Nets say Steve Nash has cleared COVID-19 protocols

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash has cleared the health and safety protocols and will coach in Boston tomorrow against the Celtics. – 5:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Steve Nash has cleared health and safety protocols and will coach Sunday’s game against the Celtics. – 5:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash has cleared #NBA Health & Safety Protocols and will coach tomorrow’s #Nets game at Boston. #celtics5:17 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Nets coach Steve Nash has cleared health and safety protocols, the team says. He will coach tomorrow’s game at Boston. – 5:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Steve Nash has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and will coach tomorrow’s game in Boston against the Celtics. – 5:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce Steve Nash has cleared health and safety protocols and will coach tomorrow in Boston. – 5:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say Steve Nash has cleared health and safety protocols will coach tomorrow vs. Boston – 5:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are hopeful that Steve Nash will be able to meet the team in Boston and coach in Sunday’s game as long as he clears protocols today. – 1:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash would have to clear health and safety protocols in the next 2 hours to fly with the Nets to Boston today. Otherwise Nash will have to meet the team in Boston tomorrow morning. – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are hopeful Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols tomorrow. Jacque Vaughn: “We love hopeful.” – 1:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Garland and Allen P&R has Nash/Amare potential. – 10:57 AM

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash has not cleared the health and safety protocols yet, so Jacque Vaughn will be talking after practice today. Nash has yet to post 2 consecutive negative COVID-19 tests, but today is Day 6, so he is expected to return for tomorrow’s matchup against the Celtics. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 5, 2022

