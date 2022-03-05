Spurs vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (24-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (33-33) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 60, Charlotte Hornets 62 (Q2 00:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Just before halftime the Spurs have trimmed the Hornets’ 10 point lead down to 1 – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 3-35 when falling behind by 10 points.
This marks the 4th game in a row of San Antonio falling behind by 10 – 7:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point first half for Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/ebtFrGKER4 – 7:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball having the best start to a game since the AS break, really got it going and now leveraging that attention to get Harrell going. That PnR partnership on the offensive end looking as promising as many thought early – 7:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Space Creator 🛸🕺🏻
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Keldon going CRAZY!! 🔥🔥🔥
KJ’s 17 of our 30 in the first is his career-high for points in a quarter!
17 PTS | 7-7 FG | 2-2 3PT | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/nWeCNfsTTD – 7:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 31-30 after 1Q. Keldon Johnson, seeking to make up for his poor play vs. Kings on Thursday, has 17 points on 7 of 7 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from distance. – 7:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Hornets by 1
Keldon 17 pts | Washington 7 pts, Oubre Jr. 7 pts
Vassell 7 pts
Spurs +2 from mid-range
Hornets +2 in paint and +1 from FT line
Both teams with 12 points from three – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Trezz with the cleanup 💥
@Montrezl Harrell | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9x2zu0mrLi – 7:32 PM
Trezz with the cleanup 💥
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
17 point first quarter for Keldon Johnson
8 points in the paint
6 points from three
2 points from mid-range
1 FT – 7:31 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Lonnie Walker with a mini heat check… little bit of a crowd on the pull-up. Like he said post-game the other night, if he hits the first one he’s usually gonna test it out a second time pretty quickly. – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣LO 👌
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After logging just a few minutes in the second half against Sacramento, Keldon Johnson has come out aggressive tonight with an 8 point first quarter.
4 paint points
3 points from outside
1 point from the FT line – 7:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
7 early transition points for the Spurs leads to an early Borrego timeout. Seems like one too many guys trying to “Steal” offensive rebounds and guys casually jogging back – 7:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Watch a live stream of the game in the Spurs App tonight! 📺📲
➡️ https://t.co/8X69XqbuMB pic.twitter.com/zN4izWalpI – 7:13 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Will we see Isaiah Thomas make his home debut tonight? pic.twitter.com/UMdkSJICkL – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The best part of your weekend starts NOW!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/zfAmWx8N0u – 7:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
1, 2, 3, Spuuurrrrrrrrrrrrssssss ✊
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/dasrD4W834 – 6:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo out warming up. He’s looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s tough outing against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/xCJrM39oLD – 6:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
checked the weather in Charlotte and it’s a bit drippy☔️
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/TaVo0hec6a – 6:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 pregame coffee 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 pregame coffee pic.twitter.com/EpktzoXZkM – 6:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FIT CHECK ✔️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VJZyvd5Jd4 – 6:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
James Borrego in a reference to one of the best dunks the All-Star game a couple of weeks ago:
“I just hope that LaMelo doesn’t throw (Dejounte) the alley-oop tonight – don’t forget who you are playing with tonight, don’t throw it to the wrong team. Remember that play?” – 5:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s getting different looks from defenses. Every night he’s getting everybody’s best challenge & that’s how you grow.” – Coach Borrego on what has changed for LaMelo Ball in terms of how teams are scouting him since the All-Star game.
He anticipates Murray will guard him 2nite – 5:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s 70° outside. It’s Saturday night. And @CharlotteFC is having its home opener a few blocks away. Will be interesting to see what the atmosphere is like tonight with the Spurs in town. pic.twitter.com/a2T1mjHR87 – 5:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
James Bouknight (Neck Soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZUDrNfruLx – 5:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Saturday Night Spurs 🏀
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Spectrum Center
📱 Spurs App (SA and Austin markets only)
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/9GCDsfXqMA – 5:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“You’ve got to throw them in the fire. If everybody’s going to blitz, they’ve got to figure out how to handle it.” – Coach Pop on how Murray and LaMelo Ball, young All-Stars, learn on the fly when they’re the focal point of an opposing defense. – 5:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I think it’s a big factor tonight, because the Hornets get a lot of their 3s in transition.” – Coach Pop on how turnovers could be key tonight, with both the Spurs and Hornets being two of the better teams in ball security. – 5:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“This year he took the biggest leap forward as far as taking over the team, bringing leadership. Bringing it night after night after night, as the guy.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray’s journey to being an All-Star this season. – 5:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He put the work in. He has all the physical tools.” – More Borrego on how hard Dejounte Murray works on his game and Murray being named an All-Star this season.
Borrego used to be an assistant coach with San Antonio before becoming the Head Coach in Charlotte. – 5:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Dejounte’s made a lot of growth, just to see his IQ, his playmaking,” – Coach Borrego on Dejounte Murray’s improved play.
“Dejounte’s got our full attention tonight.”
He joked he hoped LaMelo doesn’t throw Murray an alley-oop like he did in the All-Star game. – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coach JB is on the mic! 🎙 #SASvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On how Joe Wieskamp’s trust of the Spurs’ developmental process played a part in the club converting his two-way contract into a standard deal:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
making time for our Spurs Fam no matter where we are 💯✍️ pic.twitter.com/YuycZJTqZx – 2:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Walker (back) and Vassell (adductor) from questionable to available for tonight at Hornets. – 2:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Basketball in Buzz City tonight!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/MUb3SOu8fA – 1:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
All the info you need about tonight’s matchup vs the Spurs, thanks to @sam_perley of https://t.co/BzkRIrrehy!
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/1JUzA1Migo – 1:52 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker are officially available tonight.
Newly converted Devontae Cacok is on assignment in Austin, where he’ll be joined by the newest two-way acquisitions, DJ Stewart and Robert Woodard II. – 1:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Vassell and Lonnie are available tonight per Spurs.
Cacok, Woodard II, and Stewart Jr. are all out – 1:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Sixers had #TrustTheProcess, now I’m wanting to kickstart a the Hornets new unofficial phrase of #StayTheCourse.
Accompanying this are three values which underpin #StayTheCourse
You know you like it @Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/uOlDaCuFZv – 1:22 PM
