dunk on Poetl has made it in the pregame intro video – 8:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS VS @Orlando Magic
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Z4mau3gKSQ – 8:05 PM
STARTERS VS @Orlando Magic
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Z4mau3gKSQ – 8:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
gang here.
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/H26G96ApeR – 8:03 PM
gang here.
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/H26G96ApeR – 8:03 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Magic. ORL — Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony.
Grizz start: Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. Steven Adams, Morant and Desmond Bane.
Please set your fantasy lineups and better slips accordingly – 7:43 PM
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Magic. ORL — Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony.
Grizz start: Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. Steven Adams, Morant and Desmond Bane.
Please set your fantasy lineups and better slips accordingly – 7:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Trip, Adams
Magic: Anthony, Hampton, Wagner, Okeke, Bamba.
Wendell Carter and Jalen Suggs are out for Orlando – 7:40 PM
Starting 5’s for tonight’s game:
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Trip, Adams
Magic: Anthony, Hampton, Wagner, Okeke, Bamba.
Wendell Carter and Jalen Suggs are out for Orlando – 7:40 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Somewhere up in the upper Midwest, @badunclep is wondering about the officials for tonight’s Magic-Grizz matchup. So, here you go — Tom Washington, Eric Dalen and Brandon Schwab. – 7:40 PM
Somewhere up in the upper Midwest, @badunclep is wondering about the officials for tonight’s Magic-Grizz matchup. So, here you go — Tom Washington, Eric Dalen and Brandon Schwab. – 7:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new night. new customs on 12’s feet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSrnfODecd – 7:38 PM
new night. new customs on 12’s feet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSrnfODecd – 7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
#GrizzKids alert Tyus Jones Jr. already looks like a hooper. pic.twitter.com/mwoiUSdIEf – 7:16 PM
#GrizzKids alert Tyus Jones Jr. already looks like a hooper. pic.twitter.com/mwoiUSdIEf – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
matching sets really the wave 🌊
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/SrpDkGrCKN – 6:47 PM
matching sets really the wave 🌊
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/SrpDkGrCKN – 6:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the first five @RJ Hampton 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RoMSLphx9u – 6:40 PM
welcome to the first five @RJ Hampton 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RoMSLphx9u – 6:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE:
Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/pgHw2Jmpcj – 6:36 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/pgHw2Jmpcj – 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 65 at MEMPHIS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 65 at MEMPHIS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle.
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
🚨INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle.
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
The energy and vibe in downtown Memphis and around @FedExForum is nuts right now. What an atmosphere ahead of tonight’s @Memphis Grizzlies game. – 6:31 PM
The energy and vibe in downtown Memphis and around @FedExForum is nuts right now. What an atmosphere ahead of tonight’s @Memphis Grizzlies game. – 6:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the flip flop rotation is elite 🥝
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tASpiYJCrB – 6:27 PM
the flip flop rotation is elite 🥝
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tASpiYJCrB – 6:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game Ja Morant scored 52 points in 34 minutes and traveled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.41 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/3zbrGu2rr7 – 6:11 PM
During the last home game Ja Morant scored 52 points in 34 minutes and traveled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.41 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/3zbrGu2rr7 – 6:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic are out in Memphis.
Jalen Suggs, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, is currently working out on the floor with Franz Wagner. pic.twitter.com/tsIuHuCq84 – 5:55 PM
The @Orlando Magic are out in Memphis.
Jalen Suggs, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, is currently working out on the floor with Franz Wagner. pic.twitter.com/tsIuHuCq84 – 5:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know stones is repping 🔵 😈
@Tyus Jones | @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/5lydk71PII – 5:30 PM
you know stones is repping 🔵 😈
@Tyus Jones | @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/5lydk71PII – 5:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic try out new lineups, rotations with healthier backcourt orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:26 PM
NEW: Magic try out new lineups, rotations with healthier backcourt orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
First 5K fans in the building for tonight’s @BCBST Health Night get this Grizz Fanny Pack. pic.twitter.com/h1L3Y2k7YD – 4:27 PM
First 5K fans in the building for tonight’s @BCBST Health Night get this Grizz Fanny Pack. pic.twitter.com/h1L3Y2k7YD – 4:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the right way to set the vibes for tonight’s game.
@beatsbydre | 🎵: https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if pic.twitter.com/RtrhCOA0c5 – 4:09 PM
the right way to set the vibes for tonight’s game.
@beatsbydre | 🎵: https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if pic.twitter.com/RtrhCOA0c5 – 4:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dennis Schröder again listed as questionable for the Rockets with a sprained right ankle. He missed the past two games. Rockets have a back-to-back against the Grizzlies and at Miami starting Sunday. – 3:59 PM
Dennis Schröder again listed as questionable for the Rockets with a sprained right ankle. He missed the past two games. Rockets have a back-to-back against the Grizzlies and at Miami starting Sunday. – 3:59 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Debuting a new color of index card for @Ja Morant notes… tried to match the yellow in his braid. – 2:42 PM
Debuting a new color of index card for @Ja Morant notes… tried to match the yellow in his braid. – 2:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You can’t guard him.”
Brian Scalabrine & Frank Isola break down Ja Morant’s historic 50 point game.
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/8DqHBhRtSR – 2:05 PM
“You can’t guard him.”
Brian Scalabrine & Frank Isola break down Ja Morant’s historic 50 point game.
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/8DqHBhRtSR – 2:05 PM