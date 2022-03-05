Tyronn Lue: Paul George is doing better

Mirjam Swanson: 😂 Q: Paul George, how’d he look to you? Ty Lue: “I didn’t see him.” You were sitting right there? “No I wasn’t.” You were looking at him. “I seen him on the court rebounding for TMann, didn’t see him shoot or nothing. How’d he look?” Like PG. “Well he’s ‘doing better.’” pic.twitter.com/swl8dWRCUf
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Law Murray: Paul George is only able to shoot 17 feet in right now. Next MRI isn’t scheduled yet. But his ability to shoot today left a positive impression on coaching staff working with him. 5 weeks of regular season ball left after tomorrow friends -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 5, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: Yes, that’s Paul George. And yes, Paul George is shooting. pic.twitter.com/CNcFSb81z6 -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / March 5, 2022